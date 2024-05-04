36 Products That’ll Help Revive All The Things In Your Home That Are Currently On The Chopping Block

1. A TikTok-famous pink cleaning paste so you can restore your walls and dressers when your little ones go Baby Picasso on your furniture with a permanent marker. It's equally good at cleaning filthy pots and pans, kitchen appliances, some jewelry, and other bits and bobs that you're currently considering tossing.
Promising review: "I used this product for my stove because if there's one thing I dislike, it's cleaning. I have used multiple degreaser sprays, and they all are so toxic and don't work for me. But this product, oh my goodness, is legit a miracle. It doesn't have any smell. I put the paste on a cloth, clean the area, then wipe it off with a damp cloth, and voilà — magic!" —May
Get it from Amazon for $5.29+ (available in packs of two).
2. A slicker brush if your fave sherpa blanket or rug started out so cozy and plush but now the once-fluffy fabric is clumpy, matted, and not so soft. This genius brush is designed to restore cashmere, faux fur, sheepskin, wool, and more so it feels (and looks!) new again.
Promising review: "Where have these been all my life? We purchased a couple of beautiful charcoal-gray (dyed) sheepskin rugs for both sides of our bed. It used to feel really nice to get out of bed and set your feet on them. But after many years and a couple of dogs, my reaction to putting my feet down is, 'Ew. What the heck did I just step on?' Because of the dye, we can't just wash them or get them too wet. And I'm kind of lazy and forgetful. (Meaning, I've been thinking of taking them to a dry cleaner for years — but how much will that cost?) After our puppy had an accident (the worst kind of accident) on one, I knew I had to do something. These rugs weren't cheap, so tossing them wasn't an option. I cleaned up the 'accident' as best I could, but that left the spot feeling kind of dry and crunchy. So, after reading and googling, I decided to try one of these wire wool brushes. HALLELUJAH! It took some muscle to thoroughly brush each rug, but wow, not only did it re-fluff and revive the wool, but it also pulled up a lot of loose dirt and anything that was stuck to the fibers. I really wish I had gotten this brush sooner!" —Renee
Get it from Amazon for $17.99.
3. A fabric defuzzer to remove lint, pilling, loose strands, and fuzz that have magically accumulated on your upholstered headboard/bed frame, blankets, bedding, mattress, and pillows. It has a handy lint catcher as well as three settings so you can choose how close of a shave you want.
The battery-operate style requires 2 AA batteries, which are not included.
Promising review: "OMG!! This fabric shaver is the best thing since sliced bread! I was skeptical at first, but then today, I shaved all of those pesky pills on one of the twin mattresses in our guest bedroom that had pills all over it. It worked so well and was so easy I started taking sheets off of all our beds and starting 'shaving' the 'pills and pulls.' If you have fuzz balls on things that look so horrible you want to throw them away, don't! Get this little fabric shaver and 'shave' away...lol." —MK
Get it from Amazon for $11.97+ (available in six colors and two styles).
Check out our full Conair fabric defuzzer review to learn more!
4. A Bissell Little Green machine because your living room looks like you're running a doggy daycare out of it. This portable upholstery and carpet cleaner cleans deeply, penetrating household fabrics and even car interiors to erase any sign of your pet's accidents.
Promising review: "Two months ago, we got a 6-month-old puppy who has needed some time to get adjusted. That included more than a few accidents in our living room and on his bed. This machine has made cleanup of everything so much simpler, and I love that it's deep cleaning and has a nontoxic pet cleaner so that our not-so-little puppy isn't harmed through exposure or smells. Also helpful since my teenage sons like to camp out on the couch with their friends on long weekends, and our couch gets that fresh, clean smell in an hour." —Kindle Customer
Get it from Amazon for $99.59.
5. A bag of polyester stuffing that'll breath new life and fluff into your kid's favorite plushie. You can also use it to plump up cushions and pillows.
Promising review: "Great for couch pillows! The pillow insert in the pillow cover was just not fluffy enough. I used this stuff, and it perked right up! Love how it turned out." —Botanical Optimist
Get a 12-ounce bag from Amazon for $9.55 (available in larger sizes).
6. An enamel paint for metal appliances that look well used. Swipe it on scratched or rusted fridges, bathtubs, metal bed frames, and washers/dryers, and you'll swear your appliances look straight from the sales floor.
Some reviewers even use it to redo their countertops or sinks, although you might want to use an acrylic sealer afterward if you decide to do that! It's fantastic for vintage appliances too, according to one reviewer.
