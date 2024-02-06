Skip To Content
    33 Valentine's Day Gifts For Couples Who've Been Together So Long That They've Run Out Of Gifts To Get Each Other

    Flowers are nice, but the gift of knowing where their keys are at all times is, dare we say, better.

    Melanie Aman
    by Melanie Aman

    BuzzFeed Staff

    1. A Tushy bidet attachment if you've been with your S.O. so long that you know all their ~dirty~ secrets — including that they don't wipe well. This'll leave them with a cleaner crack and help y'all reduce the amount of TP you use. Plus it has the added benefit of water temperature control, meaning you can control how warm or cold the spray is.

    The white bidet attached to a reviewer&#x27;s toilet
    amazon.com

    This is the bidet I use (I have the Classic version but will definitely get the Spa version next if mine ever goes kaput) and I 100% recommend to my friends, family, and to you, dear reader. Installation was pretty simple; from start to poop it took about 15 minutes. The sensation is...interesting...to say the least but you definitely get used to it. In fact, I recently moved apartments and it's taken me awhile to hook up the bidet (I'm a procrastinator, OK?!). Oh how I've missed my bidet during this time (and I'm sure my butt feels the same way). But seriously, I cannot stress how life-changing getting a bidet is.

    Shipping Info: Non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Valentine's Day (see Amazon's full shipping information here).

    Get it from Amazon for $109.

    2. A scratch-off world map for the couple that's always exploring. At this point in your relationship, you have plenty of past adventures to scratch off as you wait for future ones.

    The map zoomed in on the state of California, which is scratched off
    Amazon

    Promising review: "I ordered this as a gift for my boyfriend who is a pilot. My thought was we could use it to scratch off places we visit together or even places he has flown to for work. He absolutely loved it! It is the perfect size, perfect for framing and hanging on the wall; he plans to get an open frame and scratch off places while it hangs on the wall. It was delivered tube style and I was hesitant about some countries being scratched off like others noted but it was delivered spotless! I highly recommend this map for anyone. I’m not sure I could’ve found a better quality map either!" —Ashley C.

    Shipping Info: Free expedited Prime shipping available for Prime members, and non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Valentine's Day (see Amazon's full shipping information here).

    Get it from Amazon for $16.99+ (available in three sizes and in a US-only version).

    3. A 100 Things To Do scratch-off bucket list so your plans no longer consist of the following exchange: "What do you want to do this weekend?" followed by "IDK, what do you want to do this weekend?"

    The board with some squares scratched off to reveal a cute image underneath
    Amazon

    Promising review: "The recipients of this poster loved the idea. They are an outgoing and adventurous couple. They said they would be hanging this in their office space and scratching them off as they complete them. They commented that moving to another country might not ever be scratched off but they are looking forward to doing as many as they can." —VLR

    Shipping Info: Non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Valentine's Day (see Amazon's full shipping information here).

    Get it from Amazon for $27.93. (And check out more fun scratch off lists, including a 100 Movies Bucket List, a 100 Things To Do After Quarantine Bucket List, and a 100 Dates Bucket List.)

    4. A popcorn popper to come in handy as they curl up on the couch for their annual Pride & Prejudice (the 2005 version, duh!) screening. 

    reviewer holding open the teal silicone popper with popcorn inside it
    the red bowl filled with popcorn
    www.amazon.com, Amazon

    Be careful when removing it from the microwave as the bowl will be hot.

    Promising review: "This is a game changer. I borrowed one from a neighbor and bought one for myself the next day. I used to pop it on the pan with oil but with this I don’t need to. Also works MUCH better than ceramic bowl in the microwave. If you love popcorn, this is what you want." —PolishPaul

    Shipping Info: Free expedited Prime shipping available for Prime members, and non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Valentine's Day (see Amazon's full shipping information here).

    Get it from BuzzFeed's Goodful collection at Amazon for $11.87+ (available in three colors).

    5. A scratch-off Valentine's Day card that'll hide your mushy message and remind them of the Etch A Sketch they were obsessed with as a kid.

    square valentine&#x27;s day cards that look like etch-a-sketches
    Inklings Paperie / Etsy

    We at BuzzFeed love these cards! My fellow editor Elizabeth Lilly sent these out last year and said they were a huge hit. And Heather Braga, another coworker who received one of Elizabeth's cards, said, "It was a delightful treat! The element of surprise is definitely more exciting than most cards."

    Inklings Paperie is a Michigan-based small biz specializing in scratch off cards and adorable paper party favors.

