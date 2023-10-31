29 Travel Must-Haves Under $25 So You Can Spend Your Money On Souvenirs Instead

1. An in-flight foot hammock to make your economy seat feel a bit more like business class. It attaches directly to your tray table and offers a cozy resting spot for your feetsies, keeping them elevated and helping prevent swelling and soreness.
This works best if you're 5'4" or shorter.
Promising review: "This is an amazing product. It's so simple but works incredibly to prevent swelling and pressure on legs while flying. I just flew the first leg of an international flight and used it, and I am on a layover now and had to pause to write this review. I LOVE THIS PRODUCT!! It easily attached to the tray table, and I adjusted to my desired height. It is like a hammock for your feet. You just prop them up inside the thing/swing/hammock — which is very cushiony — and your feet are hoisted up comfortably. I'm a big girl and weight is no issue. DEFINITELY MUST HAVE ON ALL MY FLIGHTS NOW. This thing is great!!" —Queen
Get it from Amazon for $21.99.
2. And speaking of swelling, a pair of of moisture-wicking compression socks if you're going on a long-haul flight or preparing for a long road trip. They apply pressure to your legs and feet to help with circulation issues and swollen legs/feet — two common symptoms of sitting for long periods of time.
Read more about compression socks and swelling or long flights at Cleveland Clinic.
Promising review: "Favorite compression socks for the price. I stand all day on hard floors and these help a lot with foot pain. I used to always have swollen ankles after long days but not when I wear these. I have five pairs now. For some reason the green ones seem longer and looser than the others so I don't know what that's about. I would recommend if purchasing multiple pairs to just stick to the same color, makes it easier when washing to pair them back up rather that trying to keep the same colors together." —Hayley Nyman
Get them from Amazon for $16.90+ (available in unisex sizes S–XXL and 13 colors).
Check out my colleague's Physix Gear compression socks review for more deets!
3. A portable door lock for added security or for doors that don't have locks. It jams the door so it's impossible for an intruder to force themselves in using the door handle.
Promising review: "When I traveled for the first time I tried to be overprepared just in case and I’m glad I picked this up. I had this on the door when I was in my hotel room and did what it needed. I was staying at a poor-quality hotel and one of the housekeepers tried forcing their way into the room while I was sleeping. They used the key for the room but the portable door lock kept them out (which they weren’t supposed to be going in room that early or when someone is sleeping). I would recommend making sure this works with your doorstep. I recommend this product!" —Hunter :)
Get it from Amazon for $11.99.
4. A sunscreen stick with SPF 30 because you should be reapplying sunscreen every two hours (esp. if you're swimming or sweating). The fastest way to ruin a vacation = sunburn.
Promising review: "This small-but-very-effective stick of sunscreen was perfect for traveling with us on vacation. I took it to the beach, stuck it in my bag when we went exploring, and carried it in my purse when we were in town. The smell is so good, it makes you want to take a bite out of it! I found it perfectly fine for my face, not greasy or irritating. I'll most likely buy a bigger size of lotion for my next trip as well." —Pixie Mom
Get it from Amazon for $11.99.
5. A set of earplugs that'll help you deal with two very stressful experiences that are oh so common (and so annoying!) when flying: harsh noises and your ears popping. Inside these funny-shaped blue earplugs is a small ceramic filter designed to slow the shift in air pressure so there's less stress on the eardrum. They'll also help drown out the sounds of loud talkers, babies crying, and your seat neighbor refusing to wear headphones while they watch a TV show on their phone.
Promising review: "Never fly without these! Before I found these, I endured excruciating pain in my ears upon descent and landing. Felt like a hot poker being driven into each ear. My ears would also be plugged up, and it would often take two to three days for them to resume their normal state of being. I insert them about an hour before landing, as the plane is making its slow descent. I'm comfortable, and the most discomfort I experience is a slight adjustment of pressure feeling in my sinus. NO PAIN. NO TEARS." —K. Tombrella
Get a pack with three pairs from Amazon for $18.49 (also available in packs of 5 or 10 pairs).
6. A pack of 50 on-the-go activities so the kids aren't on their phones the *entire* 10-hour car ride.
Promising review: "My boys love Pete the Cat and have really enjoyed playing these games on game night. So many games are included, with no little pieces to lose or big boards to take up space. We can choose whatever game looks fun, play as long as we like, and then easily switch to another one. Has been fun for my 3-, 6-, and 44-year olds!" —LD
Get it from Amazon for $8.44.
7. A digital luggage scale to save your wallet from any overweight baggage fees. You'll also be spared the embarrassment of having to repack your bag in the middle of the airport.
You can switch between pound and kilogram measurements.
