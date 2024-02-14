Skip To Content
    The Internet Is Going Bananas Over The New "Wicked" Trailer, And Here Are The 25 Best Reactions

    "Wicked already holds the title of movie of the year, the decade, the century and the millennium, like it's really going to be revolutionary."

    Michaela Bramwell
    BuzzFeed Staff

    On Sunday, Universal Pictures dropped the highly anticipated Wicked movie trailer, and people are already calling it the "movie of the year."

    Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande in &quot;Wicked&quot;
    Universal Pictures / Via youtube.com

    The Wicked movie will be a musical adaptation of the iconic Broadway musical, and it's set to release Thanksgiving weekend.

    Universal Pictures

    The film stars Ariana Grande as Glinda the Good Witch and Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba the Wicked Witch of the West.

    Ariana Grande saying &quot;You&#x27;re Green&quot; and Cynthia Erivo saying &quot;I am&quot; scene from &quot;Wicked&quot;
    Universal Pictures / Via youtube.com

    The costars recently attended the Super Bowl together ahead of the trailer release, wearing glittery jerseys with their Wicked characters' names.

    @wickedupdate / Via Twitter: @wickedupdate

    Fans have been waiting for this movie for forever, so here's everything people are saying about the Wicked trailer:

    Ariana Grande in a sparkling gown inside a translucent bubble with a whimsical castle backdrop in &quot;Wicked&quot;
    Universal Pictures / Via youtube.com

    2.

    @FrankieJGrande / Via Twitter: @FrankieJGrande

    3.

    Universal Pictures / @swapitdrws / Via Twitter: @swapitdrws

    4.

    @florencepugh via IG stories / @wickedupdate / Via Twitter: @wickedupdate

    5.

    Universal Pictures / @wicked_updates / Via Twitter: @wicked_updates

    6.

    Universal Pictures / @yassnito / Via Twitter: @yassnito

    7.

    Universal Pictures / Via Twitter: @bluesnowplow

    8.

    Universal Pictures / @allurequinn / Via Twitter: @allurequinn

    9.

    Universal Pictures / @elphiesthropps / Via Twitter: @elphiesthropps

    10.

    @@ill_Kellogg / Via Twitter: @Will_Kellogg

    11.

    @antiquericed / Via Twitter: @antiquericed

    Of course the Wicked memes have already taken over the internet, so let's take a look at the funniest ones:

    12.

    CBS / @KatieMaraghy / Via Twitter: @KatieMaraghy

    13.

    Universal Pictures / @sevenflings / Via Twitter: @sevenflings

    14.

    Hulu / @ratedpaulie / Via Twitter: @ratedpaulie

    15.

    Universal Pictures / Duolingo / @arianatorswildt / Via Twitter: @arianatorswildt

    16.

    Universal Pictures / Hulu / @Tom_Smyth_ / Via Twitter: @Tom_Smyth_

    17.

    Bravo / @Jesse_bslade / Via Twitter: @Jesse_bslade

    18.

    @MattBellassai / Via Twitter: @MattBellassai

    19.

    Hot Ones / @JamesDelamare / Via Twitter: @JamesDelamare

    20.

    Universal Pictures / @KahmoraHall / Via Twitter: @KahmoraHall

    21.

    Universal Pictures / @sexycapmoon / Via Twitter: @sexycapmoon

    22.

    @lovinagbg / Via Twitter: @lovinagbg

    23.

    Universal Pictures / @misstwentyynine / Via Twitter: @misstwentyynine