    Shipping Info: Orders ship from Michigan so delivery time depends on your location. Check the product listing for an estimated arrival date. Expedited shipping is available for an additional cost.

    Get a set of six from Inklings Paperie on Etsy for $9+ (available with or without envelopes and in larger quantities). 

    6. Or a set of long-distance relationship envelopes and notes because you're always thinking of them even if you can't be together for the holiday. You can choose the prompts you'd like on the card or opt for the most popular messages.

    seven cards in brown envelopes with messages that say
    Noteworthy / Etsy

    Noteworthy is a Kentucky-based small biz.

    Promising review: "These cards are GORGEOUS! Great customer service as well! I can’t wait to give them to my boyfriend and surprise him with it 🥰" —Chloe Blunk

    Shipping Info: Orders ship from Kentucky so delivery time depends on your location. Check the product listing for an estimated arrival date. Expedited shipping available for an additional cost.

    Get five cards and envelopes from Noteworthy K on Etsy for $13.79 (available in larger packs).

    7. A unique Lego flower bouquet if your love for them is as endless as the life of these flowers. You can choose to gift them the fully assembled blooms, but they may also enjoy putting them together with you!

    a reviewer's hand holding a vase with the lego flowers inside, plus fairy lights
    a mason jar filled with the lego flowers
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "This is a great gift for anyone who loves flowers. They are as sturdy as they get since they're legos and although they do take a while to build, it's a very fulfilling process. Love it and would set aside as something to gift to several people at any point. They look beautiful!!" —Gaby

    Shipping Info: Free expedited Prime shipping available for Prime members, and non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Valentine's Day (see Amazon's full shipping information here).

    Get it from Amazon for $47.99.

    8. A heartwarming (and body-warming!) love letter blanket for the couple who still swap love notes. This is a great opportunity to recreate early letters you sent each other, or you can create a list of all the things you're looking forward to doing in the future! And you can choose from a preset cursive font or use your own handwriting.

    a giant blanket that looks like a piece of lined notebook paper and has an adventure bucket list on it
    Frankie Print Co / Etsy

    Frankie Print Co is a Canadian small business based in Calgary, Alberta.

    Promising review: "Blanket came out WONDERFUL! Our handwriting on it is clear and legible, unsmudged, and the frill on the border of it is an awesome touch." —Joseph Gaither

    Shipping Info: Orders ship from North Carolina so delivery time depends on your location. Check the product listing for an estimated arrival date. Expedited shipping is available for an additional cost.

    Get it from Frankie Print Co on Etsy for $159+ (available in three sizes and two handwriting styles).

    9. A box of 100 conversation starters so you never stop learning new things about your S.O. But don't toss out the deck once you've gone through it; revisit it in a little bit and you may be surprised how your answers change.

    Reviewer photo of some of the cards, which include questions like &quot;What are you too hard on yourself for?&quot; and &quot;What five things do you enjoy doing with me?&quot;
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "After 30 years with my spouse, we didn’t really talk much anymore. It was the usual what work junk happened, what was on the schedule, what we needed from the store, and what was on our phones. I am so grateful I stumbled on these cards. I gave them and a puzzle to my husband for Christmas. I think he thought it was corny, until we started. I started off telling him how much I miss conversation with him and that I love him and I would like to date him again. It has been wonderful to sit and work on the puzzle, with some low music on in the background, TALK and share a glass of wine together. We are loving these cards!" —KTB

    Shipping Info: Free expedited Prime shipping available for Prime members, and non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Valentine's Day (see Amazon's full shipping information here).

    Get it from Amazon for $20.95.

    10. Or a set of 150 questions inspired by the Love Language test to deepen your connection even after all this time together.

    The deck, which includes questions like &quot;If you could travel back in time for one day, what year would it be and why?&quot; and &quot;If we as a couple had a theme song what would it be?&quot;
    Amazon

    Promising review: "My boyfriend and I have been together for a really long time and this game was still so much fun! We played it after a night of drinking wine and cooking so we were pretty honest during these questions. We almost went through the whole deck in one sitting but finally put it away so we can play again." —Chelsbells32

    Shipping Info: Free expedited Prime shipping available for Prime members, and non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Valentine's Day (see Amazon's full shipping information here).

    Get it from Amazon for $25.

    11. A dual-zone comforter that'll keep the peace in the literal and figurative marital bed. Y'all have been together long enough yet you're still fighting over someone hogging the blankets or turning on the AC overnight even though it's 40 degrees outside? Rookie move!

