Former Teachers, Tell Us The Exact Moment That Made You Decide To Quit Teaching For Good

Teaching is undeniably one of the most important jobs, yet we are seeing educators quit left and right for so many different reasons, including wages, workload, safety concerns, and more.
I want to hear the real-life perspectives of teachers who chose to leave the education field. So, I'm asking former teachers of the BuzzFeed Community — what was the "final straw" moment that made you quit and pursue a new career?
Maybe, you had multiple incidents of writing students up for bad behavior, yet still got zero support from administration?
Or maybe, your salary hadn't increased in years, and after your rent went up, you just couldn't do it anymore?
Maybe, it was the outrageous workload that was hurting your mental health?
So, former teachers — in the comments below you can tell us what "final straw" made you quit teaching, or if you prefer to remain anonymous, you can fill out this Google form. Your response could be featured in an upcoming BuzzFeed Community post.