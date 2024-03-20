If You're Only Going To Check Out 10 Deals From Amazon's Big Spring Sale, It Should Be These

Amazon's Big Spring Sale is here! There are more deals than you would ever want to look through on your own...so that's where we come in!
We waded through the mountains of bargains for you and found some of the best deals in every category.
FYI — deals move *fast*. We’ll do our best to keep this post and imagery as up-to-date as possible during the sale (it runs through March 25th), but we can’t catch everything immediately. Check back throughout the event to see our latest updates as the deals change!
1. 48% off Cosrx’s snail mucin repairing essence that may seem like it would give you the ick, but is totally worth adding to your routine. No snail-like results here: Just pat it in, and you’ll be appreciating the moisture boost right away. Reviewers say it helps with acne, inflammation, peeling, fine lines, and even eczema!
2. 43% off the new Beats Studio Pro headphones with noise-canceling, personalized spacial audio, and up to *40* hours of battery life so you can enjoy immersive sound for hours and hours.
3. 29% off a 100-piece set of Picasso Tiles (they best deal they go for), which reviewers say work with and are comparable to Magnatiles, for some extra bang for your buck *and* a sale on top of that.
4. 20% off (that's $50 off) the 2nd Gen AirPods Pro. With active noise cancellation, spatial audio, three silicone tips for customized fit, and over 24 hours of listening time with the included case, the AirPods Pro 2 give you a *ton* of bang for your buck.
5. Or 23% off second-gen AirPods, because if you don't care about the newer features, this is a good deal on the tried-and-true headphones — especially if you tend to misplace yours. You could even get an extra pair just for your bag/backpack!
6. 51% off the Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumizer Plus 2.0 — the newer, slimmer version of the ever-popular device that has *thousands* of 5-star ratings from Amazon customers. I mean, the jaw-dropping before and after photos really speak for themselves.
7. 21% off the mighty Bissell Little Green machine that'll become your new cleaning BFF the minute your pet barfs on the carpet and this thing sucks up all the mess like it's nothing.
9. 26% off a lightweight Dyson V8 cordless vacuum engineered to pick up ground-in dirt and fine dust from hard floors and carpets.
10. 41% off the Holy Grail CeraVe's Skin Renewing night cream, which delivers on hydration and softness and protects your skin's natural barrier. There's a reason reviewers' derms recommend it, and people can't stop talking about CeraVe on TikTok!
The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.