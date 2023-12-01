31 Products So Great Parents Have Basically Written Them Love Letters

1. A leave-in conditioning spray for curly hair for curly-haired and tender-headed tots (and adults!) that harnesses the hydrating, reparative, and detangling abilities of vitamin B5, jojoba oil, keratin, and more.
Reviewers say this spray will leave wavy or curly hair (from 2a–4c hair) shiny, soft, and bouncy.
Promising review: "Miracle product. My 4-year-old has long, curly hair. She sleeps like she’s in an MMA ring and subsequently wakes up with hair matted and tangled. She cries if you brush it because it’s obviously a nightmare. I got this and spray it all over her dry hair and HOLY MOLY where has this been?! The brush glides through her hair with no issue. I don't know what magical unicorn made this stuff but I swear by this now!" —Meghan Anne
Get it from Amazon for $8.63.
2. And a detangling brush if hair brushing typically triggers the tears 😭. Not anymore! This brush has special silicone bristles that are designed to gently separate knots without pulling and breaking strands.
Reviewers swear this brush works on all hair types: straight, wavy, or curly (from 3a–4c hair).
Promising review: "Miracle brush for wild toddler hair. My toddler has a mean case of the tangles every morning. I don't know what she does in the night, but she wakes up with a rat's nest on the back of her head every morning. It was like torture every morning to brush her baby fine (but dense) hair. I felt horrible. I tried everything and every kind of brush, to no avail. Finally, I found this one. I use a detangling spray and this brush, and she now actually enjoys getting her hair brushed! Her little ringlets are restored and her hair looks beautiful every day with minimal effort. I would buy this brush 10x over, just to not make her cry from the tangled mess. Highly recommend! (and always start detangling from the bottom up, that's a big help!)" —Chimney161
Get it from Amazon for $11.99+ (available in 10 colors and in multi-packs).
3. A CeraVe baby cream to help your bub find relief from itchy eczema or irritated sensitive skin. This cream is rich in hydrating hyaluronic acid and ceramides, which help strengthen your nugget's skin barrier. And it absorbs quickly without feeling greasy!
Promising review: "Finally, something that worked for our little one's skin. She was constantly scratching something — her fingers, the back of her knee, her neck, her elbow. It could be while she played or while she was sleeping; the worst would be when it woke her during the night. We tried everything we could think of from oatmeal baths multiple times a day, to Vaseline, prescription meds (betamethasone, eucrisa) from the dermatologist, and Aquaphor. The itching never stopped and splotches only went away for a day or two. We begged for something to manage her eczema. I found great information on the National Eczema Association website and found this product. With one application, she finally answered the question 'Are you still itchy?' with a smile and said, 'No!' She carries the tube around with her she is so happy. The rough patches are clearing up and she is not constantly scratching or uncomfortable. We would give this 10 stars if we could!" —D&N Scott
Get it from Amazon for $8.74.
4. An ingenious sandwich cutter and sealer that'll help you whip up homemade Smuckers Uncrustables (with the filling of your choice!) and save a heck of a lot of money.
Promising review: "These have been a GAME CHANGER in this house!! My son has always begged me for Uncrustables but my wallet didn’t agree with them. I LOVE being able to make them at home and customize them to exactly what they would like them filled with! I make two weeks' worth of sandwiches at a time and store them in sandwich bags in the freezer so in the morning during the school year we can just grab and go! Love them!" —Katherine Smaczniak
Get a three-pack from Amazon for $15.96.
5. A Revlon hot air brush so you don't have to wait an hour for your teen to get ready — or spend $600 on the Dyson Airwrap they're convinced they need. This'll take them from wet, tangled, frizzy hair to a sleek and shiny blowout in minutes.
The brush has special vents that allow air to flow so hair dries faster. Plus, it's quicker than using a dryer and then a flat iron or curling iron, which equals less heat damage.
Promising review: "I bought this for my teen who constantly straightens and damages her hair. I tried it first AND KEPT IT...then bought her one! We both love it. No need for a straightener. Just 13 minutes from out of the shower to dry AND straight." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $39.89+ (available in two styles and four colors). If they've tried barrel-shaped hot air brushes before without success and have tighter curls or coils, they may want to try the paddle brush version, which reviewers with 3A–4C hair swear by.
