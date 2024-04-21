    Jason Bateman Grew His Hair Out, And Now Everybody Can't Stop Talking About People He Looks Like

    "Jason Bateman looks like he just came out of 'Jumanji.'"

    Jason Bateman has the luxurious hair of a timeless Disney prince.

    The 55-year-old actor's mane has seriously been a main character in his life for decades.

    Sometimes the luscious locks show up in his movies.

    And other times, he appears to like showing off the medium-length middle part at awards shows.

    But nothing compares to how much he seems to love showing up courtside for baseball and basketball games.

    Jason has been a mainstay for professional sports stadiums and arenas, and every time he's captured on camera — the luxurious hair is right there with him.

    Yet, when he was recently seen at the Philadelphia 76ers vs. New York Knicks game (without a baseball cap), people noticed his hair was longer than usual, and the internet couldn't stop talking about it.

    All the speculation, jokes, and comparisons were too good to overlook, so I gathered the best reactions to Jason Bateman's new flow.

    Jason Bateman looking like a lost Brothers Gibb https://t.co/NOXPGC4lhE pic.twitter.com/0Iu85XbO6X

    — JekalynHyde (@MeeRaeDoe) April 20, 2024
    Jason Bateman is the jesus we needed on 4/20 pic.twitter.com/lbFk8diW2c

    — Stream the Vote (@StreamtheVote) April 20, 2024
    Jason Bateman looks like he just came out of Jumanji pic.twitter.com/E07TcCa4Xn

    — Pelicans Realist (@GriffinPresser) April 20, 2024
    Jason Bateman *should* play a great Snarky Jesus. pic.twitter.com/19SMkA6xuY

    — Courtney Howard (@Lulamaybelle) April 20, 2024
    Jason Bateman watching the Knicks pic.twitter.com/CtCU2o4GQF

    — Scott Kacsmar (@ScottKacsmar) April 20, 2024
    If it turns out Jason Bateman is the second coming of Christ, I may just have to rethink this whole atheism thing...

    — Silly season is upon us... (@AlyssonFergison) April 21, 2024
    Whew. Jason Bateman is only trending for cosplaying Kurt Russell pic.twitter.com/RFlfYonRnk

    — 🕊️💞Dannie D💞🕊️ (@DannieD01) April 21, 2024
    Jason Bateman looking like White Jesus, Jack Black and a slightly sinister hobbit all at the same time. https://t.co/IMwluTd4X0

    — Young G-Eazy (@sheistykhrist) April 20, 2024
    Jason Bateman looks like a guy who’s writing a Manifesto pic.twitter.com/DJdIX6ZFxM

    — Mister Race Bannon (@MrRaceBannon) April 20, 2024
    Jason Bateman’s mane is thick and luxurious pic.twitter.com/S8pHYo79vi

    — Rae Shelat (@raeshelat) April 20, 2024
    Man in coat sitting beside another person lying on a box outdoors, both looking away from camera
    "What happened to Jason Bateman" and it's literally just him watching a basketball game with fantastic hair. pic.twitter.com/6iBuh75rXs

    — Pinkie Pie🏴‍☠️ (@PinkeminaDPie) April 20, 2024
