    Don’t Let Your Future Self Down — 10 Deals To Check Out Before Amazon's Big Spring Sale Ends

    There are lots of good deals, but if you've got limited time, here are the ones you won't want to miss.

    Melanie Aman
    by Melanie Aman

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Amazon's Big Spring Sale is here! There are more deals than you would ever want to look through on your own...so that's where we come in!

    We waded through the mountains of bargains for you and found some of the best deals in every category.

    FYI — deals move *fast*. We’ll do our best to keep this post and imagery as up-to-date as possible during the sale (it runs through March 25th), but we can’t catch everything immediately. Check back throughout the event to see our latest updates as the deals change!

    1. 48% off Cosrx’s snail mucin repairing essence that may seem like it would give you the ick, but is totally worth adding to your routine. No snail-like results here: Just pat it in, and you’ll be appreciating the moisture boost right away. Reviewers say it helps with acne, inflammation, peeling, fine lines, and even eczema!

    Amazon, amazon.com

    BuzzFeed editor Maitland Quitmeyer says, "I loooove this essence for whenever I need an added boost of hydration. It absorbs into the skin beautifully!"

    Promising review: "This product is everything everyone says it is and more. If I could recommend one product that is the key to glass skin, it would be this. It gives an immediate glow, and makes the skin look so supple and healthy. The texture wasn't off-puting for me, but it is a bit slimy and stringy when you first pump out the product. It absorbs pretty quickly and doesn't leave a sticky residue, and it is unscented. Can't say enough good things about this product and the brand. You need this product in your life!" —Sarah Deeb

    Price: $13 (originally $25)

    2. 43% off the new Beats Studio Pro headphones with noise-canceling, personalized spacial audio, and up to *40* hours of battery life so you can enjoy immersive sound for hours and hours.

    amazon.com, Amazon

    Promising review: "My hair is on the 'bigger' side, so headphones tend to become uncomfortable after an hour or two of usage. However, these are so comfortable and light that I often forget I've got them on. I'm by no means an expert on this topic, but the sound quality these headphones provide is unreal. When listening to my favorite songs, I pick up on background instruments I was previously unable to. It's just so amazing to be able to listen to music like this. The noise cancellation is also top tier. Even in a crowded room, noise just disappears with the press of a button. Transparent mode works extremely well, too. I love being able to hold a conversation while still being able to hear my music. I HIGHLY recommend these headphones for anyone looking for a more budget-friendly alternative to more pricy competitors." —Shanae

    Price: $199.95 (originally $349.99; available in four colors)

    3. 29% off a 100-piece set of Picasso Tiles (they best deal they go for), which reviewers say work with and are comparable to Magnatiles, for some extra bang for your buck *and* a sale on top of that.

    Amazon, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I wish I had known about these sooner! PicassoTiles are *exactly* like Magna-tiles but way more affordable. We just received the 100 tile set today - an early birthday gift for our soon-to-be-four-year-old. We have two sets of Magna-tiles - one with the grommets (purchased new last year) and one without (purchased second hand [no idea how old they are]). The PicassoTiles are the same weight and size as the MagnaTiles and have the same exact magnets. They do not have metal grommets, but the old MagnaTiles are indestructible, so I know that these will be too. And PicassoTiles are much prettier in my opinion, because they are slightly more translucent and have brighter colors. They integrate into the collection seamlessly. I highly recommend this product. And if you are considering buying any kind of magnetic tile toy for your child, I recommend purchasing as big a set a you can for versatility of play. Our son has played with these all day and night off and on every single day since we bought them last year. After integrating the new PicassoTile set, he hugged his enormous structure and declared them his favorite...twice. A wonderful toy!" —skater mom

    Price: $39.99 (originally $56.65)

