26 Black Twitter Tweets That Will Have You Laughing All The Way Through February
"I can't wait to say, 'During Black History Month!?' at every minor inconvenience."
Happy Black History Month, folks! It's finally February, so you know we had to celebrate with a whole list of this week's funniest Black Twitter tweets. So sit back, relax, and let's get into the laughs:
1.
jeremy allen black 😭 pic.twitter.com/B1vXOa1K72— ivy (@ohhhhherewego) January 31, 2024
2.
Companies during Black History Month pic.twitter.com/MqfFjndlww— Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) February 1, 2024
3.
Swag surf?? Baby, these are Troubled Waters™ https://t.co/AoiLQBk8Ss— Trafalgar D. Tina 🏴☠️ (@JujutsuBby) January 29, 2024
4.
If I send you this just know im about to CLOCK THAT TEA!! pic.twitter.com/ALJ0CM4Vi3— carrieee (@carrieroseee) February 5, 2024
5.
Beyoncé during Jay-Z’s speech #Grammys pic.twitter.com/uzhcK3lJ85— Born Free B (@ChurchGworl) February 5, 2024
6.
IDK why but I would like to start BHM off with this Elmo clip. Happy BHM! pic.twitter.com/6j4i41edzJ— Papito Patrón (@GreatestAt_it) February 1, 2024
7.
Beyoncé told Blue to get on the stage and take it all in “cuz this the last Grammys we coming to. We got Grammys at home.”— tré easton (@treeaston) February 5, 2024
8.
If “I don’t like this celebrity shit” was a person it’s Mary J. Blige. https://t.co/BI9EQg6sUr— ThereGoTerry (@ThereGoTerry) January 30, 2024
9.
jay z: “some of you don’t even belong in categories”— wiLL (@willfulchaos) February 5, 2024
the academy: pic.twitter.com/nUms5sy0jy
10.
"NOW COME ON MONIQUE! DON'T SAY THAT, ABOUT THEM, I KNOW THEM MONIQUE. MONIQUE PLEASE, DONT SAY THA-- OHHHH MY LAWDD!" https://t.co/KGlZM6Ypop— Roy Wood Jr- Ex Jedi (@roywoodjr) February 3, 2024
11.
January is over folks, you know what that means pic.twitter.com/5ffxZDVbpV— Animal Mother 🐺 🇵🇸 (@Engxge_) February 1, 2024
12.
Billie J Blige#GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/ptjQ77VqOz https://t.co/gPQv6U0mtE— Mela Yela (@_melayela_) February 5, 2024
13.
Shit fucked up right now E https://t.co/tDkxJXfduJ— Dawggy (@SixKeeHH) January 30, 2024
14.
fuk this shit man bottom of my timb fell off in the snow pic.twitter.com/mKC1KeBi3z— . (@BrendanDaGawd) January 30, 2024
15.
she’s so fkn funnyhssjjjssjjs https://t.co/DXkrpcuP8R pic.twitter.com/VuamoisxzN— m (@RIVCRAS) February 1, 2024
16.
🗣️(The BHM Remix) https://t.co/4sbFn86mXh pic.twitter.com/Y3gkqHD78f— Mela Yela (@_melayela_) February 2, 2024
17.
Someone playing Marvins Room so loudly that it is shaking the building and setting off car alarms— Danny (@SMOOCHONTHELIPS) January 30, 2024
Praying for this man pic.twitter.com/ib7yJtNWwz
18.
If I send you this just know my man said what he said and I stand behind every word. pic.twitter.com/CdKKJRGl06— Curtis (@TheCurtisJr_) February 5, 2024
19.
my nail tech is hispanic and she just asked me “so what do you guys do for black history month, do you guys have a big party?” 😭— dessᥫ᭡ (@lifeoflanise) February 2, 2024
20.
Coco’s baby sister Aja ate her up during the prank call segment for ELLE 😭😂😂😂— Coco Jones Source | 5x Grammy Nominated (@CocoJonesSOURCE) February 1, 2024
pic.twitter.com/8ymp98hT54
21.
Tax Returns: $11,400— 🌻 (@ravishingdreka) January 31, 2024
Me at JUICY CRAB:”Add a SHARK” 🤣
22.
This just SENT me! pic.twitter.com/AJjpVIkOAo— Oh Hell Beckham Jr (@DEFinition223) February 1, 2024
23.
me getting attacked by the napkin of laughter pic.twitter.com/p9EKv9dQE3— •ᴗ- (@evadentz) January 30, 2024
24.
Chloë hyping up her concert crowd: https://t.co/gfaLDUDS2T— pb&jeremy (double decker) (@Pisces_Prince_) January 30, 2024
25.
$65 for a haircut I might as well get a fuckin sewin— ⚡️ (@killakent) January 31, 2024
26.
can't wait to say “during black history month!?” after any minor inconvenience pic.twitter.com/HzKxMGzidI— ziara 🌙 (@ziarastar) February 1, 2024