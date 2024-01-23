33 Things That Pet Owners Who’ve Rescued Pets Swear By

1. An ultra-fluffy fleece blanket to keep your new friends warm and comfy in their carriers and crates.
2. A pet carrier with mesh sides, a top-entry design, and plenty of room for them to move around. If you frequently travel with your pet or need to shuttle them to and from vet appointments, this is a great option.
3. A litter box odor neutralizer for stinky litter boxes. I can smell your litter box through the computer screen — yuck! Just kidding!! A sprinkle of this deodorizing powder at the bottom of the litter box should do the trick and help keep your house smelling pretty much pet-free. (Despite your stinky gremlins trying to prove otherwise!)
Promising review: "We have several cats, all rescues or fosters, so constantly have to have be cleaning three litter boxes. Adding this to the litter greatly helps reduce smell between changes." —Kindle Customer
Get it from Amazon for $7.69.
4. A nail file board so you can keep your dog's claws from becoming overgrown. This is like an emery board for your dog and is great for pups who cannot handle clippers or grinders.
ScratchPad for Dogs is a small biz based in Atlanta.
Promising review: "Game-changer!! I am so grateful for the scratchpad. Trimming my senior rescue dog's nails was a nightmare, even at the vet. After just a few sessions, her nails on her front paws look way better. My dog not only tolerates the scratchpad, but she seems to really enjoy our training sessions. Today, when I pulled the board out of storage, she got so excited! Thank you so much for creating a product that takes the stress out of grooming. For anyone getting started, I bought the double-sided board and found it helpful to train my dog with the smoother side first, and then switch to the coarser side once she got used to it." —lisa templeton
Get it from ScratchPad for Dogs on Etsy for $46.95+ (available in four styles and three grit levels).
5. A joint support chew with glucosamine, an anti-inflammatory ingredient that'll lubricate your pup's joints so they engage in zoomies without pain. These are especially helpful for very active doggos as well as working breeds and senior pooches.
6. An immunity-boosting allergy supplement because your doggo deserves relief from their allergies and skin sensitivities. These soft chews deliver a dose of probiotics and other nutrients to help improve immune function, aid digestion, promote healthy skin, and add shine to a dog's coat.
7. An interactive cat toy to quickly replace the bin full of other playthings you've bought your kitty over the years...and that they now won't even look at.
8. A purring cat toy if your rescue kitty is suffering from anxiety. This purple guy has a built-in purring mechanism so your feline can enjoy the sensation of curling up to another purring "cat." It also plays calming, comforting sounds.
9. Or a plush Snuggle Puppy for your pups who need a friend who can stay close by awhile. Reviewers say both cats and dogs love the heartbeat sound it makes, but don't blame us if your cat grows up thinking they're a dog (I kid!).
10. An adorable and basically tear-resistant stuffed duck so your rescue puppy has someone to keep them company while they adjust to their new temporary home. This lil' yellow duck doesn't look like it, but it's built to last.
11. A mounted brush that'll satisfy your cat's ceaseless demands for scritches. Just mount it to a corner with the included adhesive strips and watch as your beloved babies leave you for the warm embrace of this gray-and-white piece of plastic.
12. An automatic water fountain to encourage your picky cats to stay hydrated. Some cats hate drinking still water (long story short, it's a defense mechanism), so a fountain with running water may be more enticing.
13. A professional-level grooming kit if your rescue pet can't handle the stress of a trip to the groomer. This at-home kit comes with a grooming brush, a de-shedding tool, a trimming tool, a nozzle head, and a cleaning brush so you can accomplish any grooming task without causing you or your pet any unnecessary anxiety. But the best part is the built-in vacuum and collecting container, which means that as you brush them, loose hairs are sucked up right away, so you don't have to brush and then vacuum.
Promising review: "We purchased this grooming kit as a last resort in trying to get our dog Chucky a non-stressful haircut. Chucky is a rescue dog (springer spaniel) who in all other ways is a beautiful companion dog but he was abused and suffers from fear-based aggression, particularly when it comes to grooming. We have burnt out welcomes at almost all pet groomers within 60 miles of us and the vet's office only grooms him if treated like surgery and he's anesthetized. The last grooming there cost us over $500. My adult son had mentioned that maybe if we tried grooming him at home, he wouldn't get stressed out. He still needs to get nails clipped at vet when having regular checkups but I cannot tell you how big this is, it's literally life-changing for us! The grooming kit is very low noise, it has so many attachments for trimming to different heights, cleaning the feet, detangling, etc, it's hard to believe the price is this low! The unit operates perfectly and yes, you have to empty the chamber often but this thing is worth every penny!" —Mickeyprint
Get it from Amazon for $119.99.
14. A food storage container to keep your pets' kibble fresh and out of their greedy paws. The snap-lock latches will prevent moisture and pests from seeping in.
15. A bag of Pill Pockets so you can disguise icky medication that your dog immediately sniffs out and avoids when you try to hide it in their food.
17. And on that note, a pack of pee pads because your puppy is still working on their potty training skills. They're also a great short-term option for pets who don't want to go outside to do their business when it's snowy or wet or for senior dogs who might not know they need to go until...well...they're already going.
18. A broom for pet hair to loosen the fur trapped in your carpet. It works just as well on wood and linoleum, with the rubber head acting as a magnet to attract stray hairs. There's also a built-in squeegee for wiping liquids or cleaning glass. Plus, the handle extends from 36 to 60 inches to reach practically any mess.
19. A heating pad if you're now the proud parent of a litter of kitties and need to keep them warm. You can also use it outside if you've basically adopted the neighborhood strays and want to make sure they're not freezing.
20. A crate for creating a relaxing retreat for your pet. This is their safe space when they get anxious or stressed.
21. A slow feeder bowl so you can stop your dog from inhaling their meal in a minute flat. These ridged bowls can help improve digestion, reduce bloating, and encourage your dog's foraging skills to keep their mind active.
22. Or a treat-dispensing toy that'll hold treats, frozen snacks, smears of peanut butter, and kibble. You can even freeze the treats inside to prolong the fun! The curved bottom causes it to roll erratically, so your dog will have a blast chasing it every which way. Pop it in the dishwasher when it needs a cleaning and it's ready for the next time boredom strikes.
Promising review: "We have a new (to us) 2-year-old rescue husky and the Toppl has been a life saver. I mixed salmon, shredded carrots, and zucchini with some brown rice filled the Toppl and put it in the freezer. In the morning she gets that for breakfast and it literally takes her 30 minutes or more to get through it. It calms her, gives us time to enjoy our coffee, and she also likes to play with it a little when she’s finished. We’ve only been using this for a week but so far it seems super durable and is very well received by our new pup!" —Gramma yibby
Get it from Amazon for $20.95+ (available in two sizes and three colors).
23. A Bissell Little Green machine because your living room looks like you're running a doggy daycare out of it. This portable upholstery and carpet cleaner cleans deeply, penetrating household fabrics and even car interiors to erase any sign of your pet's accidents.
Promising review: "So we rescued a new dog and she had a few accidents in the house and this has been a lifesaver to say the least. It has removed every stain and cleaned every spot where she had the accident or spilled anything. It worked amazingly. I highly recommend this to everyone! A must have for every house with pets and kids." —Jyllian Long
Get it from Amazon for $122.