35 Genius Problem-Solving Products That Are Looking For A Home

1. A bleach-free, no-scrub weekly shower spray so soap scum and shower grime buildup goes bye bye without you ever having to wipe. Rinse it clean the next day, and you'll be amazed to see those hard water stains on your shower door are *poof* gone.
Promising review: "We cannot BEGIN to tell you what a lifesaver this is! We have two old fiberglass tubs with vinyl shower enclosures that no matter what amount of scrubbing we have done with everything from bleach to cleanser to vinegar and baking soda would NOT come clean. After I took my shower last night, I sprayed down the tub and walls. Within minutes, all the built-up water deposits and dirt and grime began to melt away in front of my eyes. I left it on overnight, and when I got up this morning, it did not look like the same tub and shower. This product is a godsend, especially for old folks like us who have difficulty getting down on our hands and knees and scrubbing anything. More importantly, it performs as advertised. We plan on using it as part of our weekly cleanup routine. This is truly an overnight sensation!" —Amazon Customer
2. A pet hair remover if you're tired of getting fur all over your clothes. Roll it over your couch, bed, favorite blanket, you name it, and watch it lift the fur away. See, we can own nice things!!
Promising review: "If I could give this product six stars, I would. My husband and I use it almost every day. We have three furry dogs and six fluffy cats, which makes for A LOT of hair. We were using a lint roller before we bought our ChomChom Roller. The lint roller didn't work very well and had to be replaced. We have had our ChomChom Roller for months and it still works just as well as it did when we first got it. We can actually invite our friends over now without worrying about all the pet hair." —Morgan Willis
3. A cruelty-free vitamin C serum that'll give your skin a much-needed pick-me-up. Just listen to the 92,000+ people who gave it a 5-star review: This stuff brightens, softens, and dramatically fades hyperpigmentation.
Promising review: "Works as advertised. I find it makes the dark marks disappear much quicker after a breakout. I bought this for mild under eye wrinkles and have definitely seen the difference. Been using it for two months or so and now it's part of my holy grail products. I also noticed that I have had less breakouts since I started using this product." —M. Russell
4. A teeth-whitening pen because it's a heck of a lot quicker (and tastes a lot better) than those irritating whitening strips that slip and slide all over your teeth. You can use each pen ~20 times and should expect your teeth to lighten four to eight shades.
Promising review: "I was hesitant to try a new teeth-whitening product after using harsh whitening strips that caused pain and lingering sensitivity. But, as a coffee and red wine drinker, I wanted to find a solution. This teeth whitening pen is terrific. Easy to use, works well and does not have the downside of either the strips or the $450 option at the dentist. I also really love this product since whitening my front teeth is the objective. It is a great value as I anticipate the two pens that are included will last one year. I will definitely buy this again and am very happy to recommend it." —Rebecca Shehee
5. A roll-up straw hat to keep the sun out of your eyes and protect your face from sun damage (it's UPF 50+, which means it blocks 98% of the sun's rays) while you're enjoying your tropical vacation. And it rolls up so it takes barely any space in your already crowded carry-on bag.
Promising review: "Extra satisfied with this purchase!! I ordered it for a trip to Florida. I wear hair extensions and was worried that it would be too small for my head but it fits perfectly. There is also a ribbon inside of the hat under the band that you can use to tighten/adjust if needed. Soft straw and flexible enough to mold to your head in the humidity and heat. I ordered the khaki color, which is perfect and neutral for any beach our outdoor vacation. I also purchased a few cute broaches to attach to the band to upgrade it a bit. It's easy to flatten out the brim if it gets wrinkled although I haven't had to adjust the top part of the hat yet. I was a little hesitant at first but so happy with this hat. Will def get good use out of it this summer." —Tlikey
6. A pancake batter bottle for households that gobble down crepes, pancakes, and waffles quick as a flash. This genius invention is both the mixing bowl and the pourer (no more messy ladles and odd-shaped pancakes), meaning less mess at the end of breakfast.
The bottle isn't just for dispensing, either. It also has a whisk ball in the bottom so you can mix up your batter with just a few shakes.
