Skip To Content
BuzzFeed Homepage
Sign In
Search BuzzFeed
BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
Search

Gift Guide

Beauty + Personal Care

Fashion

Home

Sports + Fitness

Stores

Tech

Kids

Pets

Sex Toys

    We hope you love our recommendations! Some may have been sent as samples, but all were independently selected by our editors. Just FYI, BuzzFeed and its publishing partners may collect a share of sales and/or other compensation from the links on this page.

    If You’re Taking A Single Trip This Year, These 35 Products Will Probably Come In Handy

    You'll wanna pack these for your upcoming flight, road trip, cruise, or theme park vacation.

    Melanie Aman
    by Melanie Aman

    BuzzFeed Staff

    1. An airplane seat back organizer because air travel can actually be pleasant when all your in-flight essentials are within reach. Thanks to the four roomy pockets, this organizer can hold your snacks, drinks, electronics, books, toys, etc. so you may not need to squeeze past your seat neighbor 10 times in the same flight because you need to grab something else from your carry-on.

    reviewer photo of the organizer on the back of an airplane seat holding a laptop case, a bottle of water, and a bag of chips
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "Very useful, especially when traveling with kids. Provided easy access and storage to water bottles, hand sanitizer, snacks, wipes, and headphones. I didn't have to access my carry-on." —JJ

    Get it from Amazon for $29.99.

    2. A travel cupholder that'll keep your coffee and water bottle contained so your hands are free to show your ticket to the gate agent.

    Cupholder
    Cupholder
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "This cup holder is perfect! It helps me a lot! Last time I took a plane with a suitcase and a cup of coffee, when it was my turn to check my passport and ticket, the coffee cup fell to the ground and spilled. It was a nightmare! This time, I bought this cup holder! I don't have to worry about where my cup and phone are! I can free my hands to do other things. I love it so much! Hope you love it too." —Philip

    Get it from Amazon for $14.99+ (available in 25 colors).

    3. A waterproof trash can so the inevitable garbage you collect during long drives and road trips doesn't litter the floor.

    The trash can in different parts of the car including the back of the console, behind a seat back, around the gear stick, and attached to the glove box
    Amazon

    It comes with 10 trash bags.

    Promising review: "I have an SUV, and it works great! I travel a lot and am always on the road. It is a good size. I have it attached to the center console, and it sits in the back. It gives plenty of legroom for backseat passengers. I use the side pockets to hold my car needs: flashlights, books, etc. I use a regular plastic bag to line the can so I do not have to clean the cloth as much. I like this better than a regular small car trash can because it does not spill or tip over. The top keeps everything in, and there is a small strip of Velcro on the bottom of the bag to keep it in place." —Debra Henegar

    Get it from Amazon for $9.87+ (available in eight colors).

    4. digital luggage scale to save your wallet from any overweight baggage fees. You'll also be spared the embarrassment of having to repack your bag in the middle of the airport.

    reviewer photos of the luggage scale reading 40.56 pounds and the airport scale reading 40.5 pounds
    www.amazon.com

    You can switch between pound and kilogram measurements. 

    Promising review: "Works great, a must-have when flying. Very accurate scale. Easy to read with the light on it. It's a must if you have a wife like mine who loves to shop for clothes and fill up her suitcase along with mine, or if you want to stay under that 40 pounds and avoid paying the extra for overweight baggage fees. Easy to use, very accurate, well made, and a nice design. Very pleased. Saved me money." —Amazon Customer

    Get it from Amazon for $8.99+ (available in four colors).

    5. A travel-friendly mini steam iron if you refuse to wear a wrinkly shirt. This is great for throwing in your travel bag so you can feel more put together in all your vacation photos for Instagram. 

    reviewer holding their hand next to the iron showing the iron plate is about the size of their palm
    reviewer photo of a pair of wrinkled children's shorts
    the same plaid children's shorts after they've been ironed
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "The people I was traveling with made fun of me and said I was being extra bringing this. Guess who asked to borrow it almost every single day?? This little guy was a powerhouse. No problems or issues with the voltage in Europe once I switched the iron to that mode. Heats up fast and does the job well! For most materials, there’s no such thing as wrinkle-free packing, so this was a necessity. Even in hotels with no ironing board, I just ironed on the bed with no issues." —Abigail Holmquist

    Get it from Amazon for $22+ (available in two colors). 

    6. wrinkle-resistant top for wearing to the airport in the morning and then to a business dinner in the evening.

