If You’re Taking A Single Trip This Year, These 34 Products Will Probably Come In Handy

BuzzFeed editor Elizabeth Lilly loves hers. In her own words: "I've been using it for about a year. It's great to just throw in your purse on the reg for a fragrance re-up throughout the day. As you can see, it's about the size of my thumb and, therefore, takes up very little room. Plus! It's smaller than most rollerball travel fragrances you can pick up. This first one is working so well that I just have the other three in storage. But if this one bites the dust this summer during travels, I'll be OK about digging into my stores to use one of the remaining three...especially at this price point."

Promising review: "I bought these due to traveling a lot for work and needing to cut down on the size of things in my carry-on bag for flying. I can bring four different perfumes now instead of one big one. They’re super easy to fill and haven’t leaked so far, but I keep them in a sandwich baggie while traveling, just in case. I would 100% buy them again." —Emily

Get a four-pack from Amazon for $7.99.