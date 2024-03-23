If You Get FOMO Easily, Don’t Miss These 33 Beloved TikTok Products

Grampa's Gardenware Co. is an Oregon-based, family-owned small business.

Made with a bamboo handle and powder-coated steel, it uses a simple lever system to make weeding easy.

Promising review: "My neighbor was using this and when I asked what in the holy Midwest she was doing, she told me it was the easiest way to get weeds out of the lawn. And she saw it on a TikTok. Now, I’m not a cool mid-thirtysomething, so I don’t Tik the Tok, but she did sound so convincing, and as the aforementioned 3-and-a-half-ish-decades-aged person, what excites me anymore is stuff that fits the following criteria: 1) Is for boring adulthood chores, 2) Makes things easier since my body is starting to deteriorate, and 3) If after use of the item, I feel tempted to stand proudly with my hands on my hips, let out a victorious sigh, and say something along the lines of, 'Yep, that looks great.' This hit all three, and I both loathe myself and feel amazing at how easy it is to get those weeds out of my lawn. Especially the spiky ones that I always would tell myself I could pull with bare fingers without injury and curse the error of my judgment out loud for the poor neighborhood kids to hear. Tiktokers and old souls alike, this tool is for you." —Kimberly B

