"Our Wedding Was Two Weeks After We Met": 21 People Who Got Married WAY Too Fast And Seriously Regretted It

16. "He was super sweet and so much fun to be around, but the minute we got married, he turned into a whole different person. It was like now that he was 'locked down,' he could reveal his true intentions. He was awful to his parents, never saw his kids, refused to get a job unless it was washing dishes under the table, and lied, saying he was going to go to HVAC school in the fall only to later retract that and say he was going to 'start looking' into going to school in the fall. I quickly realized exactly how much stuff he fabricated and that he was never going to do the things he said he would do."

"One time, he was supposed to go watch his kids at his parents' house — his ex was going to drop them off right before she had to go to work. Well, he was running late but stopped to get coffee anyway, despite my pleas to just make coffee at his parents' when we got there. He was 15 minutes late, and they were gone by then. His ex had to go to work and wasn't going to wait around for him all day. He made coffee a higher priority than his own kids. So glad I left his ass."



—anonymous