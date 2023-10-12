TikTok Will Make You Buy These 35 Products And Your Results Will Make You Repurchase

1. A vegan exfoliating body scrub that'll slough away the rough bumps on the back of your arms and legs (keratosis pilaris is its name but you may have heard it called "strawberry skin" or "chicken skin") with a combination of powerful alpha-hydroxy acids.
Check out this dermatologist reviewing this magical product on TikTok!
My colleague Ciera Velarde swears by this stuff:
"I've had keratosis pilaris since I was a teenager (it's especially bad on my thighs), and after trying dozens of products to treat it with no luck, this magical product is the only thing that's truly worked for me. I usually use this once a week for maintenance, but in the winter if I notice a flare-ups and I get have drier, rougher, bumpier skin, I use this twice a week, and any flare-ups disappear within the week. I scrub it over my thighs and then actually let it sit for a few minutes before rinsing it off. I have notorious sensitive skin, and I've never had an issue with this before. It's truly the best product out there for any fellow KP sufferers out there!"
Get it from Amazon for $12+ (available in three sizes).
2. Some acne patches if getting to see how much gunk they've sucked out of your popped pimples fills you with excitement. Plus they'll prevent you from picking at zits!
Check these out on TikTok here!
These are hands down the best pimple patches I’ve ever used. Why? Because they actually work. IMO they work best on whiteheads, drawing out the pus and preventing me from picking. Once all the fluids are drained (yum!), I plop a patch on what was once home to a very angry whitehead and replace it twice a day (once in the morning and once at night). In my experience, that has been the best treatment for preventing really noticeable hyperpigmentation and acne scarring, which my skin is really prone to after breakouts.
Get a pack of 36 from Amazon for $11.97.
Check out the rest of my Hero Cosmetics Mighty Pimple Patches review for more deets!
3. An immunity-boosting allergy supplement for itchy dogs with skin sensitivities. These soft chews deliver a dose of probiotics and other nutrients to help improve immune function, aide digestion, promote healthy skin, and add shine to a dog's coat.
See it in action on TikTok here.
Promising review: "Receive these about a week ago and WOW! My baby girl has been suffering with itchy, red skin for months; she’s eaten her feet and licked herself practically raw. Obviously Benadryl wasn’t working so I tried these after seeing a video review on TikTok. I am extremely excited to say that we are completely satisfied, and that our baby girl no longer has the itching and redness. She’s not licked or touched her feet since giving them to her once a day every day. I’m shook." —Erica L. Robertson
Get 90 chews from Amazon for $29.97 (available in four flavors).
4. A pair of athletic shorts so you can fool everyone into thinking you got the cutest new flowy mini skirt and then surprise them when you "flash" them to show the built-in shorts.
Many reviewers say the shorts are on the shorter side and recommend sizing up if you want more coverage.
Promising review: "Literally love these shorts. Although I am here after the TikTok hype, I think it makes it better. These are the most comfiest and flattering shorts ever! I have not worn them to work out in yet but I mostly got them for day to day casual wear. Will be getting more colors." —grace wilson
Get it from Amazon for $13.99+ (available in women's sizes sizes S–XXL and 34 colors).
5. A Glossier cream blush because you're tired of applying blush and looking like a clown. This blendable, buildable formula gives you a beautiful and natural-looking flush of color. Apply it with your fingers for a stunning glow.
Check out a reviewer testing Cloud Paint out on TikTok here!
Promising review: "I purchased Dusk first because I saw it on TikTok. It’s so creamy and easily blendable. Dusk is great for during the day. I purchased Storm second for at night or going out. I never thought I would like a cream blush. I have always been a powder girl. I may never go back!!!" —Felicia
Get it from Glossier and Sephora for $20 (available in up to 10 shades).
6. An electrical outlet cover with a power strip to clear cluttered cords stat. It's also pretty great if you want to push your furniture right up against the wall but can't because your phone charger adapter is in the way.
See it in action on TikTok here!
Promising review: "It looks perfect! So clean! I have so many wires for the TV and it looked so ugly. This hid everything. So glad I saw this on TikTok! They made me buy it, and I don’t regret it!! LOL." —Lisette J Haslam
Get it from Amazon for $23.95+ (available in 13 styles).
7. An internet-beloved set of makeup sponges that'll probably make you immediately regret all the $$$ you've spent on other sponges that disintegrated so fast. These work with foundation, BB cream, concealer, powder, primer, and more. And you get five for less than $10!
Check out a reviewer trying them out on TikTok here!
Promising review: "Don't hesitate, just buy these. I was using the Real Technique sponges for years and I bought these on a whim after seeing several TikToks praising these. I love these sponges and the price. I apply liquid foundation with a damp sponge and these work better than Real Techniques. They are dense but soft and 'bouncy.' I wash mine between each use and these hold up very well and much better than the RT. Very happy with my purchase and the price. Will definitely continue to buy." —chris
Get a set of five from Amazon for $6.99+ (available in 11 color combinations).
8. A collagen-coating hair treatment if your dry, damaged, and overprocessed strands could use a little TLC. This reparative five-minute hair mask will revive your mane and leave it soft, silky, and smooth.
Promising review: "Another gem off TikTok. This stuff is way better than Olaplex for real. Especially for the price. I have used it only a couple of times and my hair is already super soft and doesn’t get as tangled. My hair was super thin and dry from color and heat damage. It feels amazing now." —Tiffany
Get it from Amazon for $7.10.
Read our Elizavecca CER-100 Collagen Coating Hair Protein Treatment review to learn more about why my colleague calls it, "the miracle product I've been searching for."
9. A portable door lock for added security or for doors that don't have locks. It jams the door so it's impossible for an intruder to force themselves in using the door handle.
Promising review: "My apartment door has a deadbolt but no lock on the door handle. The latch is also misplaced so if it’s not dead bolted anyone can just push my door open. Took a few tries to get this right but makes me feel much more secure and it’s easy to use when you get the hang of it! I also take this with me when traveling as it fits almost all doors. Definitely recommend, thanks TikTok for showing this to me." —Anna
Get it from Amazon for $11.99.
10. A TikTok-famous pink cleaning paste so you can restore your walls and dressers when your little ones go Baby Picasso on your furniture with a permanent marker.
See it in action on TikTok here!
Promising review: "If this stuff isn’t in your arsenal yet, you need it. I accidentally got GREEN hair dye all over my white sink. Bleach, CLR, Magic Erasers — nothing touched it. The Pink Stuff was my Hail Mary while I was panicking about what I would tell my landlord. The stains are completely gone and I have a white sink again!" —Courtney Foltz
Get it from Amazon for $4.99.
11. A beloved tightening cream because the 29,000+ reviewers who rated it 5 stars is all the proof you need. It's infused with caffeine, coconut oil, and guarana extract to firm, smooth, and add shimmer to the skin. Plus the vanilla, salted caramel, and pistachio scent is better than any perfume out there.
Hear one TikToker's review here!
Promising review: "I am 60 and could not get rid of the cellulite on my legs. I started using this product six weeks ago and can noticeably see a difference. I apply morning and evening, before bed for optimal results. It goes on smooth and has a creamy, non-sticky feel. The smell is dreamy, and even my husband has commented on the improvement. Make sure you apply in a circular motion for optimal coverage, absorption and circulation." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $22+ (available in three sizes).