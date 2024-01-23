Skip To Content
    33 Things That Pet Owners Who’ve Rescued Pets Swear By

    After all they've been through, our rescue pets deserve to be spoiled rotten.

    Melanie Aman

    1. An ultra-fluffy fleece blanket to keep your new friends warm and comfy in their carriers and crates.

    Promising review: "Best kitty blanket we've ever used. Our most recent rescue was 8 weeks old when we brought her into the house, and we ordered this blanket for her crate (we use a large dog crate to ease our new kittens into the household). She had been with four siblings, so she was used to sleeping with them, and we wanted something warm and cuddly for her. This was perfect, so we ordered two more!" —Nebraska Dude

    Get it from Amazon for $10.99+ (available in five sizes and seven colors).

    2. A pet carrier with mesh sides, a top-entry design, and plenty of room for them to move around. If you frequently travel with your pet or need to shuttle them to and from vet appointments, this is a great option.

    Promising review: "I got this for my rescue cat who needs to have some attention nearly constantly and does not like the front-loading carriers. This was super easy to clean and perfect for easing his nervousness as he could see everything going on around him." —Samantha

    Get it from Amazon for $3009+ (available in three sizes).

    3. A litter box odor neutralizer for stinky litter boxes. I can smell your litter box through the computer screen — yuck! Just kidding!! A sprinkle of this deodorizing powder at the bottom of the litter box should do the trick and help keep your house smelling pretty much pet-free. (Despite your stinky gremlins trying to prove otherwise!)

    Promising review: "We have several cats, all rescues or fosters, so constantly have to have be cleaning three litter boxes. Adding this to the litter greatly helps reduce smell between changes." —Kindle Customer

    Get it from Amazon for $7.69.

    4. A nail file board so you can keep your dog's claws from becoming overgrown. This is like an emery board for your dog and is great for pups who cannot handle clippers or grinders.

    Dog rubbing its nails on a pink board
    before photo of a dog's overgrown nails, and an after photo of the same dog's nails looking much shorter and blunter after one scratchpad session
    ScratchPad for Dogs is a small biz based in Atlanta.

    Promising review: "Game-changer!! I am so grateful for the scratchpad. Trimming my senior rescue dog's nails was a nightmare, even at the vet. After just a few sessions, her nails on her front paws look way better. My dog not only tolerates the scratchpad, but she seems to really enjoy our training sessions. Today, when I pulled the board out of storage, she got so excited! Thank you so much for creating a product that takes the stress out of grooming. For anyone getting started, I bought the double-sided board and found it helpful to train my dog with the smoother side first, and then switch to the coarser side once she got used to it." —lisa templeton

    Get it from ScratchPad for Dogs on Etsy for $46.95+ (available in four styles and three grit levels).

    5. A joint support chew with glucosamine, an anti-inflammatory ingredient that'll lubricate your pup's joints so they engage in zoomies without pain. These are especially helpful for very active doggos as well as working breeds and senior pooches.

    Promising review: "My rottie mix was a rescue from an abusive situation. The shelter vets said he got around OK but would never be whole. Immediately after I adopted him I started him on this along with good food, healthy supplements, and daily exercise. A year later we visited his old shelter and they didn't think he was even the same dog. He does still have a little stiff-legged gait in his rear end but can run and play with the best of them. The dogs love the soft chews and eat them like treats." —Ralph Jelomono

    Get 60 chews from Amazon for $24.99.

    6. An immunity-boosting allergy supplement because your doggo deserves relief from their allergies and skin sensitivities. These soft chews deliver a dose of probiotics and other nutrients to help improve immune function, aid digestion, promote healthy skin, and add shine to a dog's coat.

    Promising review: "I rescued my puppy when he was 3 months old and from the very first day he would chew and gnaw on his little feet. I asked the vet about it and he said 'probably allergic to grass,' so we kept him out of grass. Very difficult chore. Still gnawing on feet. Saw these on Amazon, purchased them, and one bite later his biting stopped — one!!!! I know this was not a fluke because we went to Florida for a month and I forgot to give them to him (got out of routine, had them with me just forgot) and within a week foot gnawing started. One bite later foot gnawing better. These bites have helped us tremendously and side benefit our puppy's bowel movements are firm and easy to pick up and who does not love that? ❤️" —cassie's mom

    Get 90 chews from Amazon for $19.97+ (available in five styles).

