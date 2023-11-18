14 Stories Of How People Survived Life-Or-Death Situations That Are Actually Terrifying

3. "Not me, but my husband and a group of our friends decided to float down one of the rivers near our hometown. One guy in the group had a large, inflatable raft that they could all fit in. This is a pretty popular summer activity, and usually it's relatively safe. However, this particular spring had been much wetter than usual, resulting in a river that was higher and faster than what was typical. Now, when you're floating this river, there are very specific places where you're supposed to get in the water, float downstream, and then get out of the water. However, there was some confusion, and they got in the water where they were supposed to get out. The part of the river they ended up floating in was very fast and full of half-submerged logs. Things got out of hand quickly, and they ended up hitting a pile of these logs. They ended up thrown into the water and pinned up against a logjam."

"The water current was so strong that my husband couldn't move to pull himself out. He was mostly submerged and barely able to get a breath. Luckily, one of the guys ended up landing on top of the logjam, and he pulled my husband out. Together, they helped the rest. One of them ended up stuck under the logjam with the raft rope stuck around her neck. Thankfully, apart from some bad bruises, she was okay. Another guy ended up breaking a couple of ribs and puncturing a lung. Somehow they managed to call 911 before the water damage killed their phones, and gave search and rescue an approximate location for where they were. The guy with the punctured lung was airlifted out, but search and rescue helped the rest of them out of the water and walked them back to their cars. So lessons were learned: Just stay out of the river. I've never been so thankful for my Saturday shift at my retail job! If I hadn't had to work, I would have been with them."

—S_uffel