    Person in a white button-up shirt and beige pants
    Model in chic navy blouse and black trousers
    Athleta

    Promising reviews: "Great for travel. Lightweight and doesn't wrinkle. Can be worn casually or more dressy." —anonymous

    "LOVE this blouse — comfortable, stylish, washes like a dream. Looks great with tights or Brooklyn pants but works great as a swimsuit cover-up too, so it's fabulous for travel — versatile and does not wrinkle." —Jude B

    Get it from Athleta for $94.99+ (available in women's regular sizes XXS–3X, tall sizes S–XL, petite sizes XS–L, and in five colors — not all colors available in all sizes). 

    7. A set of portable soap paper sheets because we've all had to use shady public restrooms and cringed when we press the soap dispenser only to find that it's empty. Not anymore!

    Reviewer holding soap paper in hand
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "Yesterday, I was on a hike, and we stopped and had a picnic lunch in front of a waterfall. Between these soap sheets and small coin towels, it was nice knowing my hands were clean before eating. Hand sanitizer is great too, but washing with soap and water is preferable. These are meant for camping but I have found them very useful for all travel. It’s so small and light, that it easily fits in a purse, handbag, backpack, or pocket." —SVilfe

    Get a box (50 sheets total) from Amazon for $5.99 (also available in packs with 150 and 300 sheets and several colors).

    8. And a pack of laundry soap sheets that'll clean your socks, undies, T-shirts, bathing suits, you name it so you don't need to pack one pair for every single day of your trip.

    collection of shaving sheets, body wash sheets, and shampoo sheets
    Amazon

    Promising review: "This came SO in handy during my vacation to Europe! I was making lots of different stops to places with different types of weather. With these laundry soap sheets I was able to wash my clothes in the sink — letting me pack just the right amount of clothes for all the different places I went." —Katie

    Get 50 sheets from Amazon for $10.95.

    9. Or some Tide sink packets so you can enjoy the same scent you use at home. 

    person dumping packet of clothes detergent in a sink full of water
    Tide

    Each pack comes with three packets. And, because they *are* liquid, they'll easily slide into the side of your toiletries bag.

    Promising review: "These are super easy to use! I love that I can use it while traveling, camping, or even at work. There have been times when I needed something better than hand soap to wash a shirt, and this fits the bill. It's perfect for your go-bag when you’re traveling or just out camping. I love that the smell isn’t too pervasive, and the small amount of detergent is enough for me to wash 4–5 articles of clothing. And the best part: It’s not rough on my hands. So it’s definitely a good item to keep with you when you’re out on the go!" —Anna D.

    Get nine packs from Amazon for $6.89.

    10. A pocket-sized, refillable travel perfume atomizer to bring your signature scent with you. That bulky (albeit beautiful) glass bottle is def not TSA-compliant and will take up valuable space in your toiletry bag.

    atomizer pumping on a perfume bottle
    Elizabeth Lilly / BuzzFeed

    BuzzFeed editor Elizabeth Lilly loves hers. In her own words: "I've been using it for about a year. It's great to just throw in your purse on the reg for a fragrance re-up throughout the day. As you can see, it's about the size of my thumb and, therefore, takes up very little room. Plus! It's smaller than most rollerball travel fragrances you can pick up. This first one is working so well that I just have the other three in storage. But if this one bites the dust this summer during travels, I'll be OK about digging into my stores to use one of the remaining three...especially at this price point."

    Promising review: "I bought these due to traveling a lot for work and needing to cut down on the size of things in my carry-on bag for flying. I can bring four different perfumes now instead of one big one. They’re super easy to fill and haven’t leaked so far, but I keep them in a sandwich baggie while traveling, just in case. I would 100% buy them again." —Emily

    Get a four-pack from Amazon for $7.99.

    11. Kindle Paperwhite with an adjustable backlight if your favorite part of vacation is many uninterrupted hours of reading but you can't sacrifice space in your weekend bag for half a dozen hardbacks. This e-reader is waterproof so you can sit on the beach or by the pool without worrying that someone's kid cannonballing into the water will decommission your e-reader.

    Hand holding a Kindle against a beach backdrop with the ocean and swimmers visible, displaying an opened e-book
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "This has truly revolutionized my reading experience. Its compact and lightweight design makes it easy to carry around, while the 8 GB storage capacity ensures I can have a vast library at my fingertips. The high-resolution display with adjustable lighting allows for comfortable reading in any environment, whether it's bright sunlight or a dimly lit room. The waterproof feature adds an extra layer of convenience, making it a perfect companion for beach vacations or by the pool. The battery life is impressive, lasting for weeks on a single charge. The seamless integration with the Kindle store and the ease of syncing across devices makes managing my e-books effortless. Overall, this has become an indispensable gadget for any avid reader, offering a delightful and immersive reading experience." —Nataly Kratos

    Get it from Amazon for $139.99+ (available with 8 GB or 16 GB of storage and in four colors).