    7. An interactive cat toy to quickly replace the bin full of other playthings you've bought your kitty over the years...and that they now won't even look at.

    Promising review: "I rescued an older cat from the shelter and she has never been interested in toys. Not catnip mice, not kickers, not jingle balls, and only very rarely a laser pointer, which she's over within five minutes. This one had her engaged and actually playing like a kitten and every time I bring it out she perks up. I think it is mainly the fact that it bounces unpredictably and is above her head like a bird or a butterfly would be. When I fostered kittens, this was their favorite toy as well, and they would leave whatever they were doing to play with this toy. They'd even pull it out of the toy box and play with it by themselves, because there are little cardboard pieces on each end and enough spring that if one kitten played with one end, the other end would bounce all around for the other kitten to play with. This is a fun and enriching way to play with cats who might be tired of floor-level play. Highly recommend. Would not recommend letting them play unattended, as there are wire hooks on the end to hold the cardboard pieces." —LeftyLeBrandt

    Get it from Amazon for $3.99.

    8. A purring cat toy if your rescue kitty is suffering from anxiety. This purple guy has a built-in purring mechanism so your feline can enjoy the sensation of curling up to another purring "cat." It also plays calming, comforting sounds.

    Promising review: "My 3-year-old male rescue kitty has gone through a lot of change and anxiety in his short life (which began as an abandoned kitten on the streets). I saw this online when searching for my fur babies’ Christmas gifts this year and thought 'Why not give it a shot?' Let me tell you just HOW MUCH he loves his new cuddle buddy! He sleeps with it for EVERY nap and evening slumber now, and even pets 'him/her' like it’s his own baby! I watch him fluff, gently stroke, and pull his new stuffie close to his chest before drifting off to sleep...and (not to be cheesy), it warms my heart to see how much it comforts him and how much he loves/cares for it. Sooo recommended for cats of all ages." —Jennifer

    Get it from Amazon for $14.99.

    9. Or a plush Snuggle Puppy for your pups who need a friend who can stay close by awhile. Reviewers say both cats and dogs love the heartbeat sound it makes, but don't blame us if your cat grows up thinking they're a dog (I kid!).

    Promising review: "My rescue lab, Maggie, showed no interest in any toy until Snuggle Puppy arrived! She carries SP to her bed, to the couch, all over! Wherever Maggie goes, along comes Snuggle Puppy! But the best thing is the reduction in anxiety when we confine Maggie to a crate in our absence. The beating heart in the sturdy Velcro pocket on Snuggle Puppy’s underside soothes our super anxious dog! It is amazing! So happy that we learned about Snuggle Puppy." —Alimelo

    Get it from Amazon for $39.95 (available in six colors).

    Check out my coworker's Snuggle Puppy review for more deets!

    10. An adorable and basically tear-resistant stuffed duck so your rescue puppy has someone to keep them company while they adjust to their new temporary home. This lil' yellow duck doesn't look like it, but it's built to last.

    Promising review: "I rescued a little wild Chihuahua from the mean streets of San Diego two and a half years ago. He came into my home totally untamed and scared out of his little mind. He immediately became very attached to my golden retriever's Duckworth and confiscated it. Papi is very rough and can demolish a stuffed animal in 30 seconds or less. However, Duckworth is an extremely well made toy and he has yet to tear the new one apart several weeks later. These are his stuffed animal of choice and almost every picture I have taken of him has his Duckworth right next to him. And he's become a very good boy!" —Michelle DeSalvo

    Get it from Amazon for $7.99.

    Check out my coworker's Multipet Duckworth dog toy review to learn more (and peep some adorable dog photos).

