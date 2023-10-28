It's Okay If You Don't Actually Like Traveling — These 32 Products Will Make It More Bearable

1. A hanging cosmetic bag whose motto is "No beauty product left behind!!" This clear-pocketed compact bag fans out so you have all your beloved makeup and skincare at your disposal, converting any hotel bathroom into home sweet home.
I will scream this thing's virtues on every corner of this earth. I used this on an eight-day international trip. It fit a veritable arsenal of products — all of my skincare, makeup, hair supplies, toothbrush, toothpaste, and deodorant were wedged in the different pockets, and still compacted easily and went right into my carryon backpack. It made setting up at the hotel a two-second process of hanging it up and having all my products instantly accessible to me and easy to put away. I cannot imagine traveling without it, especially now that I've used it on a multi-city trip where it was so handy to fold back up and take through multiple hotels. At one point, I forgot to properly close a lotion, and it exploded a bit, and the bag was super easy to clean from the inside!
Get it from Amazon for $22.99+ (available in two sizes and 12 colors).
2. A hands-free (rotating!) phone mount designed for use on all airlines — not only can you mount it to the tray table, but to the arm of a chair or any flat surface, so you'll be able to stream content easy as pie.
Perilogics is a small business creating hyper-functional tool holsters and bags for carrying your stuff on-the-go.
Promising review: "I got it, because like most of us, I saw it on TikTok. Wasn't sure if this will be worth the hype, but omg it is so awesome. It will not only be extremely useful on the plane, but when recording content almost anywhere, so now we can carry this little light holder instead of entire tripod. Great purchase. Worth the hype." —Maja
Get it from Amazon for $12.97.
3. A set of Sea Bands, which target an acupressure point on your wrists meant to help reduce nausea — a must-have for anyone who gets motion sick on long car rides, cruises, buses, and trains.
Check out a TikTok of the Sea Bands in action.
Promising review: "These were awesome! My entire family suffers from motion sickness, especially carsickness. My little one gets sick in the car on a regular car ride through the city. So I knew that a long road trip was going to be a disaster. I was amazed at how well these bands worked for everyone! Not one single person complained about being sick for 12 hours in the car. I have suffered for decades and now I know better. I will never travel without mine again!" —1SmartCookie
Get a set of two from Amazon for $8.42.
4. A vacuum-free space-saving compression bag so easy to use that all you have to do is stick your clothes inside, zip up the bag, roll the bag, and watch all the excess air get squished out of them until your clothes magically shrink. Yes, maybe it's only a weekend trip, but some of us need OPTIONS!!
HELLO, I AM OBSESSED WITH THESE. Despite all the rave reviews I was definitely skeptical of space-saving bags that didn't require a vacuum, and even as they were actively squishing my clothes into oblivion I still couldn't quite believe it. I had easily two suitcases worth of clothes I wanted to pack for a three-week trip to London, and I managed to neatly pack the entirety of my wardrobe in one roller carry-on bag. Truly all I had to do was put my clothes in the bag, push them to the bottom, and then sit on it to get the air out before sealing it up. I had tons of extra bags and make a habit of taking them with me in case other people joining me on trips need them to be able to pack souvenirs on the way home. I'm never taking a long trip without these again — these are worth every damn penny.
Get a set of eight from Amazon for $13.97.
5. Plus a set of packing cubes to not only save space, but keep everything nice and organized, so you can just plop your "pants cube" or your "socks and underwear cube" directly into the drawers when you reach your destination.
Promising review: "I found out about the packing cubes on TikTok from a woman that travels all over. She mentioned these travel cubes and knew I had to get them. I travel and usually stay in one spot for more than a month so packing gets tricky. I can now pack more neatly and have more room for all the clothes I travel with." —Magen Vaughn
Get a six-piece set from Amazon for $22.99+ (available in 12 colors).
6. An AirFly, a handy gadget you can use to connect your wireless headphones to the headphone jacks on flights so you can stream The Fault in Our Stars and bawl thousands of feet in the air again without dealing with the poor quality the airline's headphones or shelling out $$ for them. Bonus: you can use these to connect to audio jacks on gym equipment and gaming devices, too!
Here's what BuzzFeeder Chelsea Stuart has to say about them: "Last year I splurged on some AirPod Maxes and for the amount of money I threw down on them, I was determined to get as much use out of them as possible and that included on plane rides. With the AirFly Pro, I can connect my headphones via Bluetooth and use the seat-back screen without having to fiddle with the free wired headphones they hand out that 1.) have horrible sound quality and 2.) don't fit my ears in the slightest. (I swear my ear canals are tiny or something??)"
Promising review: "I saw this on TikTok and bought it instantly for an upcoming trip. I wish I knew about this sooner so I could enjoy inflight entertainment without needed additional headphones. This allows for that, which is great. It works so well, my husband bought one as well. Highly recommend." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $34.99+ (available in three styles).
7. A set of wax ear plugs that mold to the shape of your inner ear like putty, fully blocking out snoring noises when you're sharing a hotel room with friends or plane and car noises when you're trying to sneak a cat nap in on the road.
Check out a TikTok of the earplugs in action.
