33 Valentine's Day Gifts For Couples Who've Been Together So Long That They've Run Out Of Gifts To Get Each Other

1. A Tushy bidet attachment if you've been with your S.O. so long that you know all their ~dirty~ secrets — including that they don't wipe well. This'll leave them with a cleaner crack and help y'all reduce the amount of TP you use. Plus it has the added benefit of water temperature control, meaning you can control how warm or cold the spray is.
2. A scratch-off world map for the couple that's always exploring. At this point in your relationship, you have plenty of past adventures to scratch off as you wait for future ones.
3. A 100 Things To Do scratch-off bucket list so your plans no longer consist of the following exchange: "What do you want to do this weekend?" followed by "IDK, what do you want to do this weekend?"
4. A popcorn popper to come in handy as they curl up on the couch for their annual Pride & Prejudice (the 2005 version, duh!) screening.
Be careful when removing it from the microwave as the bowl will be hot.
Promising review: "This is a game changer. I borrowed one from a neighbor and bought one for myself the next day. I used to pop it on the pan with oil but with this I don’t need to. Also works MUCH better than ceramic bowl in the microwave. If you love popcorn, this is what you want." —PolishPaul
5. A scratch-off Valentine's Day card that'll hide your mushy message and remind them of the Etch A Sketch they were obsessed with as a kid.
6. Or a set of long-distance relationship envelopes and notes because you're always thinking of them even if you can't be together for the holiday. You can choose the prompts you'd like on the card or opt for the most popular messages.
Noteworthy is a Kentucky-based small biz.
Promising review: "These cards are GORGEOUS! Great customer service as well! I can’t wait to give them to my boyfriend and surprise him with it 🥰" —Chloe Blunk
7. A unique Lego flower bouquet if your love for them is as endless as the life of these flowers. You can choose to gift them the fully assembled blooms, but they may also enjoy putting them together with you!
Promising review: "This is a great gift for anyone who loves flowers. They are as sturdy as they get since they're legos and although they do take a while to build, it's a very fulfilling process. Love it and would set aside as something to gift to several people at any point. They look beautiful!!" —Gaby
8. A heartwarming (and body-warming!) love letter blanket for the couple who still swap love notes. This is a great opportunity to recreate early letters you sent each other, or you can create a list of all the things you're looking forward to doing in the future! And you can choose from a preset cursive font or use your own handwriting.
Frankie Print Co is a Canadian small business based in Calgary, Alberta.
Promising review: "Blanket came out WONDERFUL! Our handwriting on it is clear and legible, unsmudged, and the frill on the border of it is an awesome touch." —Joseph Gaither
9. A box of 100 conversation starters so you never stop learning new things about your S.O. But don't toss out the deck once you've gone through it; revisit it in a little bit and you may be surprised how your answers change.
10. Or a set of 150 questions inspired by the Love Language test to deepen your connection even after all this time together.
11. A dual-zone comforter that'll keep the peace in the literal and figurative marital bed. Y'all have been together long enough yet you're still fighting over someone hogging the blankets or turning on the AC overnight even though it's 40 degrees outside? Rookie move!
12. A TikTok-famous 1,000-piece puzzle from The Magic Puzzle Company because it brings an element of surprise and excitement you've never experienced with other puzzles — or other partners! Not only is the illustration so beautiful that you'll probably glue and frame it when it's completed, but it also features 50 Easter eggs throughout *and* a magical twist that reveals itself once the puzzle is finished.
13. And a handy puzzle board if you and your partner are big on puzzles but small on space. It folds up neatly so you can start a puzzle in the living room and finish it in the kitchen, and is large enough to hold a 1,000-piece puzzle.
Promising review: "I like the quality and the look of this. My husband is on a puzzle kick right now, and this looks good in our living room. He uses all four drawers for sorting, which is a real game changer! Best of all, when the grandkids come over, we just put it in another room. We like that there are only two edges with lips, because we can easily slide pieces off the other sides. I made a note of the dimensions, and only order puzzles that fit (most do.)" —Kelly Row10
14. A hands casting kit for immortalizing the hand that's guided you through many of life's challenges. You can use the kit just the two of you, or invite your kiddo(s) to join in.
This large-size bucket will fit two adult hands, two adult hands and one small child, one extra-large adult hand, or two to four child hands. There is an extra-large version if you want to cast two extra-large hands or have three or more people who want to participate.
Promising review: "Awesome for first timers! My son got this for his Nana. The instructions were clear and easy to read. Get yourself some distilled water and put one bottle in the fridge ahead of time! So pleased with the finished product and my 6-year-old son is proud of himself. My mom loves it and it's such a personal experience; great for bonding and family time. We will buy other soon. Just look at the details!" —Jessics Kirkland
15. A heated back and neck massager so you both finally stop complaining about aches and pains. Let's face it, you love each other but you're way past the stage of wanting to give each other 30-minute massages. Good thing this lil' guy will do it without requiring that you give them a massage in return.
16. The Adventure Challenge: Couples Edition — a book of scratch-off dates to add some spontaneity to your long-term relationship. Each activity is a surprise until you scratch it off. You'll also get an instant camera so you can snap a pic of all the fun you have during each challenge.
17. An incredibly practical and oh so luxurious faux fur throw blanket that'll keep 'em nice and cozy during movie nights, in the car, in bed, at breakfast, in the shower...OK maybe not that last one. If your S.O. is always cold (even though the thermostat says 78 degrees), you need this.
18. A pound of cereal marshmallows, because as much as you love them, you've tolerated them eating the marshmallows from your box of Lucky Charms for far, far, far too long.
Promising review: "Buying these charms was one of the best decisions of my life. The bag is twice the size of my head. The marshmallows are aesthetically pleasing and delicious. It's everything I ever wanted in a snack." —Amazon Customer
19. A variety pack of Partake cookies if y'all have bonded over your shared allergies...to basically everything. Well, it's your lucky day! Common allergens like peanuts, eggs, dairy, soy, tree nuts, and more are not on the ingredient list of these delicious cookies!
20. A mates for life print for the person you've chosen as your mate...for life.
Promising review: "This was an anniversary gift I got my husband for being together for seven years. We are both nature and animal lovers and he is my mate for life so he loved it!" —NICKIENOODLE