    11. A mounted brush that'll satisfy your cat's ceaseless demands for scritches. Just mount it to a corner with the included adhesive strips and watch as your beloved babies leave you for the warm embrace of this gray-and-white piece of plastic.

    Promising review: "As a newer cat parent (I adopted my two rescue kitties in November 2019), this accessory caught my eye. I have a full time office job, and wanted a cat toy that my girls could use and enjoy when I'm not around. To introduce the toy to my cats, I loaded it with catnip and placed it on the floor for them to inspect. After they lost interest, I mounted it to the coffee table leg using twine and sat back to watch. They weren't big fans at first, mostly sniffing it and pawing at it. After a few days I caught them using it as intended: brushing up against it with the sides of their faces in total bliss. My fluffy girl Emma would give it a passing snuggle then flop over and try to cuddle it. I would say it was a great success, and it gives my girls additional self-guided enrichment options. Worth the money if your cats will use it." —Ashley Wade

    Get it from Amazon for $4.99.

    12. An automatic water fountain to encourage your picky cats to stay hydrated. Some cats hate drinking still water (long story short, it's a defense mechanism), so a fountain with running water may be more enticing.

    Promising review: "I adopted a 6-month-old kitten from a rescue group and I noticed that he did not want to drink much water from his bowl. I discovered that he loved to drink lots of water if I turned on the faucet. This fountain was the perfect answer. He absolutely loves it and is drinking lots of water now. My other cat also loves it. Neither have went back to their bowl of water since I put this fountain out. The fountain is very quiet and holds a lot of water. It is cute and does not take up a lot of space. I highly recommend." —Lostie4ever

    Get it from Amazon for $18.16+ (available in three colors).

    13. A professional-level grooming kit if your rescue pet can't handle the stress of a trip to the groomer. This at-home kit comes with a grooming brush, a de-shedding tool, a trimming tool, a nozzle head, and a cleaning brush so you can accomplish any grooming task without causing you or your pet any unnecessary anxiety. But the best part is the built-in vacuum and collecting container, which means that as you brush them, loose hairs are sucked up right away, so you don't have to brush and then vacuum. 

    reviewer using the vacuum brush on a cat
    hand holding the vacuum canister full of cat hair
    Promising review: "We purchased this grooming kit as a last resort in trying to get our dog Chucky a non-stressful haircut. Chucky is a rescue dog (springer spaniel) who in all other ways is a beautiful companion dog but he was abused and suffers from fear-based aggression, particularly when it comes to grooming. We have burnt out welcomes at almost all pet groomers within 60 miles of us and the vet's office only grooms him if treated like surgery and he's anesthetized. The last grooming there cost us over $500. My adult son had mentioned that maybe if we tried grooming him at home, he wouldn't get stressed out. He still needs to get nails clipped at vet when having regular checkups but I cannot tell you how big this is, it's literally life-changing for us! The grooming kit is very low noise, it has so many attachments for trimming to different heights, cleaning the feet, detangling, etc, it's hard to believe the price is this low! The unit operates perfectly and yes, you have to empty the chamber often but this thing is worth every penny!" —Mickeyprint

    Get it from Amazon for $119.99.

    14. A food storage container to keep your pets' kibble fresh and out of their greedy paws. The snap-lock latches will prevent moisture and pests from seeping in.

    The three-piece set, which comes on wheels
    Promising review: "So I rescued a feral cat after months of befriending her. She is the sweetest and so grateful. One thing though, she has not forgot her times of hunger. She will literally tear bags of cat food open when she has a full bowl just to eat a few pieces. Shreds of paper and random cat food pieces no more! Thank you for this mobile fortress for feline food. It's purrrrfect." —Christa Franklin

    Get it from Amazon for $29.99+ (available in 10 colors).

    15. A bag of Pill Pockets so you can disguise icky medication that your dog immediately sniffs out and avoids when you try to hide it in their food.

