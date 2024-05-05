Reviewers Over 50 Swear By These 31 Beauty Products (And You Probably Will Too)

Promising reviews: "I am 52 years old with a lot of sun damage on my hands. I don’t paint my nails because I don’t like to draw attention to my hands. When I use clear nail polish, my nail beds turn yellow. I saw an ad for this product and thought I would give it a try. I really, really love it. When I got it I painted my thumbnail with it and just left it to see kind of how it went. A week later, it was still totally perfect. So, I moved forward and used it on all my nails. It makes my nails look so put together without any fuss. It goes on so easily and dries very quickly and lasts a long time. I loved it so much I bought it for my mom and my sisters to try as well." —Diane Auten

"For the first time in 62 years, my nails look nice without a gel manicure or artificial nails!! I am so impressed with this product!! It truly is far superior to other nail polish! I have given it as a gift to my three daughters and my 82-year-old mom! And my very best friends! They all have been so thrilled with it!!" —Gregory A. Robbins

