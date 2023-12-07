4. "I was born and raised in the US, but my family emigrated from a place that was in the midst of a civil war. We went back for my aunt's wedding the summer I turned 12, and my cousin and I snuck out after a citywide curfew for the thrill."

"On our way back from sneaking around, we heard gunfire and had to jump someone's 10-foot wall and hide. We had to stay there all night, and when we finally left to walk back to his house, there were bullets embedded in the walls, and casings and blood all over the road the whole walk home. We snuck in, and no one knew we were gone. Twenty-five years later, I am still more scared of telling my parents than I was of getting shot that night."

—Anonymous