    Reviewer photo of the pill pouch
    Promising review: "If I could give this a 20-star review I would!!! I have eight dogs and all of them are a major pain to give pills to. I have a rescue bulldog who is on regular medication for life and giving her her daily pills has been a pain in the butt. I have to open her mouth and shove the pills down her throat, which is terrible for me and for her. The only other way I've ever tried is wrapping it in cheese or putting it in a piece of hot dog. And 90% of the time they chew through it and spit the pill out and then I'm resorting back to shoving it down their throat. I saw these as a suggestion on Amazon and I thought I'd give him a try. I will never be without them ever again. Recently I had my bulldog spayed and she came home with kennel cough and gave it to all my dogs, who now all need medication. Not one of my dogs has chewed through it and spit the pills out; they all swallow it instantly. Seriously the best product ever made!!!!!!" —Rachel

    Get 30 pockets from Amazon for $9.98 (or Subscribe & Save for $9.48/month; available in three sizes and four flavors).

    16. A pooper scooper that'll scoop the dang poop so you don't have to kneel down to pick it up.

    The pooper scooper, which has a rake and a garbage bin
    Promising review: "I was extremely excited to receive this product. I currently have two of my own dogs, one is 42 pounds and another is 80 pounds. I also work for a rescue so as you can imagine, there is lots of poop to pick up. This product is helpful because you don't have to carry anything additional to put the poop in. And the scooper part works great through the grass and dirt to get the poop off the ground. It was way easier than my previous one, where I was constantly having to bend down to get something or carrying an additional trash bin to place it in after it was picked up. I would recommend this product for anyone who has dogs. I have well over four in my home at all times and this has helped in so many ways to keep the yard tidy." —I Williams

    Get it from Amazon for $14.28.

    17. And on that note, a pack of pee pads because your puppy is still working on their potty training skills. They're also a great short-term option for pets who don't want to go outside to do their business when it's snowy or wet or for senior dogs who might not know they need to go until...well...they're already going.

    a small dog sitting on the square pad
    Promising review: "We do dog rescue and have quite a few older, incontinent dogs who require having pee pads down. We also took in two puppies to get ready to go into rescue foster care. Our local farm supply store carries the pee pads sporadically, and we purchase on a regular basis. So I thought I'd try the auto ship on the extra large size pee pads, and they are great. Just as thick as the name brand, and the puppies have potty trained themselves. They keep the floor dry, are very absorbent, and show up at my house on a scheduled basis. Very pleased with this find." —Regina Everette

    Get 100 pads from Amazon for $23.09.

    18. A broom for pet hair to loosen the fur trapped in your carpet. It works just as well on wood and linoleum, with the rubber head acting as a magnet to attract stray hairs. There's also a built-in squeegee for wiping liquids or cleaning glass. Plus, the handle extends from 36 to 60 inches to reach practically any mess.

    Promising review: "Don't hesitate! We rescued a dog who sheds. I'm shocked he's not hairless. I was sweeping five times or more a day. This broom has been a life-changer. No flying hair, no re-sweeps. One swipe and everything is trapped. The handle is short when you get it but extends. The broom is two-sided also: bristles for sweeping and a flat side for many uses. I've reordered my mom-in-law one. Shared this on my Facebook page and at least 10 friends have bought one also. I'm buying my hairdresser and my son's teacher one. I am floored how absolutely amazing this thing is. I'm upset I have lived this long without it. Get one today. Five stars! Goes under couches, corners, cabinets, chairs, tables, you name it! Don't think, just click, and you'll be bragging to your friends too." —Bama Mom

    Get it from Amazon for $12.98.

    Check out my colleague's FURemover broom review for more oddly satisfying photos of all the hair this broom unearthed.

    19. A heating pad if you're now the proud parent of a litter of kitties and need to keep them warm. You can also use it outside if you've basically adopted the neighborhood strays and want to make sure they're not freezing.

    cat lying on the blue square pad
    Promising review: "We rescued a week-old kitten back in April. Got this heat pad, since kittens cannot generate their own heat at that age. It works well, provided a great amount of heat, and got warm quickly. It has a timer so you just need to set a reminder to adjust once the times runs out (if you need it the pad to provide heat for more time). And the cord was great and sturdy; so I didn’t have to worry about her chewing on it has she got older and more curious/playful with her surroundings. It was a smart purchase and I’m thankful we got it." —Cristina

    Get it from Amazon for $24.90+ (available in five sizes).

