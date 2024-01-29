17 Extremely Funny Tweets From Black Twitter To End January With A Cackle

Browse links
US residents can opt out of "sales" of personal data.
"Hydrated Obama be like, 'Let me pee clear.'"
nobody:— pacience (@fendiflikks) January 28, 2024
black ppl: pic.twitter.com/qBSf5RhAlh
changed adele’s life https://t.co/YEVnwzkq09— AARON (@lidolmix) January 29, 2024
giannis scanning the qr code for free wings mid-game 💀😂 pic.twitter.com/ec41ZNT556— sydney fink (@sydn3yfink) January 28, 2024
My mom gon learn not to play with me no more pic.twitter.com/nA4duT3e3F— jb (@jazmineaaliyaah) January 28, 2024
Australia is a no, cause why they got reptiles standing on business? https://t.co/hCIdEFcuBJ— 𝐉𝐚𝐲 (@jaybailey876) January 24, 2024
on my last braid ima just run for it when he walk to the mirror 😩😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😂 pic.twitter.com/GYYuiM9ms5— MIA (@4daluvofmia) January 28, 2024
i thought the elephant was wearing a durag💀 https://t.co/yXZyQvRdC8— kira 👾 (@kirawontmiss) January 29, 2024
is they gon get me if i wear these? https://t.co/Qd4DKnHwU7— amour 🕷️ (@jaaiwtss) January 24, 2024
Nobody told me Top Golf was $75 tf I look like Tiger Woods?— Black Air Force Energy (@Derekalexander_) January 26, 2024
“Felt cute, might divide the Red Sea later” https://t.co/z4UG647oiE— Four-eyed Edo Boy™ (@Alex_Houseof308) January 24, 2024
Really nailed my hair. Respect. :) https://t.co/Bu4zfiyPW5— Elie Mystal (@ElieNYC) January 28, 2024
Usher. https://t.co/ueyvBPhBkk— Dancin’ and Emphasizin’ (@astoldbysly) January 29, 2024
Detroit Lions fans watching the game against the 49ers in the first half vs the second half pic.twitter.com/z7dMtSHfHR— Shirt-Ish (@Shirt_Ish) January 29, 2024
I just fell in Walmart & all my change fell out my pocket this girl gone say “DAMN SONIC”😭😂….— ⚡️ J E F E⚡️ (@hendrxxjefe) January 25, 2024
Nah put them in the same lock boxes yall put black hair care https://t.co/APmSp2yu5x— Descovy Diamond 💎 (@D0wJ0nEs) January 22, 2024
when will it be my turn to dance seductively with victoria monet in the club— alien superstar (@poetnextdoor) January 28, 2024