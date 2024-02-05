Skip To Content
26 Black Twitter Tweets That Will Have You Laughing All The Way Through February

"I can't wait to say, 'During Black History Month!?' at every minor inconvenience."

Michaela Bramwell
by Michaela Bramwell

BuzzFeed Staff

Happy Black History Month, folks! It's finally February, so you know we had to celebrate with a whole list of this week's funniest Black Twitter tweets. So sit back, relax, and let's get into the laughs:

Coco jones looking at her phone and laughing
Elle Magazine / Via youtube.com

1.

ABC / @ohhhherewego

2.

Hulu / @KingJosiah54

3.

@sportsRadio810 / @JujutsuBby

4.

ABC / @carrieroseee

5.

Hulu / @ChruchWorl

6.

GMA / @GreatestAt_it / @victimvandort via TIkTok / Via tiktok.com

7.

@treeaston

8.

@LuckyxJustice / @ThereGoTerry / @whatsthewordtv via TikTok / Via tiktok.com

9.

Lifetime / @2illfulchaos

10.

@therealmoworldwood / @roywoodjr / Via instagram.com

11.

SlingTV / @Engxge_

12.

ABC / @heyjaeee / @_melayela_

13.

@SixKeeHH

14.

@BrendanDaGawd

15.

Hulu / @RIVCRAS / @jaysdimples

16.

@_melayela_

17.

@SMOOCHONTHELIPS

18.

ABC / @TheCurtisJr

19.

@lifeofflanise

20.

@cocojones via TikTok / Via tiktok.com

21.

@ravishindreka

22.

@keithlee via TikTok / @DEFinition223 / Via tiktok.com

23.

Bravo / @evadentz

24.

@jayythewave / @Pisces_Prince_

25.

@killakent

26.

@ziarastar

Thanks for joining me for this week's Black Twitter recap! We've got plenty of these posts here. Let us know which tweet was your favorite this week, and don’t forget to follow these users for a 10/10 feed!