    20. A crate for creating a relaxing retreat for your pet. This is their safe space when they get anxious or stressed.

    Promising review: "We bought this for our Brittany Spaniel rescue dog a couple of years ago. He had been used for breeding and had previously spent his whole life living outside. He wasn't used to being inside, so even after neutering, we needed to keep him somewhat contained while we were gone because he tended to get into things, counter surf, etc. We purchased this in the large size to give him plenty of room to move around (he's medium size — 40 pounds), which has been perfect. He adapted very well to it, and often goes in there on his own just to chill. The crate is well made, and folds up quite easily. We always take it with us when we travel with the dogs. Would recommend this to others." —KevanPDX

    Get it from Amazon for $38.99+ (available in a variety of sizes and styles).

    21. A slow feeder bowl so you can stop your dog from inhaling their meal in a minute flat. These ridged bowls can help improve digestion, reduce bloating, and encourage your dog's foraging skills to keep their mind active.

    Promising review: "I have two rescue dogs who adopted me. My oldest who is now 14 would race through his food as if he was scared someone was going to take it from him. To slow him down, I tried multiple products, various bowls, etc., and nothing worked until this bowl came along. Before food would disappear within seconds of hitting the bottom of the bowl. It now takes him 20+ minutes to eat all of his kibble or prepared meals that he is served. To make things even for both dogs I purchased a second bowl that was different for my youngest who was not having any issues with devouring his food; he took it as a challenge and now they know which bowl belongs to them. Even if I try to switch it up, they won't have it. To the person who came up with this, brilliant idea." —Zach

    Get it from Amazon for $6.35.

    22. Or a treat-dispensing toy that'll hold treats, frozen snacks, smears of peanut butter, and kibble. You can even freeze the treats inside to prolong the fun! The curved bottom causes it to roll erratically, so your dog will have a blast chasing it every which way. Pop it in the dishwasher when it needs a cleaning and it's ready for the next time boredom strikes.

    reviewer holding a blue curved silicone cylinder filled with food while a dog in the foreground looks at it longingly
    Promising review: "We have a new (to us) 2-year-old rescue husky and the Toppl has been a life saver. I mixed salmon, shredded carrots, and zucchini with some brown rice filled the Toppl and put it in the freezer. In the morning she gets that for breakfast and it literally takes her 30 minutes or more to get through it. It calms her, gives us time to enjoy our coffee, and she also likes to play with it a little when she’s finished. We’ve only been using this for a week but so far it seems super durable and is very well received by our new pup!" —Gramma yibby

    Get it from Amazon for $20.95+ (available in two sizes and three colors).

    23. A Bissell Little Green machine because your living room looks like you're running a doggy daycare out of it. This portable upholstery and carpet cleaner cleans deeply, penetrating household fabrics and even car interiors to erase any sign of your pet's accidents.

    a tan suede recliner covered in dark black stains
    the same recliner with all the stains removed and the fabric looks clean again
    Promising review: "So we rescued a new dog and she had a few accidents in the house and this has been a lifesaver to say the least. It has removed every stain and cleaned every spot where she had the accident or spilled anything. It worked amazingly. I highly recommend this to everyone! A must have for every house with pets and kids." —Jyllian Long

    Get it from Amazon for $122.

    24. A self-warming pet bed to keep your pet nice and toasty. (Reviewers with hairless cats say it's great for keeping their naked bbs cozy and warm.)

    Promising review: "I have bought so many pet beds in the last 35 years for all my rescued cats and dogs. I like to be able to wash the beds regularly and give them back to my pet thoroughly dry by the end of the day. So many beds fall apart in the washer, despite gentle cycle and laundry bag, and the stuffing turns into awful weird lumps making bed not very comfy. I washed this bed as soon as it arrived, because of manufacturer chemicals on any pet bed. It held up well in the washer and I was even able to run it through the dryer on gentle cycle in the laundry bag and this is the first pet bed not made with that crappy paper bottom that scorches and tears up with a little dryer heat. My dog loves the bed; it's puffy and comfy and didn't get weird lumps after wash and dry. I'll be buying more of these in the future for my cats. One of the best made and comfy small pet beds I've found in three decades!!! :D" —J. Hyde

    Get it from Amazon for $23.88.

