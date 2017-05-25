Sections

TVAndMovies

People Love How This Theater Responded To Men Who Were Upset About Women-Only "Wonder Woman" Screenings

"We’re embracing our girl power and saying 'No Guys Allowed.'"

Michael Blackmon
Michael Blackmon
BuzzFeed News Reporter

Wonder Woman, the forthcoming female-led superhero film starring Gal Gadot, hits theaters on June 2.

Warner Bros.

To celebrate the big occasion, the Alamo Drafthouse in Austin, Texas announced via its Facebook page that they'd be offering a women-only showing of the highly-anticipated film.

View this post on Facebook
Facebook: AlamoAustin

"Apologies, gentlemen," the theater said on its website, "but we’re embracing our girl power and saying 'No Guys Allowed' for one special night."

Warner Bros. / Via giphy.com

The Alamo offered additional details via its website about the women-centered events, saying, "And when we say 'Women (and People Who Identify As Women) Only,' we mean it. Everyone working at this screening — venue staff, projectionist, and culinary team — will be female."

Following the announcement, some men were upset about being excluded, but the Alamo's Facebook account said the event has "zip to do with equality."

Facebook

Another guy asked if there would be a "male-only viewing" and the official Facebook page responded with a link showing how he could plan a private event at the theater on his own.

Facebook

One guy suggested that men should "identify as female" in order to gain access to the screening, and a woman replied: "Maybe that two hours of being a woman will fix whatever's broken in your brain."

Facebook

Another man asked if there would be male-only screenings for Thor: Ragnarok or clown-only screenings of IT in an attempt to troll the theater's event.

Facebook

And another asked for "guys-only screenings" of more upcoming films that center on men.

Facebook

But there were some men who chimed in, saying the women-only screenings aren't something to make a big fuss about. "Maybe your focus should go beyond the business that's facilitating this and be directed towards the nearest mirror," one guy said.

Facebook

Another man wrote: "This is a great idea and I will see it another time! Wow, that was easier than deciding to feel persecuted."

Facebook

But amid all of the drama, there are lots of people who support the screening — and the way the Alamo's social media representative handled the disgruntled folks in the comments.

Facebook

"Please give your social media person a raise," one person said.

Facebook

In a statement, Alamo Drafthouse Creative Manager Morgan Hendrix responded to the backlash, saying: "That providing an experience where women truly reign supreme has incurred the wrath of trolls only serves to deepen our belief that we're doing something right. As a result, we will be expanding this program across the country and inviting women everywhere to join us as we celebrate this iconic superheroine in our theaters."

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Warner Bros.

