2. "I wanted to be a teacher my whole life. I studied education as an undergrad and completed my MEd at a top 10 university. Teaching really felt like my calling, and increasing equity in education is one of my passions. I started teaching right as COVID-19 hit and spent my first year teaching Zoom middle school. I had 62 students, no coaching, no curriculum, and no support. I made it work, though, and then started teaching third grade in Oakland. I lasted a year and a half. I want to make it clear that children are not to blame for anything that happened in my time teaching; they were incredibly traumatized by systemic failures during COVID-19 and extremely challenging home situations that no child should have to experience. During my time, I regularly had chairs thrown at me, was physically assaulted, was sexually harassed (by a child and a parent), and beyond all of that, there was no support provided for the kids who needed it most or for the teachers."

"I developed panic disorder and took some time off for my mental and physical health. (I had lost 20 pounds in a month from stress.) While I was taking time off, there was a drive-by shooting that luckily did not injure anyone, but did destroy a classroom. The final straw for me was that admin did not cancel school, but instead had those second graders do their classes in the gym for the next week. I ultimately was diagnosed with PTSD, and a full year later, I am still suffering mentally and physically from my experience. Kids, families, and teachers deserve so much better than what we're giving them. I hope I can return to a classroom setting someday because I really miss teaching, but I cannot sacrifice my life for it."

—Anonymous