Promising review: "Works great, a must-have when flying. Very accurate scale. Easy to read with the light on it. It's a must if you have a wife like mine who loves to shop for clothes and fill up her suitcase along with mine, or if you want to stay under that 40 pounds and avoid paying the extra for overweight baggage fees. Easy to use, very accurate, well made, and a nice design. Very pleased. Saved me money." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $8.99+ (available in four colors and in a pack of two).
8. A mini lightweight flat iron for sleek, straight styles — even on vacay.
9. A set of portable soap paper sheets because we've all had to use shady public restrooms and cringed when we press the soap dispenser only to find that it's empty. Not anymore!
Promising review: "I recently went camping on the beach. I forgot to bring soap but didn’t worry thinking the restrooms would have soap to wash our hands (no showers). However, there was no soap because they had porta potties. I had hand sanitizer, but after using the restroom I would prefer washing my hands with soap and water. Asking my friends if they remembered soap, no one did. But then I sat down and thought about it…. Voila!!! In my purse I had this nifty soap thingy that my mom gave me. Man was that a lifesaver! It laters up very nicely, and my hands were so clean! Yes!!! All my friends liked it, and they wanted to buy one for their purses as well. The dudes even thought it was handy! Thanks mom for gifting me this soap thingy it save the trip!!" —Conlet
Get a three-pack (150 sheets total) from Amazon for $6.99 (also available in packs with 50, 300, and 450 sheets, and several colors).
10. And a pack of laundry soap sheets that'll clean your socks, undies, T-shirts, bathing suits, you name it so you don't need to pack one pair for every single day of your trip.
Promising review: "This came SO in handy during my vacation to Europe! I was making lots of different stops to places with different types of weather. With these laundry soap sheets I was able to wash my clothes in the sink — letting me pack just the right amount of clothes for all the different places I went." —Katie Fujarski
Get 50 sheets from Amazon for $9.40.
11. Or some Tide sink packets so you can enjoy the same scent you use at home.
Each pack comes with three packets. And, because they *are* liquid, they'll easily slide into the side of your toiletries bag. I've packed these on international trips to much success!
Promising review: "Went to Hawaii for 10 days and knew we would need to clean a few items of clothing in the sink toward the end of our trip. These small packets are so easy to carry and really did the job! Thank you Tide!" —Firestone Ranch
Get three packs from Amazon for $4.20.
12. A contoured sleep mask to block out the sunlight — no, wait, that's just your seat neighbor's reading light. It molds to your face so the bright lights shining through your hotel window or coming from the iPad of the kid sitting next to you don't ruin your shut-eye.
Promising review: "Must-have for traveling and staggered bedtime! My partner has used a lot of other brands prior to finding this eye mask. He uses them to block out the TV light on nights I am up watching TV or when he takes naps in the daytime. It is the first eye mask that he's tried that blocks out light and is comfortable to wear. The material is very soft. It does come with a nylon travel case and earplugs. This is our second purchase in case one gets misplaced." —m.szegedy
Get it from Amazon for $21.99 (available in five colors).
13. A set of packing cubes if you're incapable of fitting all your stuff in a carryon. These cubes will help you pack efficiently so you can fit more stuff in less space.
Promising review: "I packed my clothes, shoes, and toiletry bag for a 10-day trip to Europe (full contents listed below). I packed them as I normally would first, and then packed them in the packing cubes. There was so much more room after packing in the cubes! Items I fit in the cubes and bag: two jackets, one jean vest, four pants/capris, two pairs of shorts, one romper, four dresses, one maxi skirt, seven tank tops, four shirts, three camisoles, three pajama sets, 15 undies, 6 pairs of socks, and 4 pairs of shoes Why are you still reading?? Go buy these cubes!" —Tiffany
Get a set of four from Amazon for $19.99 (available in 10 colors).
14. A dip clip from Shark Tank for holding your sauces so you can dunk your fries and nuggies in the car (just please no dipping and driving!).
Promising review: "I am guilty of eating nuggets in my car and the dipping sauce is often all over the place. Not anymore. This simple little cup keeps your sauce safe and keeps your car clean. Keep one in your car at all times." —Jessica Barrett
Get a two-pack from Amazon for $9.99+ (also available in packs of four, five, and six).
15. An airplane seat back organizer because air travel can actually be pleasant when all your in-flight essentials are within reach. Thanks to the four roomy pockets, this organizer can hold your snacks, drinks, electronics, books, toys, etc. so you may not need to squeeze past your seat neighbor 10 times in the same flight because you need to grab something else from your carry-on.
16. A universal phone mount that'll allow you to binge-watch every episode of The Good Place that you downloaded before your flight while freeing up your hands to do more important things — like scarf down the Biscoff cookies that make sitting in a cramped middle seat slightly less miserable.
Promising review: "Bought this handy little thing to use with on a family vacation since our flight d