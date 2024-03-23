If You Get FOMO Easily, Don’t Miss These 33 Beloved TikTok Products

1. A kids art frame for both 1) properly showing off your budding artist's latest creation, and 2) creating some hidden storage for your kiddo's growing oeuvre (so you don't have to throw away the stick figure family drawing your child just handed you when they hand you a new masterpiece in approximately five minutes).
Check out a TikTok of the art frames in action.
Promising review: "Wish I'd known about these with my first kid or my second. Now, I'm on my third, and our kitchen is littered with art projects. These were a great solution to clear out the clutter and make my kitchen look less like a kindergarten classroom. The frames store A LOT of art in them, and each kid has their own frame and can decide which picture to put on display. Magnetic case makes it easy to open but stays shut when it's supposed to." —probooks627
Get it from Amazon for $16.99+ (available in 15 colors).
2. A vegan exfoliating body scrub that'll slough away the rough bumps on the back of your arms and legs (keratosis pilaris is its name but you may have heard it called "strawberry skin" or "chicken skin") with a combination of powerful alpha-hydroxy acids.
Check out a dermatologist's review on TikTok.
Promising review: "I saw this on TikTok and Instagram. I decided to try it and it really works. I used it on my thighs and upper arms. I noticed a difference the first time and even more the second time!!! Fabulous product. Worth every penny." —Launa
Get it from Amazon for $12+ (available in four sizes).
3. A standing weeder because the worst part of gardening is kneeling for hours plucking weeds. My back hurts just thinking about it! Thankfully, this tool has three steel claws that grip weeds and roots so you can pull them out while standing.
Grampa's Gardenware Co. is an Oregon-based, family-owned small business.
Made with a bamboo handle and powder-coated steel, it uses a simple lever system to make weeding easy.
Promising review: "My neighbor was using this and when I asked what in the holy Midwest she was doing, she told me it was the easiest way to get weeds out of the lawn. And she saw it on a TikTok. Now, I’m not a cool mid-thirtysomething, so I don’t Tik the Tok, but she did sound so convincing, and as the aforementioned 3-and-a-half-ish-decades-aged person, what excites me anymore is stuff that fits the following criteria: 1) Is for boring adulthood chores, 2) Makes things easier since my body is starting to deteriorate, and 3) If after use of the item, I feel tempted to stand proudly with my hands on my hips, let out a victorious sigh, and say something along the lines of, 'Yep, that looks great.' This hit all three, and I both loathe myself and feel amazing at how easy it is to get those weeds out of my lawn. Especially the spiky ones that I always would tell myself I could pull with bare fingers without injury and curse the error of my judgment out loud for the poor neighborhood kids to hear. Tiktokers and old souls alike, this tool is for you." —Kimberly B
Get it from Amazon for $44.99.
4. A beloved tub of pink cleaning paste so you can restore your walls and dressers when your little ones go Baby Picasso on your furniture with a permanent marker.
A lot of people compare it to the Magic Eraser in paste form, so even your weirdest, most stubborn stains will meet their match.
See it in action on TikTok.
Promising review: "Found this product on TikTok. I don’t think I’ve ever seen value like I do this product! Literally, use it on EVERYTHING!! Kids and teens have dirt, grime, and grease on their walls? This will make it look like a new paint job. Baseboards need some love? A pea-sized amount of this makes them look brand new. Need a shoe cleaner? PERFECT for sneakers. I could name a million more uses, but I can ASSURE you this is worth every penny. What’s more? You need so LITTLE of this product that it will last a VERY long time. Thank you, TikTok!!!" —Rachel in CLT
Get it from Amazon for $4.99.
5. A pair of specially designed Wrist Buddy contoured yoga blocks to help you hold a pose or plank with less pressure on your wrist, which may cause less pain and allow you to grip the block better.
See it in action on TikTok.
Promising review: "I typically have pretty bad pain in my right wrist. So, when I wanted to start yoga again, I did not want to aggravate it. These blocks have helped tremendously. I can now do poses like downward dog with no wrist pain at all!" —Cris
Get them from Amazon for $39.99 (available in four colors).
6. An easy-to-use collagen-coating hair mask if your dry, damaged, and overprocessed strands could use a little TLC. This reparative five-minute hair mask will revive your mane and leave it soft, silky, and smooth.
See it in action on TikTok.
Promising review: "TikTok make me buy it the first time. I liked it enough to buy it again. Leaves my hair super hydrated and soft. If you have issues with oily hair, maybe not for you. But those with dry or curly hair needing moisture — yes yes yes! Keep the box for directions because you can’t read the ones on the bottle if you don’t understand the language." —Kandyce D.
Read our Elizavecca CER-100 Collagen Coating Hair Protein Treatment review to learn more about why my colleague calls it "the miracle product I've been searching for."
Get it from Amazon for $9.70.
7. A leakproof dog water bottle for keeping your pooch hydrated without wasting water. Hold down the button and tilt the bottle horizontally until water flows into the built-in bowl. Once Buddy has had his fill, the water will flow back into the bottle until he's thirsty again.
The water bottle also includes a sling rope and carabiner for clipping onto a bag or belt loop.
See it in action on TikTok.
Promising review: "I love this item. Especially nice when I take my dog to the dog park...for some reason he doesn’t like drinking out of the communal dog bowl. The water flows into the cup area and back into the reservoir if the dog doesn’t drink it all...with a button to lock in the water. Perfect product." —J. Chevalier
Get it from Amazon for $14.99+ (available in two sizes and in four colors).
8. A portable vacuum that'll suck up the pet hair, sand, dirt, and mud that's embedded in your car's carpets.
Check it out on TikTok.
Promising review: "I saw this product recommended by a TikTok user, so of course I bought it! This car vacuum works wonderfully. The cord is super long — I drive an '08 Prius and I still had cord left over after I swept in the trunk! The vacuum has a bristle suction piece, a long narrow one, and a hose like a regular sweeper would have. It comes with one filter inside the vacuum and an additional one with a small brush to help clean it. It also came with the bag, which everything fits, and a nice car air freshener! I love this product, it works very well." —Ken
Get it from Amazon for $32.99+ (available in black and white and cordless).
9. An airplane seat back organizer because air travel can actually be pleasant when all your in-flight essentials are within reach. Thanks to the four roomy pockets, this organizer can hold your snacks, drinks, electronics, books, toys, etc. so you may not need to squeeze past your seat neighbor 10 times in the same flight because you need to grab something else from your carry-on.
See it in action on TikTok. And check out BuzzFeed writer Emma Lord’s Airplane Pockets review for more deets!
Promising review: "Very useful, especially when traveling with kids. Provided easy access and storage to things like water bottles, hand sanitizer, snacks, wipes, and headphones. I didn't have to access my carry-on." —JJ
Get it from Amazon for $29.99.
10. A pair of lightweight tapered joggers so soft and cozy they'll be your go-to for lounging, running errands, and exercising. Reviewers say they're not too baggy nor are they too loose, so prepare to feel like Goldilocks!
Feel the love for these joggers on TikTok.
Promising review: "These are literally the best leggings/joggers I have ever owned and I plan to eventually buy every single color. I originally saw these on TikTok and heard they were like the Lululemon ones but cheaper. I've never owned Lulu leggings but if they feel anything like these then I have clearly been missing out. These are soft and absolutely perfect. I love the pockets and jogger style but they fit like leggings and can be worn to the gym or dressed up with a cute outfit. I need to buy every color of these before they're gone!" —Courtney
Get it from Amazon for $28.99+ (available in women's sizes XS–XXL and 15 colors).