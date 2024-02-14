The Internet Is Going Bananas Over The New "Wicked" Trailer, And Here Are The 25 Best Reactions
"Wicked already holds the title of movie of the year, the decade, the century and the millennium, like it's really going to be revolutionary."
On Sunday, Universal Pictures dropped the highly anticipated Wicked movie trailer, and people are already calling it the "movie of the year."
The Wicked movie will be a musical adaptation of the iconic Broadway musical, and it's set to release Thanksgiving weekend.
Wicked. See it on the big screen this Thanksgiving. 💚💖 pic.twitter.com/JCRr6z6HAv— Wicked Movie (@wickedmovie) February 11, 2024
The film stars Ariana Grande as Glinda the Good Witch and Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba the Wicked Witch of the West.
The costars recently attended the Super Bowl together ahead of the trailer release, wearing glittery jerseys with their Wicked characters' names.
New video of Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande getting ready to make history at the Superbowl! 💚🫧 pic.twitter.com/AwXCOaFRLr— Wicked Movie Updates (@wickedupdate) February 13, 2024
Fans have been waiting for this movie for forever, so here's everything people are saying about the Wicked trailer:
2.
The cast of @Titanique reacts to the Wicked trailer! This is our #WICKEDBOWL! 💚🏈 pic.twitter.com/EvYvGsDxd7— Frankie James Grande (@FrankieJGrande) February 12, 2024
3.
the cinematography! the production design! the costumes! the casting! 'wicked' already holds the title of movie of the year, the decade, the century and the millennium like its really going to be revolutionary. pic.twitter.com/YLC1nZ92NZ— sophia (@swapitdrws) February 12, 2024
4.
Florence Pugh shows her love for the Wicked teaser via IG 💚📸 pic.twitter.com/yv1pnZwrlg— Wicked Movie Updates (@wickedupdate) February 12, 2024
5.
The “Green Team” knocked it out of the park with Cynthia Erivo’s Elphaba look.— Wicked Updates 🧹 (@wicked_updates) February 13, 2024
The subtle imperfections in her skin to make it look like a real complexion, the gradient on her nails getting lighter as they grow out, the radiant green contacts. Truly a remarkable job. 💚 pic.twitter.com/DEdzuHgluC
6.
her ass was ACTING pic.twitter.com/202a68ZLb2— janito (@yassnito) February 12, 2024
7.
can’t stop thinking about the train in the new wicked movie… it’s so pretty pic.twitter.com/uqVopgkr59— TheBlueSnowplow ꩜ (@bluesnowplow) February 13, 2024
8.
she is literally perfect cast as glinda… im so SEATED https://t.co/R29YJTXqFi— pop culture gal (@allurequinn) February 11, 2024
9.
an appreciation tweet for elphie's micro braids pic.twitter.com/cdVpjVYiaw— hecate (@elphiesthropps) February 12, 2024
10.
it’s so funny when people are like “ariana and cynthia are too old for wicked because their characters are in school at the beginning” like yes and a goat also teaches there, I’m really not sure it matters— MrsFishVEVO (@Will_Kellogg) February 13, 2024
11.
EGOT Ariana Grande— Anty (@antiquericed) February 12, 2024
Of course the Wicked memes have already taken over the internet, so let's take a look at the funniest ones:
12.
HER SISTER WAS A WITCH, RIGHT? AND WHAT WAS HER SISTER? A PRINCESS, THE WICKED WITCH OF THE EAST BRO. YOU'RE GONNA LOOK AT ME AND YOU'RE GONNA TELL ME THAT I'M WRONG? pic.twitter.com/kYuwcJiAeU— Katie Maraghy (@KatieMaraghy) February 12, 2024
13.
"you're green!" "yes, and ?" pic.twitter.com/90rU5DESBm— faye ִ ࣪𖤐 💋 (@sevenflings) February 12, 2024
14.
Me listening to defying gravity pic.twitter.com/BjpVN4vASN— paulie ⚓️ (@ratedpaulie) February 11, 2024
15.
😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/w6uOzjV6AM— arianators wildin ∞ ☼ (@arianatorswildt) February 12, 2024
16.
February 13, 2024
17.
me leaving thanksgiving dinner early to go see the wicked movie: pic.twitter.com/0OGemUcOIL— Jesse Thee Slade 🥂 (@Jesse_bslade) February 12, 2024
18.
they aired the wicked trailer at the beginning of the super bowl to keep gay people busy for the rest of the night. like dangling musical theater keys— Matt Bellassai (@MattBellassai) February 11, 2024
19.
Millions of gays around the world after seeing that #WICKED movie trailer #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/CXxMlxjeYw— James Delamare (@JamesDelamare) February 12, 2024
20.
production: pic.twitter.com/ztZ49kHo9C— K. Hall (@KahmoraHall) February 13, 2024
21.
Now wait a minute... there's a whole ass high speed bullet train in Oz yet that blonde bitch made Dorothy walk the whole way? Goodbye https://t.co/RxbogQAndD— ty 🍸 (@sexycapmoon) February 12, 2024
22.
they’re waking up pic.twitter.com/14aOTNoeNI— edelinn 💋 (@lovinagbg) February 12, 2024
23.
“Character must desperately yearn for another” is actually written into all his contracts https://t.co/aiOtkc8IMw— roxie (@misstwentyynine) February 12, 2024