Simon Says Buy These 35 Travel Products

1. An airplane seat back organizer because air travel can actually be pleasant when all your in-flight essentials are within reach. Thanks to the four roomy pockets, this organizer can hold your snacks, drinks, electronics, books, toys, etc. so you may not need to squeeze past your seat neighbor 10 times in the same flight because you need to grab something else from your carry-on.
2. A travel cupholder that'll keep your coffee and water bottle contained so your hands are free to show your ticket to the gate agent.
Promising review: "This cup holder is perfect! It helps me a lot! Last time, I took a plane with a suitcase and a cup of coffee, and when it was my turn to check my passport and ticket, the coffee cup fell to the ground and coffee spilled. It was a nightmare! This time, I bought this cup holder! I don't have to worry about where my cup and phone are! I can free my hands to do other things. I love it so much! Hope you love it too." —Philip
3. A waterproof trash can so the inevitable garbage you collect during long drives and road trips doesn't litter the floor.
It comes with 10 trash bags.
Promising review: "I have an SUV, and it works great! I travel a lot and am always on the road. It is a good size. I have it attached to the center console, and it sits in the back. It gives plenty of legroom for backseat passengers. I use the side pockets to hold my car needs: flashlights, books, etc. I use a regular plastic bag to line the can so I do not have to clean the cloth as much. I like this better than a regular small car trash can because it does not spill or tip over. The top keeps everything in, and there is a small strip of Velcro on the bottom of the bag to keep it in place." —Debra Henegar
4. A digital luggage scale to save your wallet from any overweight baggage fees. You'll also be spared the embarrassment of having to repack your bag in the middle of the airport.
You can switch between pound and kilogram measurements.
Promising review: "Works great, a must-have when flying. Very accurate scale. Easy to read with the light on it. It's a must if you have a wife like mine who loves to shop for clothes and fill up her suitcase along with mine, or if you want to stay under that 40 pounds and avoid paying the extra for overweight baggage fees. Easy to use, very accurate, well made, and a nice design. Very pleased. Saved me money." —Amazon Customer
5. A travel-friendly mini steam iron if you refuse to wear a wrinkly shirt. This is great for throwing in your travel bag so you can feel more put together in all your vacation photos for Instagram.
Promising review: "I bought this iron to take on a trip. It worked like a charm. The quality is great. It has several settings, which include steam and spray. You have to get all the water out before you lay it down, or it will leak. however, that's the way a lot of irons are. It does not have an automatic shut-off, but for the price it is great value for your money. I will be taking this whenever I go traveling. If you're on the fence, get it." —Savvyshopper
6. A wrinkle-resistant top for wearing to the airport in the morning and then to a business dinner in the evening.
Promising review: "I've slowly purchased almost all the colors. I've sized down for a better fit for me, even with a wide back. There are no gaps in the front buttons. Very handy travel piece as well as used at home or wherever you need it. Great feel in warm/hot temperatures, UPF protection and wrinkle resistant." —anonymous
7. A set of portable soap paper sheets because we've all had to use shady public restrooms and cringed when we press the soap dispenser only to find that it's empty. Not anymore!
Promising review: "So many times I have been stuck using a public restroom with no hand soap. Total nightmare, especially nowadays. I can't stress enough how handy this product is. I keep one everywhere: one in my purse, one in my car, one in my diaper bag. They're small enough to fit anywhere. The packaging is super cute; a bit cheap feeling, but they do the job. The actual soap is amazing. It lathers up really well and doesn't leave a residue layer, nor does it leave your hands feeling mega dry. Definitely recommend!" —Giovanna
8. And a pack of laundry soap sheets that'll clean your socks, undies, T-shirts, bathing suits, you name it so you don't need to pack one pair for every single day of your trip.
Promising review: "This came SO in handy during my vacation to Europe! I was making lots of different stops to places with different types of weather. With these laundry soap sheets I was able to wash my clothes in the sink — letting me pack just the right amount of clothes for all the different places I went." —Katie Fujarski
9. Or some Tide sink packets so you can enjoy the same scent you use at home.
Each pack comes with three packets. And, because they *are* liquid, they'll easily slide into the side of your toiletries bag.
Promising review: "I have taken these packets on travels throughout the world. They are small and fit in my bag. They are good for a wash in a sink or wash bag. Glad to have them. They don’t leak either." —Barbara Jefferson
10. A pocket-sized, refillable travel perfume atomizer to bring your signature scent with you. That bulky (albeit beautiful) glass bottle is def not TSA compliant and will take up valuable space in your toiletry bag.
BuzzFeed editor Elizabeth Lilly loves hers. In her own words: "I've been using for about a year. It's great to just throw in your purse on the reg for a fragrance re-up throughout the day. As you can see, it's about the size of my thumb and therefore takes up very little room. Plus! It's smaller than most rollerball travel fragrances you can pick up. This first one is working so well, that I just have the other three in storage. But if this one bites the dust this summer during travels, I'll be OK about digging into my stores to use one of the remaining three...especially at this price point."
Promising review: "I bought these due to traveling a lot for work and needing to cut down on the size of things in my carry-on bag for flying. I can bring four different perfumes now instead of one big one. They're super easy to fill and haven't leaked so far, but I keep them in a sandwich baggie while traveling, just in case. I would 100% buy them again." —Emily