6. An anti-nail-biting pen because your kiddo has a nasty habit of putting their fingers in their mouth. This quick-drying pen leaves behind a bitter taste that'll make them say, "Bleh!" and teach them to avoid biting or sucking.
Plus, it has anti-inflammatory ingredients like organic aloe leaf juice and organic eucalyptus leaf to soothe sore fingers.
Promising review: "I love this stuff!! It’s taste horrible, which was great to help stop my 4-year-old from biting her nails. In about three days she completely stopped now and her nails have grown." —Denise Batista
Get it from Amazon for $16.95.
7. A bug bite suction tool for reliving the irritating post-bug bite itching and swelling. It's designed to actually suck out venom, saliva, and irritants so your munchkins don't scratch themselves raw. You may recognize this genius product (which was invented by a mom!) from Shark Tank.
Promising review: "This is a miracle-worker for my toddler. I bought this after receiving a spider bite on my foot, that was already healed when it came in. Two days after delivery, my 2-1/2-year-old got stung by a bee or wasp and was screaming and in tears. I broke this out, and he immediately went from screaming to laughing as I used it. It was amazing. He got his second sting today, and the same thing happened: instant pain relief. I don’t know what I would do without this thing. Plus, he likes to play with it afterwards which further calms him down. A+++" —Briley Black
Get it from Amazon for $9.95+ (available in three colors and in multi-packs).
8. A pack of inconspicuous corner guards if you want to prevent your little one, your poor knees, and even your blind senior pooch from any future ouchies caused by bumping into the corner of the coffee table.
Promising review: "Must-have. I love these. We just moved in with family, and they had a coffee table with super-sharp corners and I have a little one who pulls up on everything and is trying to walk. To say I was on edge is an understatement. My sister-in-law didn’t want an obnoxious baby proof item around her house, but these were so discreet she didn’t even notice that I had installed them. They are so soft that my little one started gumming on them to soothe his gums, LOL. They were super easy to install, stuck on very well and with not much effort, and came with plenty so if I need them I’ll have them handy. Super satisfied! If you’re thinking about getting, them please do!" —Amazon Customer
Get 18 from Amazon for $8.98.
9. A slide away storage bag to make cleanup less painful than stepping on a Lego. It has a built-in mat for playtime and then closes in on itself with the pull of a drawstring, corralling toys within so everything is put away before you even have time to finish singing "The Cleanup Song."
Promising review: "I really like this for my kid's Duplo Lego bricks but I think it could be used for a lot more than that. I want to get one for my kids train track. The fabric part is really large and would fit the track on it. I found the cleanup is extremely easy; all you do is lift up the fabric and it all goes in the bin. An added bonus, my 2-year-old can dump over the bin and it stays on the fabric part. I also would like to add that I like the fabric on the outside of the bin; it looks durable and good quality." —KFundy
Get it from Amazon for $64.99 (available in four colors).
10. A pancake batter mixer with a built-in BlenderBall wire whisk that'll mix wet and dry ingredients for hotcakes and waffles as fast as you can shake it. Breakfast will be ready in minutes *and* with fewer dirty dishes that require your attention.
Promising review: This is the best breakfast invention after the waffle maker. LOVE IT! As someone who makes pancakes or waffles three to four times a week (my kids are pretty spoiled, but breakfast is key to getting through the first part of the school day), this is the easiest and fastest way to get that done. I just add everything to the bottle, shake, and pour into the waffle maker or griddle. When I am done, just add some water, shake again, empty, and then place everything in the dishwasher." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $12.99+ (available in two colors and with pancake stencils).
11. A cruelty free vitamin C serum so you can give your skin a much-needed pick-me-up after many, many late nights with your little one. Just listen to the 91,000+ people who gave it a 5-star review: This stuff brightens, softens, and dramatically fades hyperpigmentation.
Promising review: "Works as advertised. I find it makes the dark marks disappear much quicker after a breakout. I bought this for mild under eye wrinkles and have definitely seen the difference. Been using it for two months or so and now it's part of my holy grail products. I also noticed that I have had less breakouts since I started using this product." —M. Russell
Get it from Amazon for $21.97+ (available in two sizes).