You can check out my review of Macks Earplugs for more deets: "The moldable silicone of Mack's Earplugs contours easily to the shape of your ear to block out noise much more effectively than other foam or plastic varieties, and the noise reduction is so good that if I pair them with a white noise machine (or just like a white noise loop on Spotify) I genuinely don't hear noises from outside my room. Not only that, but once they're in place, they stay locked there until you decide to pull them out. I've also *loved* these for traveling — if you put these babies in on a plane not only does it help reduce some of the YIKES factor when the plane takes off (it's loud!!), but it cancels out the murmuring noises of passengers on the flight and makes it easier to get some shuteye."
Get 12 pairs from Amazon for $12.99.
8. Plus a set of silicone "EarPlanes" designed with a twist-on structure to help relieve pressure that hurts your ears during altitude changes during landing and takeoff. Reviewers also swear by these for driving through altitude changes in the mountains and for helping with sinus pressure pain!
Promising review: "This product has changed my life. I travel fairly frequently and always have issues with ear pressure on the plane. My ears will be clogged up, and it is painful to swallow for a day or two after short-distance flights. But now, I use these and fly incident-free. You are supposed to insert them before the plane takes off and then before landing. I have found that it works best if I leave them in the entire flight from before takeoff until landing, but they work almost as well if you take them out once you reach cruising altitude." —Thomasina
Get a pack of one from Amazon for $7.50.
9. A 3-in-1 foldable magnetic wireless charger you'll honestly be mad you didn't know about before now?? It folds out from a small square into a rectangular charging pad with a spot for your iPhone, AirPods, *and* Apple Watch to charge all at the same time. Travelers and busy humans swear by it alike, because it saves soooo much space in their bags.
Check out a TikTok of the foldable 3-in-1 charger in action.
Promising review: "I use this product to charge my iPhone 13, AirPods, and Apple Watch. Prior to this 3-in-1 compact purchase, I have purchased three different kinds of 3-in-1 chargers. I frequently travel between school and home with carry-on bags on airlines and all of the previous stand version chargers doesn't fit well in my bags or I am always worried I would break. This is compact and folds so well that I can fit in my carry-on or in any zipper pockets without having to worry about breaking anything. Charger works really well and it is the best compact one you can find in market. Love it and been using it for two months now and no issues!!" —SBREDDY
Get it from Amazon for $39.99 (available in nine colors).
10. An oh-so-chic adjustable mini belted pack (aka ~fanny pack~) you can wear around your waist or shoulder for a lightweight bag alternative when you're on the move. A lot of reviewers mention how genuinely *stunned* they are by how much this little bag can secretly carry.
Promising review: "TikTok told me this compared to Lululemon, and it’s true, it is. Love this little bag! And the price — you can’t beat it." —Jolie
BuzzFeeder Elizabeth Lilly also owns this — she packed it as her only bag for a busy trip to Iceland, and not only did it hold a ton and keep her hands free, it easily fit around her waist over her outerwear.
Get it from Amazon for $16.98 (available in 31 colors).
11. And a cult-fave Béis backpack (from Shay Mitchell's travel accessories brand!) designed so brilliantly for traveling that you might actually shed a tiny organizationally-inclined tear at the mesh zippered compartments, the interlocking mechanisms, and the trolley passthrough to easily perch it on your suitcase handle. Oh!! It also has a snug lil' spot for your laptop. (I love her.)
Check out a TikTok of the Béis bag in action.
Here's what BuzzFeeder Chelsea Stuart has to say about it: "I bought this bag for a five-day cross-country road trip and it came in so clutch. First, I flew with it and was able to stow it under my seat so not only did I not have to check a bag, but I didn't even have to deal with overhead storage. Then, it traveled through 10+ states and various hotels with me. My absolute favorite parts of the bag are the compression straps and the fact that it fully unzips. This makes it *SO* easy to pack, unpack, and take through airport security. I was able to fit ~four pairs of leggings, four T-shirts, two sets of pajamas, two pairs of shorts, two bathing suits, a sweatshirt, a week's worth of undergarments, travel toiletries, an iPad, my wallet, and more odds and ends."
Get it from Béis for $88 (available in six colors).
12. A set of Hydralyte electrolyte tablets for your water bottle to keep you hydrated on the plane, so you can land as your Sparkly Vacation Self instead of your Jet-Lagged Don't Look At Me Until I've Chugged Six Coffees Self.
FWIW, people also swear by these for hot workouts and hangover prevention 👀.
Promising review: "Never travel without them! These tablets taste good (I like lemonade) and do the trick when you're flying. Usually when I travel I feel crummy no matter how much water I drink on the plane. I toss these into my water either once or twice throughout the day and I have more energy after I've landed. They also break easily, so I can put them into any water bottle." —Rachel Johnson
"I take these when I’m having a girls' night out and we drink it before we start drinking and after. Haven’t had a hangover since!" —JD
Get a 10-pack from Amazon for $8.99 (available in three flavors and multiple sizes).
13. A blister-preventing balm that basically magics an extra layer between your skin and your shoe, so you can go on all your hikes or long walks around new cities without worrying about getting big ole blisters on your feet without a Band-Aid in sight.
Check out a TikTok of Foot Glide in action.
BodyGlide is a small business that specializes in chafe-preventing personal care products.
Promising review: "Wow. I took this on vacation, during which we walked about 20,000 steps daily. And of course my shoes begin to rub against parts of my feet, terribly. But I smeared this on and it was amazing. I did have to reapply a few times a day, in public, but I highly recommend this!! I used it on my toes, ankle area, etc., and my feet felt great (normal)." —