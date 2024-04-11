If You’re Taking A Single Trip This Year, These 34 Products Will Probably Come In Handy

1. An airplane seat back organizer because air travel can actually be pleasant when all your in-flight essentials are within reach. Thanks to the four roomy pockets, this organizer can hold your snacks, drinks, electronics, books, toys, etc. so you may not need to squeeze past your seat neighbor 10 times in the same flight because you need to grab something else from your carry-on.
2. A travel cupholder that'll keep your coffee and water bottle contained so your hands are free to show your ticket to the gate agent.
Promising review: "This cup holder is perfect! It helps me a lot! Last time I took a plane with a suitcase and a cup of coffee, when it was my turn to check my passport and ticket, the coffee cup fell to the ground and spilled. It was a nightmare! This time, I bought this cup holder! I don't have to worry about where my cup and phone are! I can free my hands to do other things. I love it so much! Hope you love it too." —Philip
3. A waterproof trash can so the inevitable garbage you collect during long drives and road trips doesn't litter the floor.
It comes with 10 trash bags.
Promising review: "I have an SUV, and it works great! I travel a lot and am always on the road. It is a good size. I have it attached to the center console, and it sits in the back. It gives plenty of legroom for backseat passengers. I use the side pockets to hold my car needs: flashlights, books, etc. I use a regular plastic bag to line the can so I do not have to clean the cloth as much. I like this better than a regular small car trash can because it does not spill or tip over. The top keeps everything in, and there is a small strip of Velcro on the bottom of the bag to keep it in place." —Debra Henegar
4. A digital luggage scale to save your wallet from any overweight baggage fees. You'll also be spared the embarrassment of having to repack your bag in the middle of the airport.
You can switch between pound and kilogram measurements.
Promising review: "Works great, a must-have when flying. Very accurate scale. Easy to read with the light on it. It's a must if you have a wife like mine who loves to shop for clothes and fill up her suitcase along with mine, or if you want to stay under that 40 pounds and avoid paying the extra for overweight baggage fees. Easy to use, very accurate, well made, and a nice design. Very pleased. Saved me money." —Amazon Customer
5. A travel-friendly mini steam iron if you refuse to wear a wrinkly shirt. This is great for throwing in your travel bag so you can feel more put together in all your vacation photos for Instagram.
Promising review: "The people I was traveling with made fun of me and said I was being extra bringing this. Guess who asked to borrow it almost every single day?? This little guy was a powerhouse. No problems or issues with the voltage in Europe once I switched the iron to that mode. Heats up fast and does the job well! For most materials, there’s no such thing as wrinkle-free packing, so this was a necessity. Even in hotels with no ironing board, I just ironed on the bed with no issues." —Abigail Holmquist
6. A wrinkle-resistant top for wearing to the airport in the morning and then to a business dinner in the evening.
Promising reviews: "Great for travel. Lightweight and doesn't wrinkle. Can be worn casually or more dressy." —anonymous
"LOVE this blouse — comfortable, stylish, washes like a dream. Looks great with tights or Brooklyn pants but works great as a swimsuit cover-up too, so it's fabulous for travel — versatile and does not wrinkle." —Jude B
7. A set of portable soap paper sheets because we've all had to use shady public restrooms and cringed when we press the soap dispenser only to find that it's empty. Not anymore!
Promising review: "Yesterday, I was on a hike, and we stopped and had a picnic lunch in front of a waterfall. Between these soap sheets and small coin towels, it was nice knowing my hands were clean before eating. Hand sanitizer is great too, but washing with soap and water is preferable. These are meant for camping but I have found them very useful for all travel. It’s so small and light, that it easily fits in a purse, handbag, backpack, or pocket." —SVilfe
8. And a pack of laundry soap sheets that'll clean your socks, undies, T-shirts, bathing suits, you name it so you don't need to pack one pair for every single day of your trip.
Promising review: "This came SO in handy during my vacation to Europe! I was making lots of different stops to places with different types of weather. With these laundry soap sheets I was able to wash my clothes in the sink — letting me pack just the right amount of clothes for all the different places I went." —Katie
9. Or some Tide sink packets so you can enjoy the same scent you use at home.
Each pack comes with three packets. And, because they *are* liquid, they'll easily slide into the side of your toiletries bag.
Promising review: "These are super easy to use! I love that I can use it while traveling, camping, or even at work. There have been times when I needed something better than hand soap to wash a shirt, and this fits the bill. It's perfect for your go-bag when you’re traveling or just out camping. I love that the smell isn’t too pervasive, and the small amount of detergent is enough for me to wash 4–5 articles of clothing. And the best part: It’s not rough on my hands. So it’s definitely a good item to keep with you when you’re out on the go!" —Anna D.
10. A pocket-sized, refillable travel perfume atomizer to bring your signature scent with you. That bulky (albeit beautiful) glass bottle is def not TSA-compliant and will take up valuable space in your toiletry bag.
BuzzFeed editor Elizabeth Lilly loves hers. In her own words: "I've been using it for about a year. It's great to just throw in your purse on the reg for a fragrance re-up throughout the day. As you can see, it's about the size of my thumb and, therefore, takes up very little room. Plus! It's smaller than most rollerball travel fragrances you can pick up. This first one is working so well that I just have the other three in storage. But if this one bites the dust this summer during travels, I'll be OK about digging into my stores to use one of the remaining three...especially at this price point."
Promising review: "I bought these due to traveling a lot for work and needing to cut down on the size of things in my carry-on bag for flying. I can bring four different perfumes now instead of one big one. They’re super easy to fill and haven’t leaked so far, but I keep them in a sandwich baggie while traveling, just in case. I would 100% buy them again." —Emily
11. A Kindle Paperwhite with an adjustable backlight if your favorite part of vacation is many uninterrupted hours of reading but you can't sacrifice space in your weekend bag for half a dozen hardbacks. This e-reader is waterproof so you can sit on the beach or by the pool without worrying that someone's kid cannonballing into the water will decommission your e-reader.
Promising review: "This has truly revolutionized my reading experience. Its compact and lightweight design makes it easy to carry around, while the 8 GB storage capacity ensures I can have a vast library at my fingertips. The high-resolution display with adjustable lighting allows for comfortable reading in any environment, whether it's bright sunlight or a dimly lit room. The waterproof feature adds an extra layer of convenience, making it a perfect companion for beach vacations or by the pool. The battery life is impressive, lasting for weeks on a single charge. The seamless integration with the Kindle store and the ease of syncing across devices makes managing my e-books effortless. Overall, this has become an indispensable gadget for any avid reader, offering a delightful and immersive reading experience." —Nataly Kratos
12. A stroller gate check bag for protecting your umbrella-style stroller from scratches and dings caused by rough handling, dirt, and who knows what else lurking in the cargo hold.
This bag is for single umbrella-style strollers. There is also a bag for standard/double strollers and car seats.
Promising review: "We never put our stroller in a bag when we gate checked, but we have a friend that works for Delta that loads planes and he said they are disgusting underneath and you should always cover baby stuff. We bought this and it's lightweight to store in your bag until needed and covers the stroller really well." —Kelsey
