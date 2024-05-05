Reviewers Over 50 Swear By These 31 Beauty Products (And You Probably Will Too)

1. A tub of brightening, firming, and rejuvenating eye cream so you look vibrant and well-rested.
Promising review: "I have been using this daily for about eight months. I am 60 years old. It reduced the puffiness and bags under my eyes. I am Sicilian and have dark circles. It has brightened up my eye area. I am very surprised as I have paid much more for eye creams that have done so much less. I recently had pre-cancerous cells removed at the bridge of my nose. After healing, I was left with a dark scar. The dermatologist told me that it would heal over time. Since I began to apply this eye cream, the mark has almost disappeared entirely. I shop constantly from Amazon. This is the first time that I have taken the time to write a review. That's how impressed I am with this product. If you decide to purchase this, you won't be sorry." —Lynda M.
Get it from Amazon for $13.11+ (available in three sizes).
2. A teeth-whitening pen that'll be a heck of a lot quicker (and taste a lot better) than those irritating whitening strips that slip and slide all over your teeth. You can use each pen ~20 times and should expect your teeth to lighten four to eight shades.
Promising review: "I've had stained teeth from drinking coffee for over 50 years. I tried brushing after having my daily coffee and even used a professional solution in a tray, but nothing worked. I used the AsaVea pen twice on the first day and saw immediate results. After a week of using the pen as directed twice a day, I'm proud to smile!" —Amazon Customer
Get a two-pack from Amazon for $14.99.
3. A beloved tightening cream because the 36,000+ reviewers who rated it 5 stars is all the proof you need. It's infused with caffeine, coconut oil, and guarana extract to firm, smooth, and add shimmer to the skin. Plus the vanilla, salted caramel, and pistachio scent is better than any perfume out there.
Promising review: "I am 60, and I could not get rid of the cellulite on my legs. I started using this product six weeks ago and can noticeably see a difference. I apply morning and evening before bed for optimal results. It goes on smooth and has a creamy, non-sticky feel. The smell is dreamy, and even my husband has commented on the improvement. Make sure you apply in a circular motion for optimal coverage, absorption, and circulation." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $22+ (available in two sizes).
4. A moisturizing hair treatment for a quick burst of hydration. In just eight seconds — eight! — it starts working to leave your mane feeling silkier, softer, and smoother after washing.
Promising review: "I am 66 years old. I have fine thinning hair. Followed instructions. Blew dry my hair. How awesome was it? My hair now feels regular in thickness, holds a curl, and actually has body. I wish for a lifetime supply. Will use this from now on." —Mortimer Brewster
Get it from Amazon for $8.69.
5. A nail concealer to subtly hide yellowing and staining on your nails.
Promising reviews: "I am 52 years old with a lot of sun damage on my hands. I don’t paint my nails because I don’t like to draw attention to my hands. When I use clear nail polish, my nail beds turn yellow. I saw an ad for this product and thought I would give it a try. I really, really love it. When I got it I painted my thumbnail with it and just left it to see kind of how it went. A week later, it was still totally perfect. So, I moved forward and used it on all my nails. It makes my nails look so put together without any fuss. It goes on so easily and dries very quickly and lasts a long time. I loved it so much I bought it for my mom and my sisters to try as well." —Diane Auten
"For the first time in 62 years, my nails look nice without a gel manicure or artificial nails!! I am so impressed with this product!! It truly is far superior to other nail polish! I have given it as a gift to my three daughters and my 82-year-old mom! And my very best friends! They all have been so thrilled with it!!" —Gregory A. Robbins
Get it from Amazon for $17+ (available in five shades).
6. And on the topic of nails, a vegan nail-strengthening polish if you're at your wit's end due to your nails constantly chipping, peeling, and splitting. This clear or tinted formula is a low-maintenance way to fortify weak nails and can be used on its own or as a base coat.
Promising review: "I rarely write product reviews, but I feel compelled to explain why this is a great product. I am an older man who has struggled with fingernail biting my entire life. OPI Nail Envy really helps! 1. It is true matte with a barely noticeable shine. I am old-fashioned and would never use a shiny polish. I have tried several other brands that claimed to be matte, but they all had a little shine. 2. OPI Nail Envy not only strengthens my nails — it accelerates the healing of my cuticles and skin around my cuticles. 3. IMPORTANT: Be aware of the formula! This is a vegan formula. There is another formula, OPI Nail Envy Original Formula. I tried some, and it triggered a severe allergic reaction on my cuticles and skin. I switched back to the Vegan formula, and it healed the skin quickly. I wish I had discovered this product 50 years ago. It would have prevented a lot of embarrassment about my nails." —Stephen Bell
Get it from Amazon for $19.95 (available in clear and nine colors).
7. An anti-humidity spray so you can give humidity a metaphorical middle finger. This spray creates a waterproof coat around your hair that blocks out moisture (that eventually leads to frizziness). As if that wasn't already magical enough, this effect lasts up to 72 hours or through two to three shampoos!
