    Here's How The "Grease" Cast Looked In 1978 Vs. Today

    "You're the One That I Want" is probably still stuck in your head.

    Michele Bird
    by Michele Bird

    Happy birthday, Grease!

    Olivia Newton-John and John Travolta in Grease
    © Paramount Pictures / Courtesy Everett Collection

    This year marks the 45th anniversary of the iconic musical starring John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John.

    Olivia Newton-John and John Travolta in Grease
    © Paramount Pictures / Courtesy Everett Collection

    From iconic tracks like "Beauty School Dropout" and "Summer Nights" to the Pink Ladies and T-Birds, it's no wonder why this 1978 film became a beloved cult classic.

    Olivia Newton-John and John Travolta in Grease
    © Paramount Pictures / Courtesy Everett Collection

    To celebrate the major milestone, let's catch up with the Grease cast and see what your favorite characters are up to now:

    To start, John Travolta played Danny.

    John Travolta in Grease
    © Paramount Pictures / Courtesy Everett Collection

    And here's what he looks like now.

    John Travolta at the Governor&#x27;s Ball during the 94th Annual Academy Awards
    Emma Mcintyre / Getty Images

    Olivia Newton-John played Sandy.

    Olivia Newton-John in Grease
    © Paramount Pictures / Courtesy Everett Collection

    And here's what she looked like before she passed away in August 2022.

    Olivia Newton-John speaking at the G&#x27;Day USA American Australian Association Arts Gala
    G'day Usa / G'Day USA via Getty Images

    Jeff Conaway played Kenickie.

    Jeff Conaway in Grease
    © Paramount Pictures / Courtesy Everett Collection

    And here's what he looked like before died in May 2011.

    Jeff Conaway on the red carpet in 2009
    Tiffany Rose / Getty Images

    Stockard Channing played Rizzo.

    Stockard Channing in Grease
    © Paramount / Courtesy Everett Collection

    And here's what she looks like now.

    Stockard Channing at the opening of Medea
    David M. Benett / Dave Benett / Getty Images for @sohoplace

    Barry Pearl played Doody.

    Barry Pearl, Michael Tucci, and Kelly Ward in Grease
    © Paramount Pictures / Courtesy Everett Collection

    And here's what he looks like now.

    Barry Pearl at the premiere of Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies
    Araya Doheny / FilmMagic

    Didi Conn played Frenchy.

    Didi Conn, Jamie Donnelly, Stockard Channing, and Dinah Monaff dressed as the Pink Ladies in Grease
    © Paramount Pictures / Courtesy Alamy

    And here's what she looks like now.

    Didi Conn at the Natural History Museum Ice Rink in 2018
    Karwai Tang / WireImage

    Michael Tucci played Sonny.

    Michael Tucci in Grease
    © Paramount Pictures

    And here's what he looks like now.

    Michael Tucci at the Laguna Beach Festival of Arts
    Michael Kovac / Getty Images for Festival of Arts of Laguna Beach

    Dinah Manoff played Marty.

    Dinah Manoff and Olivia Newton-John in Grease
    © Paramount Pictures / Courtesy Alamy

    And here's what she looks like now.

    Finally, Jamie Donnelly played Jan.

    Jamie Donnelly in Grease
    © Paramount / Courtesy Everett Collection

    And here's what she looks like now.

    Jamie Donnelly at the 2018 STL Pop Culture Con
    Bobby Bank / Getty Images

    Who's your fave Grease character? Tell us in the comments!