    25. An automatic pet feeder if you want to regain your freedom from your furry overlords. No more being woken up at 6 a.m. by a hungry pet or having your Zoom meetings interrupted by yowling in the background because dinner is one minute late.

    orange tabby cat sitting next to the black pet feeder
    This automatic feeder can hold up to 12 meals depending on the size of each portion (you can choose from 1/8 cup to 4 cups).

    Promising reviews: "We purchased this feeder for our rescued cat Simon, who is an overeater. When found, he was close to starvation and has never adjusted to a normal eating pattern. We found programming the feeder a bit difficult and called the 800 number for help. They were extremely patient, and took us step by step through the process. We have had this for a month, and it is a godsend! Simon often naps on a chair next to his feeder. He knows the sound of his kibble landing in the metal bowl, and makes a mad dash for his meal if he is somewhere else in the house. He receives seven small meals a day between 5:00 a.m. and 11:00 p.m. He is less frantic about food now, and we are freed up from feeding multiple times a day." —Norma Puerner

    Get it from Amazon for $89.95.

    26. A pack of Burt's Bees cat wipes for reducing dander and keeping your cats fresh and their coats shiny. They're made with aloe vera and oatmeal to condition dry skin and reduce redness.

    The wipes
    Promising review: "I rescued my cat last year and slowly found out he was most likely an outside cat. I'm trying to introduce to him how I groom. I've still only been able to cut a few nails, but my concern was his coat. I have foam shampoo I used with a wipe, but I know this is going to be difficult, so I ordered these and they work really well. He even looked like he felt better! They are super soft, and have a light scent. I didn't even use the foam. I would recommend these to anyone." —December

    Get 50 wipes from Amazon for $7.40 (or Subscribe & Save for $7.03/month).

    27. A Wobble Wag Giggle ball with an internal noisemaker and six pockets so your pet is occupied for hours, rolling, fetching, and shaking it until they're panting.

    A very happy white, brown, and black dog sitting on grass with the ball in front of him
    Promising review: "I've had my rescue boxer/pit mix for a little over two months. She's got a whole bin of toys she won't touch. I don't know exactly what it is about this ball, but she absolutely loves it! She plays so long, she gets out of breath, stops long enough to catch her wind, get a drink, and is right back at it. I don't know if it's the weird noise it makes when it rolls or what, but it's so nice to see her playing! The box says it's not a chew toy. My Bella has been chewing on it but because of the shape she can't get a good enough grip on it to cause damage. It has a few small indents so she can pick it up and carry it around. This will be great to keep her occupied while I'm at work. Whoever designed this is a genius!" —Heidi

    Get it from Amazon for $14.33 (available in two styles).

    28. An ear treatment that'll clean your poor pet's ears of buildup and help prevent inflammation and irritation. These ear drops are designed to protect against various fungal and bacterial infections, like yeast and staph infections.

    Reviewer&#x27;s before and after showing the treatment cleared all the brown crustiness from their dog&#x27;s ears
    Promising review: "I had been struggling with our rescue cat's ears for the last year. The vet was not much help and just said it was because she had really dirty ears. I searched her issue on Google this last time for another remedy. It brought me to a page where they recommended this stuff and after seeing the reviews I said why not, I've tried everything else, maybe this will help. And IT SURE HAS! After the first day, there was a noticeable difference in her left ear (the worst one)! I'm doing it for the 14 days because of how bad it was. I'm on the 10th day and they are definitely almost completely free of the gunk! This doesn't smell or bother her in the slightest bit! And it is legit super easy to use: just apply, massage and wipe extra! Ugh just so happy!" —Stephanie Bains Brooks

    Get it from Amazon for 