Other People Actually Noticed How Well These 24 Skincare Products Worked For Reviewers

Popular products from this list
An overnight mask to inject your skin with ~super collagen water~ (so fancy!) and baobab water as you sleep. The results = soothed and moisturized skin. You may even skip a full beat the next morning!
A refreshing Mario Badescu rosewater facial spray so you can refresh yourself anytime, anywhere — whether that's after a grueling workout or three hours on the couch.
1. A tub of brightening, firming, and rejuvenating eye cream so you at least look like you got some sleep (even if you were up until 2 a.m. scrolling through Instagram).
Promising review: "This eye cream is the real deal. I’m in my early 30s, but I smile and laugh a lot and it was starting to show on my face. I had read reviews of people just using this as an all over face cream and that is what I did. I’ve had fantastic results — lines around my eyes have diminished hugely, even my husband noticed. I had been using Philosophy’s Miracle in a Jar but haven’t even been tempted to go back since this wonderful potion in a pump bottle came into my life." —Nicole D.
Get it from Amazon for $14.99+ (available in three sizes).
2. A box of pore-tightening, skin-lifting face masks that'll truly terrify you, first because you'll look like a zombie once you've applied it, and second because it's so darn effective at reducing the appearance of wrinkles.
Promising review: "I wasn't a fan of this mask when I first tried it (I found it a little irritating and it didn't seem to make much of a difference). Then I used it multiple times a week, and I noticed a huge difference. My friends and family noticed it, too. My skin has a more even tone, the wrinkles around my eyes aren't as noticeable, and it really eliminated clogged pores and breakouts. I've never tried Hanacure, but I think this mask is great." —SpruceMoose
Get a box of eight masks from Amazon for $18.98.
3. A bottle of rosehip oil if your skin has lost its glow. Its antioxidants and fatty acids may help brighten dark spots and restore your skin's plumpness. Use it on your face, nails, and body for scrumdiddlyumptious results.
Promising review: "This oil is amazing!! It has evened out my skin tone, balanced my oily and dry patches, and cleared up blemishes all in only two weeks of use. This is the best my skin has ever looked. Everyone needs to use this oil!!! This has made such a difference with my skin that friends and coworkers are even noticing. I lather it on generously every night, and again in the morning. The oil does have an orange color but once it is absorbed into the skin you can't notice. My only complaint is that it has left a little orange stain behind on my pillow cases. But if that is what it takes for me to have beautiful skin, I can deal with it!" —Alyssa
Get it from Amazon for $14.95.
4. A cruelty-free brightening facial scrub because consistently exfoliating is just good skincare 101. A combo of sea kelp, lemon peel, French green clay, and Madonna lily can slough away the dry, flaky dead skin cells and de-gunk your pores to help reduce breakouts.
Promising review: "I am always very skeptical of product claims, but this scrub makes a noticeable and wonderful difference — my boyfriend even commented 'Gee, you look good!' It smells fresh and lovely, feels good going on, and somehow feels healthier. And it makes my skin look its best and reduced rosacea more than medicines did! Maybe there are better products out there but for me this is a keeper." —Dr. Suzo
Get it from Amazon for $6.62.
5. Differin, a once daily topical retinoid for acne that hasn't responded to any other treatments. It contains adapalene, a retinoid that unclogs pores and speeds cell turnover so acne doesn't even have a chance to form.
Promising review: "I've used this product about two months now and not only does my skin rarely have breakouts, but also other people are telling me how smooth and good my skin looks. I've always had moderate adult acne and I cannot recommend this product enough. It's not a quick-acting gel; it takes weeks to see results but it's worth it!" —Leann M Smith
Get it from Amazon for $13.65+ (available in two packaging styles and three sizes).
6. A vegan exfoliating body scrub to slough away the rough bumps on the back of your arms and legs (keratosis pilaris is its name but you may have heard it called "strawberry skin" or "chicken skin") with a combination of powerful alpha-hydroxy acids.
7. A versatile pore cleaning clay mask so you can spoil your skin. This effective face mask empties your pores, brightens dark spots, and excels as a hair mask (esp. if you have natural hair) and foot soak. Reviewers recommend mixing it with ACV (if you have sensitive skin, you may want to skip this step).
Promising review: "This product is awesome!! Makes my skin look glowy and healthy. I have combo skin. This has helped my skin look more alive and helped my breakouts. My husband even noticed a difference." —Magali Pita
Get it from Amazon for $14.95.
Check out our Aztec Secret Indian Healing Clay deep dive for more satisfying before and afters.