    The duvet showing one half is warm and the other is cool
    Amazon

    Promising review: "This comforter is what we’ve always needed. My husband and I are always tangled in blankets because I need more but yet they always end up on his side. This comforter provides an all-in-one solution that keeps me warm and him cool and our bedroom looking calm and zen." —Hannah

    Shipping Info: Free expedited Prime shipping available for Prime members, and non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Valentine's Day (see Amazon's full shipping information here).

    Get it from Amazon for $134.99+ (available in two sizes and four colors).

    12. A TikTok-famous 1,000-piece puzzle from The Magic Puzzle Company because it brings an element of surprise and excitement you've never experienced with other puzzles — or other partners! Not only is the illustration so beautiful that you'll probably glue and frame it when it's completed, but it also features 50 Easter eggs throughout *and* a magical twist that reveals itself once the puzzle is finished.

    close-up of a section of the puzzle showing its whimsical illustration style
    Amazon

    Promising review: "I bought this as a gift for my husband because he absolutely loves puzzles and magic, so it was a no-brainer! I was honestly way more excited to finish putting this puzzle together than a normal puzzle because I couldn’t wait to see the end result. Blown away. I’m super impressed and will be purchasing a different version. Oh, and they weren’t kidding about the no dust in the box...very pleased with this purchase!" —Nlbrimberry

    Shipping Info: Free expedited Prime shipping available for Prime members, and non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Valentine's Day (see Amazon's full shipping information here).

    Get it from Amazon for $22.99.

    13. And a handy puzzle board if you and your partner are big on puzzles but small on space. It folds up neatly so you can start a puzzle in the living room and finish it in the kitchen, and is large enough to hold a 1,000-piece puzzle.

    The wooden board
    Amazon

    Promising review: "I like the quality and the look of this. My husband is on a puzzle kick right now, and this looks good in our living room. He uses all four drawers for sorting, which is a real game changer! Best of all, when the grandkids come over, we just put it in another room. We like that there are only two edges with lips, because we can easily slide pieces off the other sides. I made a note of the dimensions, and only order puzzles that fit (most do.)" —Kelly Row10

    Shipping Info: Free expedited Prime shipping available for Prime members, and non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Valentine's Day (see Amazon's full shipping information here).

    Get it from Amazon for $49.99.

    14. A hands casting kit for immortalizing the hand that's guided you through many of life's challenges. You can use the kit just the two of you, or invite your kiddo(s) to join in.

    reviewer photo of three cast hands
    another reviewer photo of two hands holding each other
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    This large-size bucket will fit two adult hands, two adult hands and one small child, one extra-large adult hand, or two to four child hands. There is an extra-large version if you want to cast two extra-large hands or have three or more people who want to participate.

    Promising review: "Awesome for first timers! My son got this for his Nana. The instructions were clear and easy to read. Get yourself some distilled water and put one bottle in the fridge ahead of time! So pleased with the finished product and my 6-year-old son is proud of himself. My mom loves it and it's such a personal experience; great for bonding and family time. We will buy other soon. Just look at the details!" —Jessics Kirkland

    Shipping Info: Free expedited Prime shipping available for Prime members, and non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Valentine's Day (see Amazon's full shipping information here).

    Get it from Amazon for $39.99.

    15. A heated back and neck massager so you both finally stop complaining about aches and pains. Let's face it, you love each other but you're way past the stage of wanting to give each other 30-minute massages. Good thing this lil' guy will do it without requiring that you give them a massage in return.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "Are your loved ones sick of you asking for massages? When they massage is it just not great? Story of my life. It starts out great, the relationship and the massages. Then they just do the very least possible to make it work, like dead fish hands. This massager never tells you no; it's always there for you on a rough day. It understands those knots in your shoulders, and it does it's best to make you feel better." —Erin Claesges

    Shipping Info: Free expedited Prime shipping available for Prime members, and non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Valentine's Day (see Amazon's full shipping information here).

    Get it from Amazon for $57.95+ (available in two colors).

    16. The Adventure Challenge: Couples Edition — a book of scratch-off dates to add some spontaneity to your long-term relationship. Each activity is a surprise until you scratch it off. You'll also get an instant camera so you can snap a pic of all the fun you have during each challenge.

    The book with a photo of a happy couple
    The Adventure Challenge

    Promising review: "I was gifted this and LOVED it! This is something truly SPECIAL and MEANINGFUL that I would purchase as a gift for any occasion. Not only was the whole experience freakin FUN and memorable; we really enjoyed reading the introduction to The Adventure Challenge! It made my boyfriend and I realize A LOT about life! From the packaging to the intricate details of the product...this is something you won't regret purchasing. Love what this company represents and was honored to be a part of the experience! Keep up the great work!" —Monique S.

