30 Durable Products You’ll Live A Long And Happy Life With

1. Some eco-conscious reusable silicone bags because reducing your plastic waste is always a good idea. Unlike regular plastic sandwich bags, these are dishwasher-safe so you can use them over and over again.
Promising review: "I've tried a LOT of reusable bags as there are a lot of options out there all using a variety of materials. The fabric ones just get gross over time. The vinyl ones are hard to clean and aren't usually dishwasher-safe. There are other silicone ones that need a separate rod to close them that you can easily lose. This one is the most simple and easy to use. No separate pieces to lose. Can withstand any temperature, microwave, dishwasher, whatever. And if they get gunky they are very easy to clean." —Megan A.
2. A pair of Darn Tough socks so you can finally toss out your socks with holes, which, honestly, may be all of them. These socks come with a lifetime guarantee so you can replace them if they aren't the most durable socks you've ever owned.
3. A Lodge cast-iron skillet that'll just get better the more you use it. Use it to sear steaks, brown veggies, or even bake a cake. It's basically indestructible so you can pass it on to your kids...and they can leave it to theirs.
Cast-iron skillets may seem intimidating to first-time users, so check out our explainer on how to care for a cast iron before you buy to figure out whether it's the right cookware for you.
Promising review: "If you want to sear and brown meat, fish, etc., there's nothing better than a cast-iron skillet. This Lodge skillet was pre-seasoned, which takes a lot of work out of using it the first time. I don't believe there's a better production cast-iron skillet in the USA (maybe the world?) than the ones made by Lodge. You will be able to pass this baby along for several generations!" —Thomper
4. A compact automatic LifeTek umbrella if you're tired of spending money on crappy ones that inevitably break or you lose, whichever comes first. This sturdy rain repeller will become a must-have in your bag.
Promising review: "I don't think I've ever owned an umbrella that lasted this long. Well worth the money. I've had this umbrella since 2015 now, and I carry it in my backpack daily and use it pretty much every time it rains. It's still going strong despite the rain and wind of NYC." —Ben
5. A set of four reusable shopping bags for toting your groceries home in an environmentally sustainable way. Plastic bags pollute and rip, but these carriers will conceal your pints of ice cream without judgment until you stash them in your freezer.
Promising review: "LOVE these bags. Have been using one from a promotional campaign at a store for 12+ years, and it's just now started to show some age. It gets used/abused several times a week with much heavier loads than recommended. With the carabiner and draw cord, it clips right on my tiny purse and I never forget it at home or in the truck when I go to the store. Bought these for gifts for a couple of environmentally aware friends, I'm positive they'll love them as much as I do." —M. Miller
6. L.L. Bean boots to withstand rain and mud in the spring and sleet and snow in the winter. We'd be surprised if you needed more than one pair in your lifetime. And! L.L. Bean will repair your boots for cheap as part of their pledge to help customers "Reduce, Reuse, Resole."
Promising review: "My mom had Bean boots when me and my siblings were growing up. When our feet stopped growing we could get a pair. I got my first pair a few years ago and I cannot express how much I love them. They survived trudging through floods of hurricanes, through snow, and all weather. These are my everyday boot. I have the regular pair and I love them to pieces. I recommend them to all of my friends and are a fabulous investment." —Lindsay
7. Or a pair of Dr. Marten boots you'll only need to invest in once because they can survive years of wear.
Promising review: "Classic Dr. Martens boot. Need I say more? Needs some breaking in when you get them. Once broken in, they're good for life. My last pair I wore since 1990 until the sole cracked in half after being worn down. Lasted me 24 years of HEAVY use." —Greg Burrow
8. A lightweight Nalgene so you can finally ditch plastic bottles.
Promising review: "I've used my wide-mouthed Nalgene for EIGHT years, every day at every job I've had. We were inseparable. All the lunches we had together, the late nights, early mornings, fears of bosses, laughing at co-workers...ah the joys we had together. I didn't even treat it that well, dropping it on concrete, down stairs, throwing it in my car, and not a single leak. One time I threw it in my car without the lid on all the way, and it reminded me gently with spilled water that I needed to tighten the lid. I've left it behind almost everywhere, but we always found each other. Until one work meeting when I left it in the conference room. I'm guessing someone grew quite jealous of our affection, and swiped it! NOO! Truly an end of an era. There really was a connection here. Well eight years of daily use later is a good enough review for me to come back and buy the same water bottle. :)" —amznbuyer
9. Or a Hydro Flask water bottle that's basically unbreakable and will politely remind you to stay hydrated. It's made of stainless steel and is insulated to keep your cool drinks cold and your warm drinks piping hot.
Promising review: "I bought several of these as gifts for my nieces and nephews, but I've had my own Hydroflask for years now. I've been using the same one and I've never had a single issue with it. It keeps my drinks cold, it's a slim design so it fits in my bag, it's durable for hiking (mine has been beat up and it's still doing a great job), and the seal-proof lid really works for me. I recommend these to anyone looking for a new water bottle." —Savannah
10. A pet hair roller if you love your fur babies but hate how much they shed...on everything. Roll it over your couch, bed, favorite blanket, you name it, and watch it lift the fur away. See, we can own nice things!!
Promising review: "This thing is a miracle worker. I have three cats who shed everywhere and ChomChom gets it all. Durable, well-made, and going strong after three years. Well worth the money." —Janet Conant
11. A set of rolling hardshell luggage for the casual travelers *and* the frequent flyers. It'll survive everything from uncaring airport workers throwing it into the cargo hold to flight attendants forcefully slamming the overhead bin doors on it.
Promising review: "I have used this suitcase for 2+ years traveling extensively (60+ trips) and it still dominates. Its size allows me to carry it onto any airline or airplane, specifically the smaller ones that require larger carry-on bags to gate check or pink-tag. No issues with durability — I've stressed, strained, and weighed it down with extra personal items and it has held up wonderfully. The zippers are especially durable. It's probably a bit small for trips greater than five days in duration but that's the price you pay for a smaller style carry-on — it's not rocket science. Besides, 95% of us overpack anyways. And if you say you don't, you do." —A-A-Ron
12. A set of 24 glass food storage containers to store your leftovers instead of wasting money on plastic containers that are bad for the environment and eventually get so stinky that you have to toss them.
Promising review: "Shoutout to these glass storage containers. They're both attractive and sturdy enough to withstand being inadvertently flung off the counter onto the kitchen floor and dishwasher as you try to remove the lid so you can microwave your leftover chicken and dumplings for dinner. 10/10 for durability, 1/10 for the perhaps too-effective seal, 10/10 for my dumplings (they were still delicious). In other news, our dog is living his best life tonight and is diligently searching the floor for any remaining leftovers." —Hebessica
13. An itty bitty knife sharpener, because you haven't sharpened your knives since you bought them...five years ago. A dull knife is actually more dangerous because it requires more force to cut things, which increases the chances of it slipping — and there's nothing no more terrifying than tipsy you trying to slice limes for tequila shots with a dull knife.
Promising review: "I bought this on Amazon for $5.99 in March of 2015. It is just as reliable and helpful now as it was then. I like the 'V' shape so that I can hold it against the countertop corner and not worry about accidentally slicing at my counter. I have scissors for cutting paper, so I can't tell you how it works on cutting paper. It helps get my knives to a sharp enough edge so that I'm not crushing grapes, tomatoes, or other soft foods. If I'd bothered to buy a very expensive set of kitchen knives, I might buy a pricier knife sharpener. I didn't, so I didn't. Eight years later and I haven't lost it yet, and it still works great on my old Paula Deen knives (hey, I bought them well before the controversies, so don't judge me)." —MGerry