Promising review: "Oh my goodness! This stuff is amazing! I remodeled my bathroom and the washer and dryer looked terrible. One coat of this and they look brand new! I’m going to add another coat today just to make it extra durable." —L. Hornberger
Get a quart from Amazon for $26.98.
7. A wood polish and conditioner so you can revive your embarrassingly worn, dinged, and dented cabinets, bed frame, and armoire as quick as a flash. Plus, this method is a heck of a lot cheaper than actually replacing the wood or furniture piece, and using this polish on a regular basis can actually help keep the wood hydrated so it lasts longer.
Promising review: "What is this sorcery?! I've been slowly replacing my hand-me-down furniture with mid-century beauties. The pieces I can afford are in good but not perfect shape. There are scratches, dents, scuffs etc. This stuff is MAGIC. It doesn't help the physical dents, obviously, but it virtually erases the color defects so your eyes don't even register the damage. I bought this after seeing it in a BuzzFeed article about must-have household care products, and this really is essential. After I used it on my bedroom suite, I tried it on my door frames, and WOW. My house is old, built in the '60s, and the tired, worn-down wood has come back to life! This is a long-term relationship, and I will always have some on hand." —Lisa McCool
Get it from Amazon for $9.64.
8. Or a pack of furniture touch-up sticks if your dining room table has lots of little scratches you've been strategically covering with placemats and table runners. Well, now, you can fill 'em in without guests even knowing they were there to begin with.
Includes six repair markets, six paper-wrapped wax sticks, and one wax stick sharpener packaged in a blister card.
Promising review: "I. LOVE. THESE. MARKERS!! I bought this because I was using a brown Sharpie on my coffee table, which was getting chips from normal wear and tear. The Sharpie would always rub off over time, and of course, it was not exactly a color match. I bought these on a whim, and WOW— they are amazing! Even the black worked SO much better on my black bedroom furniture than a normal black Sharpie. These are buildable, so you can start with a semi-transparent, lighter mark, and you can build it up darker as you continue to go over it. (NOTE: I have not even tried the crayons yet because the markers are SO good!)" —SR
Get a pack of 13 from Amazon for $9.99.
9. A no-scrub, low-lift toilet tank cleaner to obliterate hard water deposits and ugly stains in your toilet's water tank. Keeping the tank clean means the water in the bowl will be clean.
Promising review: "I moved to a new (well, not exactly new — the building is about 50 years old) NJ apartment three years ago, and I loved it then and still love it today. But there was one serious issue at the time I moved in: my toilet tank. Three years ago, just for curiosity's sake, I lifted the cover, and I nearly fainted after what I peeked inside. It seemed the tank had never been cleaned since it was first installed. I tried to clean it out using vinegar. No use. Scrub it with Comet? Forget it. Straight bleach? Worked a bit, but it was a waste of time. Happily, I came across this product. After two applications, I allowed the tank to marinate (soak) overnight. After I lifted the cover in the morning, what a shock!!! The entire tank looked SO MUCH CLEANER THAN NEVER BEFORE. This is a gift from the toilet gods. Now I have the cleanest toilet tank any in my entire building, for sure :) Very happy and totally satisfied with this cleaner, and I'll purchase it again if needed from Amazon. You won't be disappointed with this amazing yucky tank cleaner." —IZZY
Get it from Amazon for $7.40.
10. Some restorative wipes because winter snow and cold winds have left your outdoor surfaces looking cloudy and grimy. These wipes are saturated with a solution that revives oxidized, faded, and sun-damaged surfaces such as bumpers, siding, mailboxes, grills, garden tools, doors, shutters, and decor.
Promising review: "My metal barstools were left on the balcony all winter because of a surprise three-day blizzard. After being buried in snow all winter, I thought for sure I would have to throw them out when I saw them in the spring. Looking at them now after using the product, no one would suspect that they weren’t new ones!" —Mom@home
Get five wipes from Amazon for $13.05.
11. A pack of garage door accents that'll give your plain garage door a true glow-up. Your neighbors will think you had it replaced overnight.
It comes with two accent handles and four hinges. You can also buy window decals to zhuzh it up even more.
Promising review: "These are so realistic looking, and the latches and handles have great magnetic abilities. They do not affect the mechanism to raise and lower the garage door. Made my plain white garage door look like a million bucks. I would have given it 10 stars if I could have! I could not believe the price for the quality of the product. Love them!" —Charlotte K. Gean
Get four hinges from Amazon for $10.99 (available in different styles).