    The Adventure Challenge Shipping Info: Items typically ship in 1–2 business days. Ground (4–10 business days), standard (3–7 business days) and express (2–3 business days) shipping is available. (Express shipping is available for select locations and orders that do *not* contain a Signature Camera). See The Adventure Challenge's full shipping information here.

    Get it from The Adventure Challenge for $167.98.

    17. An incredibly practical and oh so luxurious faux fur throw blanket that'll keep 'em nice and cozy during movie nights, in the car, in bed, at breakfast, in the shower...OK maybe not that last one. If your S.O. is always cold (even though the thermostat says 78 degrees), you need this.

    Anthropologie

    Promising review: I wrote off this blanket because I didn’t want to deal with dry clean only but, we had a cold front coming in and I was craving a warm, snuggly blanket. I saw it while shopping in Anthropologie, then I touched it and just couldn’t resist. It really is the softest blanket. It feels so luxurious and like it’s even more expensive than it really is. I feel like the price is actually really fair for what you get." —TheLauren

    Shipping Info: Standard (4–8 business days), express (2–3 business days), and overnight (1–2 business days) shipping is available.

    Get it from Anthropologie for $98+ (available in eight colors).

    18. A pound of cereal marshmallows, because as much as you love them, you've tolerated them eating the marshmallows from your box of Lucky Charms for far, far, far too long.

    Reviewer with the bag of cereal marshmallows
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "Buying these charms was one of the best decisions of my life. The bag is twice the size of my head. The marshmallows are aesthetically pleasing and delicious. It's everything I ever wanted in a snack." —Amazon Customer

    Shipping Info: Free expedited Prime shipping available for Prime members, and non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Valentine's Day (see Amazon's full shipping information here).

    Get it from Amazon for $12.98.

    19. A variety pack of Partake cookies if y'all have bonded over your shared allergies...to basically everything. Well, it's your lucky day! Common allergens like peanuts, eggs, dairy, soy, tree nuts, and more are not on the ingredient list of these delicious cookies!

    reviewer image of one of each flavor cookie
    amazon.com

    Partake is a Black woman-owned small business started by Denise Woodard, a mom whose daughter suffered from severe food allergies as a young child. Frustrated that there weren't a lot of snack options for her daughter, Denise took matters into her own hands and quit her corporate job to launch Partake.

    This variety pack has three flavors — two crunchy (Chocolate Chip and Birthday Cake) and one soft baked (Double Chocolate Brownie).

    Promising review: "My one grandson is allergic to anything with soy which eliminates many snacks, candy, and cookies. These cookies he can have and he loves them. His brother and sisters love them as well." —Danni

    Shipping Info: Free expedited Prime shipping available for Prime members, and non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Valentine's Day (see Amazon's full shipping information here).

    Get it from Amazon for $18.99.

    20. A mates for life print for the person you've chosen as your mate...for life.

    The print, which features sketches of animals that mate for life
    Uncommon Goods

    Promising review: "This was an anniversary gift I got my husband for being together for seven years. We are both nature and animal lovers and he is my mate for life so he loved it!" —NICKIENOODLE

    Shipping Info: Economy (7–9 business days), standard (3–7 business days), expedited (2–3 business days), and express (1–2 business days) shipping is available for an additional cost.

    Get the framed print from Uncommon Goods for $100.

    21. A fill-in-the-blank book so you can spell out all the reasons you love your significant other...like when they leave you little presents around the apartment, aka dirty cups and dishes. OK, maybe not that...

    The book cover
    Amazon

    Promising review: "This book was a lot of fun to fill in with fun memories and personalized sentiments. There are many, many pages so be prepared to sit down and think of a lot of ideas to completely fill this book. I gave this to my boyfriend as a gift and he thought it was so sweet that he cried the good kind of tears. Very clever gift idea." —Denise K

    Shipping Info: Free expedited Prime shipping available for Prime members, and non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Valentine's Day (see Amazon's full shipping information here).

    Get it from Amazon for $12.90.

    22. A one-year couples journal to kickstart fun, meaningful conversations like the ones you had during the early days of your relationship. Or, a Q&A-a-day three-year journal for couples in a more time-tested relationship who want to create a time capsule of their lives together.

    Callisto Media, Potter Style

    Shipping Info: Free expedited Prime shipping available for Prime members, and non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Valentine's Day (see Amazon's full shipping information here).

    Get them from Amazon: A Year of Us for $7.95 and Our Q&A a Day for