8. A cruelty free vitamin C serum that'll give your skin a much-needed pick-me-up. Just listen to the 56,000+ people who gave it a 5-star review: this stuff brightens, softens, and dramatically fades hyperpigmentation.
Promising review: "This is the first serum I've ever used, and I have noticed a significant change in my skin. I suffer from breakouts usually every day or so, and since using this serum every night my breakouts have pretty much gone away completely, and my scars are fading! I thought at first I was just tricking myself into believing it worked just because I wanted to see results but other people noticed as well and pointed it out to me! I will definitely be purchasing again!" —Sabrina
Get it from Amazon for $37.36.
9. A powerful snail repair cream if you're looking for a do-it-all miracle in a bottle. This product will help brighten dull skin, fade discoloration, add plumpness. Snail mucin extract is a popular ingredient in K-beauty products and is rich in hyaluronic acid (hydrates) and glycolic acid (stimulates collagen production).
Promising review: "This is amazing on my 74-year-old skin! I used another brand before and it was nice but this is…near miraculous. Friends even noticed and I haven’t used it that long. Where did my pores go? No scent but definitely slimy which, happily, does not make me squeamish." —poetichaos
Get it from Amazon for $16.60.
10. A beloved tightening cream because the 33,000+ reviewers who rated it 5 stars is all the proof you need. It's infused with caffeine, coconut oil, and guarana extract to firm, smooth, and add shimmer to the skin. Plus the vanilla, salted caramel, and pistachio scent is better than any perfume out there.
Promising review: "Where has this lotion been? It’s AMAZING...smells so good and I’m quite sensitive to smells! It cleared up the skin on my legs too. Went from rough, bumpy skin to silky, smooth, and hydrated in less than a month. Husband noticed a big difference. It’s pricey for lotion but worth it!!! LOVE it" —KSC
Get it from Amazon for $22+ (available in two sizes).
11. A pack of 24-karat gold collagen eye masks for fooling everyone into thinking you got eight restful hours of sleep — These gold eye masks are rich in collagen and hyaluronic acid that bring back much-needed moisture and elasticity.
12. An exfoliating water gel to loosen the dead skin on your face, because finding a chemical exfoliant that works can be tricky. Good thing we've done the hard work for you! Seriously, you'll be able to see little "beads" of dirt, debris, and dead skin go down the drain.
Promising review: "I LOVE this product! I have been using it for two weeks now and can see and feel the difference! The first time I used it my skin felt baby soft, even my husband noticed. It also helps get rid of blackheads. It really has cleared up my face in a short amount of time. After using this I like to moisturize with some coconut oil to get extra soft skin.The bottle is also a good size so I feel I will get a lot of use out of it. Last I will add my skin is overly sensitive and this product does not irritate it." —Bianca
Get it from Amazon for $25.
13. A soothing multipurpose oil blend so you can lock in moisture instead of using approximately 50 million products that say they hydrate your skin...and then don't. Its gentle formula won't irritate rosacea, psoriasis, or eczema, but it will help you say goodbye to dry skin and frizzy hair.
Promising review: "This oil is amazing. I've been using it daily on my hair, face, nails, pretty much everywhere. I love the blend, the aroma, and the way it makes my skin feel. I've told everyone about it! My friends have noticed my face is really healthy and plump. I used to have redness and blotchy cheeks and it has gone away. I also use rose water on my face as a toner after I clean my face with oregano bar soap and the apply this oil on my face. That's my daily routine day and night and it's doing wonders for me! I could go on and on but I think you get the point! It's great so make sure to get a bottle or two!" —Vanessa
Get it from Amazon for $14.99.
14. A Paula's Choice liquid exfoliant that'll resurface the skin, brighten hyperpigmentation and acne scars, clear pores, and improve skin texture. If you're just dipping your toes in the chemical exfoliant pool (first of all, welcome!!), start by applying this every other day or a few times a week to build up a tolerance and not irritate your skin.
Promising review: "Love this product. Have already purchased it twice. I could actually see improvement in the size of my pores, redness around my nose and dullness. Mind you, I do follow a very strict skincare routine, but I think that I will stick to this product for a while. I use a cleaner, toner, then this Paula product, followed by my nighttime serum and my vitamin A (retinol) cream for face and the neck, and décolletage cream as well. My husband has noticed the improvement as well. If you are hesitant, you can always try buying the traveling size bottle as well. That's what I did and then I got hooked. Get it! It won't disappoint!" —Felicitas Martinez
Get it from Amazon for $13+ (available in two sizes).