Promising review: "I don't usually try all the latest hair things because my hair is very fine and it doesn't like product. But I received it as a sample, and I can't believe how nice it made my hair and how long it lasted. I have to wash every single day, or my hair would be limp and lifeless. You could tell if I didn't wash my hair for one day. This miracle stuff makes it so that I don't have to wash my hair for a good three days at least and it still looks fresh. It also lasts between washes, so I only have to use it every other wash or sometimes not for three or four. I can't live without this now that I found it. It took me until my 50s to find this amazing product. I sure coulda used this in my 20s!" —B.S.
Get it from Amazon for $28.
8. A peel-off lip stain that looks blue in the tube and on your lips. But fret not — it peels off easily and leaves behind a long-lasting flush of color that won't budge, smudge, or transfer.
Promising review: "Y’ALL. I am 50-something years old and have tried every 'long wear' and 'stain' there is, from department store robbery level to 'bitten' or whatever the vampire lip stain Revlon had out a while back. At my age, I longed for a lip color that didn’t leave my telltale wrinkled lip impression on a glass. But alas, all of the long-wear formulas were disappointing, dull, and, most of all, DRY. I was skeptical, but I have spent waaay more on crappy lip potions that I won’t use but apparently keep to torture myself about my wasteful spending. The purple was shocking, and the first time I used it, I sprayed and peeled pretty quickly, lest I end up with 1978 Donna Summer disco-era hologram lips that I definitely could not pull off in my office. And to my amazement, that stuff STAYED ON. Not dry, not seeping into cracks, not sticky, not weird tasting, not staining my teeth. Just like a 'bitten lip' — a slightly tinted natural color was there. The longer you let it sit, the darker it gets. After a FEW glasses of wine, pasta drizzled with a really good olive oil, salad, and dessert, there’s STILL some color! Stayed on through smooches, too." —Kelly K.
Get it from Amazon for $22 (available in 18 shades).
9. Sunday Riley Luna because it's a skincare hero you shouldn't sleep on — OK, actually, you're supposed to wear it overnight, but you know what I mean! It's a retinol oil designed to plump your skin, reduce redness and fine lines, and make your skin feel oh-so-soft.
Promising review: "I have fair, dry, sensitive skin along with pustular rosacea. I am VERY careful with everything I put on my skin, hair, and face. I have my day routine and products locked in — but I was struggling to find products for my nighttime routine. I just turned 50 and have been struggling with how to use and which retinol to use with my rosacea. I read some great reviews about this, and although I was a little skeptical due to the color and the fragrance (two things my skin does not normally like), I decided to give it a shot. I feel like my skin smiles and thanks me when I apply this! In the colder, drier months, I apply a moisturizer on top of the oil after I have given it a little time to absorb. My skin has NEVER looked or felt this good. Bright, glowy, smooth, and the fine lines and wrinkles are looking smoother and softer. And NOT a single ROSACEA outbreak. Of course, I wish that this was a little more financially friendly, but a little goes a long way, and I am so happy with this product that I know I will be purchasing it over and over." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $55.
10. Or a pack of face wipes with retinol for simplifying your skincare routine. These makeup-removing wipes are gentle on the eyes, lips, and face, and they contain retinol, an ingredient that helps speed up the skin renewal process and increases collagen production.
Promising reviews: "Very gentle, cleansing, and toning for 55-year-old skin! I love these facial wipes. I think my skin looks and feels more firm. I am very happy with these and will continue to buy them." —Katrina M.
"I think I might be the only 51-year-old with acne, and these wipes really get rid of my zits fast. I love the smell, not overpowering or anything, barely there." —Shirley
Get a two-pack (100 wipes total) for $12.99.
11. A powerful snail repair cream to brighten dull skin, fade discoloration, add plumpness. Snail mucin extract is a popular ingredient in K-beauty products and is rich in hyaluronic acid (hydrates) and glycolic acid (stimulates collagen production).
Promising review: "I'm 55 years old, and my skin is a bit sensitive. I don't have a lot of wrinkles, but I'm definitely noticing a few more laugh lines and forehead crinkles than I had a few years ago! I've tried several moisturizers and have not been terribly impressed with any of them until now. This stuff really is great — incredibly hydrating without feeling greasy, and it absorbs quickly. It feels great on my skin. In just a few short weeks, I definitely noticed an improvement in my skin tone and fewer lines and wrinkles! I will definitely be ordering this product again. I use it in the evening and morning; no need for two different moisturizers. Very pleased!" —sbakey
Get it from Amazon for $20.
12. A travel-friendly hair concealer if you've ever looked in the mirror at work and thought, "Who let me leave the house looking like this?!" This portable and waterproof root touch-up stick has a handy sponge applicator that you just dab on gray hairs, grown-out roots, or thinning spots/gaps for mess-free coverage and thicker-looking hair.
BuzzFeed editor Danielle Healy says fiftysomething mom gives this her stamp of approval: "She's tried several such concealers and has found this one to be a winner!
Promising review: "At 56 years old, I have never colored my hair and never wrote a review. I've tried to hold off coloring as long as I can. Recently, a little patch of grays is popping up right at my part on the top of my forehead. I had a formal event and no time to research coloring my hair or make an appointment. So I tried this and man, I was shocked by how well it covered the entire 'gray patch.' Just a couple of quick dabs, and it hid them so well. Now, I have to spread the word that this is my new favorite product of the year. You won't be disappointed!" —Marisa L.
Get it from Tarte for $26 (available in five shades).