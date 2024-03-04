People Who Shocked Their Families By Divorcing After 20+ Years Share Their Heartbreaking Stories

1.

"He was my absolute best friend. He took care of me when I was sick, and we had three beautiful kids together. I trusted him completely...only to find out he cheated constantly from the time I was pregnant with my last baby and gave me an STD that he somehow convinced me was my fault. I was so blinded by him and his lies until I sat down with him and his latest secret girlfriend, and he told me he didn’t love me anymore. And then he turned to her and told her that he loved her. He broke my heart and gave me so much anxiety and devastated our children and friends. He ended up marrying a different woman and having a baby with her while I got cancer from the HPV strain he gave me. I would be perfectly happy if I never saw him again and so would my kids."