Here's How The "Grease" Cast Looked In 1978 Vs. Today"You're the One That I Want" is probably still stuck in your head. Happy birthday, Grease! © Paramount Pictures / Courtesy Everett Collection This year marks the 45th anniversary of the iconic musical starring John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John. © Paramount Pictures / Courtesy Everett Collection From iconic tracks like "Beauty School Dropout" and "Summer Nights" to the Pink Ladies and T-Birds, it's no wonder why this 1978 film became a beloved cult classic. © Paramount Pictures / Courtesy Everett Collection To celebrate the major milestone, let's catch up with the Grease cast and see what your favorite characters are up to now: To start, John Travolta played Danny. © Paramount Pictures / Courtesy Everett Collection And here's what he looks like now. Emma Mcintyre / Getty Images Olivia Newton-John played Sandy. © Paramount Pictures / Courtesy Everett Collection And here's what she looked like before she passed away in August 2022. G'day Usa / G'Day USA via Getty Images Jeff Conaway played Kenickie. © Paramount Pictures / Courtesy Everett Collection And here's what he looked like before died in May 2011. Tiffany Rose / Getty Images Stockard Channing played Rizzo. © Paramount / Courtesy Everett Collection And here's what she looks like now. David M. Benett / Dave Benett / Getty Images for @sohoplace Barry Pearl played Doody. © Paramount Pictures / Courtesy Everett Collection And here's what he looks like now. Araya Doheny / FilmMagic Didi Conn played Frenchy. © Paramount Pictures / Courtesy Alamy And here's what she looks like now. Karwai Tang / WireImage Michael Tucci played Sonny. © Paramount Pictures And here's what he looks like now. Michael Kovac / Getty Images for Festival of Arts of Laguna Beach Dinah Manoff played Marty. © Paramount Pictures / Courtesy Alamy And here's what she looks like now. View this photo on Instagram @thedinahmanoff / Via instagram.com Finally, Jamie Donnelly played Jan. © Paramount / Courtesy Everett Collection And here's what she looks like now. Bobby Bank / Getty Images Who's your fave Grease character? Tell us in the comments!