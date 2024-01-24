Browse links
"Black ppl when they see an actor playing in another movie: 'THAT'S UM...*snaps 3x*'"
Black ppl when they see an actor playing in another movie:— Timmy&Jimmy (@mickeywon234) January 23, 2024
“THATS UM-…. *snaps 3x*… DAMN!” pic.twitter.com/r80i1YpSAr
they’re calling the white people thugs ! pic.twitter.com/xYRVNOcjx3— nina wit da nina ✰ (@ninakapri) January 22, 2024
Jamaicans rude AF! I went to Donna’s and i said “hello” the the lady, she didn’t respond. A few mins later she goes “are you ready to order?” I said “ I was ready to order when I said hello” and she gone ask if I came in here to buy hospitality b/c they ain’t got that 😭😭😭— SASKIA (@tharealsaskia) January 19, 2024
This is the Nick Cannon of the sea https://t.co/VdtkTH2SNE— kira 👾 (@kirawontmiss) January 20, 2024
Im so black I know what this picture taste and smell like 😭😭😭 https://t.co/Skfgo6xORt— Taytalktome. (@talktometay) January 23, 2024
If your baked Mac and cheese look like this.... Ima throw it and you in the trash pic.twitter.com/FBSh3a1LHn— Mesh🇧🇧 (@rahsh33m) January 23, 2024
https://t.co/o1kmCjFqEL pic.twitter.com/P0p7YijZhb— Patrick (@patghostal) January 23, 2024
Why do black people insist on scraping tf out of nonstick cookware 😭 https://t.co/gqOFKpS8Ed— DJ GOT.A.LOT (@DJGotALot) January 23, 2024
Corporate Erin was on the news. Lisa Beasley, the woman you are. pic.twitter.com/MjJH22dcnS— ᴍx. ɢᴀʀʏ 🇵🇸 (@thegaryfuqua) January 22, 2024
Dave Chappelle introducing the musical guest after a Chappelle Show episode: https://t.co/cjVkmrtFeg— Aokiji クザン 🇵🇸 (@DukeOfZamunda) January 24, 2024
Sksksksksksks https://t.co/yUvB9uhOGj pic.twitter.com/C7lxCSgW0X— Bri (@brnndnls) January 23, 2024
and black people ???? the fuck. https://t.co/H7Rfahy6WK— prettypretty (@realhoneyleigh) January 23, 2024
Going out in DC and seeing the tab after 2 shots of tequila…. pic.twitter.com/jUJ2c7e8yD— Billionaire Kell (@kellboogie_) January 24, 2024
your tax refund is: $73.56— MACEO (@liImaceo) January 23, 2024
me: 🤒 pic.twitter.com/sweUEcDW2L
sometimes this just pops into my head and i burst out laughing https://t.co/yGqveQjMNJ pic.twitter.com/NKvfBEXYxN— Christina⁷ (@christinapr1sc) January 24, 2024