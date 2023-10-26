  • Add Yours badge

Tell Me How You Survived A Life-Or-Death Situation

Share the details.

Michaela Bramwell
by Michaela Bramwell

BuzzFeed Staff

Life-or-death situations keep us on the edge of our seats on TV and in movies, but the ones that happen in real life are even scarier. These events, though traumatic, can inspire others, so I'm asking the BuzzFeed Community to share their own stories of survival.

injured woman clutching a tree in a sea of water
HBO / Via youtube.com

For anyone who has found themselves in the middle of a life-or-death situation, I want to hear how you handled it. Maybe you were able to talk your way out of danger while being confronted by an attacker.

woman crying with caption &quot;my name is April Kepner. I was born on April 23rd. I&#x27;m from Ohio. Please, I&#x27;m somebody&#x27;s child. I&#x27;m a person.&quot;
Netflix

Perhaps you got creative and were able to camouflage yourself and hide in plain sight.

Peeta from Hunger Games with painted face
Hulu / Via youtube.com

Or maybe you chose the fight response and did everything physically possible to get yourself to safety.

man and woman fighting
Netflix

Whatever your story is, we want to hear about it in as much detail as you're comfortable sharing. Feel free to share in the comments below, or if you prefer to remain anonymous, you can use this Google form. Your response may be featured in an upcoming BuzzFeed Community post!