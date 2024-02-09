18 People Shared The Low Probability Events They've Experienced That Will Blow Your Mind

10. "I met a girl in a mom group online diary type of site. I was bored one night and clicking 'random' and her profile popped up. The photo that appeared was of her baby who was literally the cutest baby I’ve ever seen. I added her as a friend and sent her a message telling her that her son was so cute. We became instant friends. I lived in WA state and she lived in Indiana. This was back in 2004. In 2005 I ended up coming to visit and I never left. I fell in love with her twin brother immediately and we were married within 12 weeks."

"She sadly had a lot of health problems and in 2015 asked me to take her kids for a month so she could get healthy again. That month turned in to years and she passed away in 2018. We miss her terribly. She was an incredibly beautiful person. The baby that I saw on her page that initially made me reach out to her? He now calls me 'mom' and we are formally adopting him and his siblings this year."

—dianahorne1982