Promising review: "I love this thing! It is easy to clean. The only thing is that I add water then powder mix; if you do it the other way it will clump up and not mix and you will have to open it and knock it loose to shake some more. You may not have that problem depending on how much you’re making but I have a family of six so we make a lot at once." —Danielle.
7. A pair of fleece-lined joggers so you can have all the comfort and flexibility of sweatpants but to everyone else, you look ~put together~. They're also a must-have if you're someone whose legs are always cold. I now officially deem you the world's coziest human.
Promising review: "I'm very happy with these warm pants. My house is very cold in the winter, and I am very cold in the winter. A few reviewers commented that the fit is weird. It is not. These are sweatpants, and with a thick lining; what did you expect? They are very comfortable and warm. They are stiffer than regular sweatpants because of the lining. But they are sweatpants — meaning they were never meant to make you look like a fashion queen. Just imagine curling up on the sofa with hot chocolate and a friendly cat during a polar vortex in your fleece-lined pants. Nice and cozy!" —Angela Thompson
8. A "Bread Buddy" dispenser if your family goes through a bag of sandwich bread every couple of days. This will potentially prevent spoilage if your little ones often forget to properly close the bag when they're done.
Check out a TikTok of the Buddeez sandwich bread dispenser in action.
Promising review: "Great product and easy to get to the bread. No worries about spending time tying the bag. Just pop the lid on and go! I highly recommend it. It saves time for me. As a single mom with six kids, I love it." —Toni Drake
9. A WD-40 pen (A pen! Genius!) that harnesses the squeak-quieting, hinge-lubricating, rust-preventing powers that you know and love from traditional WD-40 but in an easy-to-maneuver precise pen tip.
Promising review: "I love WD-40 products and use it for everything. I spray on shovels to keep dirt or snow from sticking, spray around windows and thresholds to deter bugs, I have cleaned Sharpie off wood and walls and of course to stop squeaky doors. These small direct point application pens are great. Keep one in the glove box, my kitchen 'junk' drawer and in the house tool box." —BBP623
10. A Squatty Potty, because a bout of constipation shouldn't leave you down in the ~dumps~. Squatting changes the angle of your anal canal, opening it up so it's easier for things to exit.
Read more about constipation relief at home, including using a squatting position, at Cleveland Clinic.
Promising review: "What can I say? The process of excretion can only be compared to a real-life exorcism where it feels, pleasantly if I may add, that the devil himself is trying to burst out of your gut. Needless to say, the stool changed my life. I found myself creating excuses to run to my magical place and discharge whatever little portion of food was left inside me; I was hooked. Soon, people started wondering why I'd become so distant; the stool had taken over my life. It would have taken over your life too if you would have experienced the kind of pleasure that I was now enjoying; it was my high." —Dino
11. A pack of dishwasher cleaning tablets to clean your machine as it runs. No need to sigh in frustration every time you open your dirty dishwasher to remove your "clean" dishes.
Promising review: "I rarely post reviews, but this stuff has completely changed our lives. Our dishwasher, utensils, plates, and glasses were covered with dry scale and nothing we tried came close to helping. After using the tablets three times our dishwasher looks like new; our glasses are sparkling like fine china and everything else looks fabulous. Highly recommend, worth every penny, best product BY FAR!!! One great advantage is you can use it with your dishes. Some other products are used to clean the dishwasher but not to clean dishes and glasses. Buy this, you will be blown away!!! It is astounding!" —Jenny
12. And some washing machine cleaning tablets for cleaning and freshening the inside and dissolving residue. You keep your washing machine open when it's not in use yet it still smells moldy. What gives?
They're safe to use with pretty much any type of washer: HE or regular, top-loading and front-loading.
Promising review: "I've been using this product for several years now. I have two teens and a husband who's an auto technician. Boy do they get filthy! After time this grime buildup will make your washer stink bad. I don't do it every month as they say to as I don't have that type of money but when it stinks, this product is the bomb! Makes your washer smell really fresh, like brand new. If it still stinks after one tablet, pop another one in and no more stink!! Yay! I would give this 20 stars if I could. Really love this product so much so that I bought the ones for my dishwasher too!! (they work great too!)" —berja