    4. 20% off (that's $50 off) the 2nd Gen AirPods Pro. With active noise cancellation, spatial audio, three silicone tips for customized fit, and over 24 hours of listening time with the included case, the AirPods Pro 2 give you a *ton* of bang for your buck.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "First, I’d like to say I wear the 'ear buds' for about 4-5 hours every day regardless of the brand: gym, work, jogging, calls, etc. AirPods Pro were a defining product for Apple but the lack of battery life truly disappointed me. Apple did make over $12 billion in 2021 on AirPods Pro alone, just in that year. So, it’s a widely adopted and successful product. I’ve owned many others… and in my opinion, the first generation AirPods Pro set a standard for wireless earbuds. This new, 2nd generation has only improved upon what I thought was the best (for $250 ~). The AirPods Pro 2 take everything great about the first generation, refines and amplifies it, and demonstrates it proudly. I highly recommended these over every other product within the same price range. And now I have the battery life I always needed and desired!" —Justin

    Price: $199 (originally $249)

    5. Or 23% off second-gen AirPods, because if you don't care about the newer features, this is a good deal on the tried-and-true headphones — especially if you tend to misplace yours. You could even get an extra pair just for your bag/backpack!

    Reviewer holding airpods
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I bought these Apple AirPods as a backup. I love my original pair so much, that I want to have these for when my other pair goes bad or I lose them. They have wonderful sound and stay in my ears when running. You can't go wrong with Apple products. I just love them!!" —Me

    Price: $99.99 (originally $129)

    6. 51% off the Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumizer Plus 2.0 — the newer, slimmer version of the ever-popular device that has *thousands* of 5-star ratings from Amazon customers. I mean, the jaw-dropping before and after photos really speak for themselves.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    This new model has an additional heat setting (low, high, cool, and *now* medium!). Plus, the head is detachable on this version for easier storage and transportation!

    Promising review: "I wish I had discovered this sooner because it has saved me countless hours on blow drying, straightening, and curling my hair. I have extremely frizzy, wavy hair that has extremely kinky waves at the roots. Typically I let it air dry then spend about 30+ mins straightening and curling. If I must blow dry, it turns into a huge ball of frizz that requires even more time to straighten. I’m not skilled enough to use a round brush and blowdryer together, but that’s essentially what this tool is in one! After showering, spray in product (I love OGX Protecting + Silk Blowout Quick Drying Thermal Spray), let hair air dry 50-75%, then get to work! I use medium speed and it takes me less than 20 minutes, and I have A LOT of thick hair." —Heather R.

    Price: $34.41 (originally $69.99)

    7. 21% off the mighty Bissell Little Green machine that'll become your new cleaning BFF the minute your pet barfs on the carpet and this thing sucks up all the mess like it's nothing.

    Negesti Kaudo / BuzzFeed

    Here's BuzzFeed Shopping writer Negesti Kaudo's take on the Little Green: "This thing is a miracle worker! I have a nine-month old chow chow puppy and we are just hitting the no-more-accidents-in-the-house phase of life 🙌 , but I had five months of poorly-cleaned stains from vomit and urine on my carpets that needed some serious power put behind them. I nabbed the Little Green on a discount during Fall Prime Day and a week later, my puppy threw up SEVEN times after a later dinner and very exciting round of the zoomies throughout the night. Long story short: this portable carpet cleaner removed every single stain, including older stains that I thought had set into the carpet and were a lost cause, and I learned I can use it on my couch from a previous vinegar and baking soda stain! If you have pets of children, I seriously recommend adding this portable cleaner to your arsenal. I wish it came with a storage bag because I literally take it to other people's houses to tackle their stains. So satisfying!"

    Price: $98 (originally $123.59)

    8. $395 off the Peloton Bike+ if you've been tempted for years to invest in one.

    Peloton Bike+ in a home setting with a caption explaining its compact 4x2 foot size compared to a yoga mat
    Amazon

    Promising review: "I have wanted a Peloton bike for several years. The features of the Bike+ are amazing, so I’d highly recommend spending the extra $ to upgrade. It is so quiet, and the Peloton seat is quite comfortable. I bought it over a month ago and I’ve ridden every single day!! Wish I’d gotten it a long time ago. We assembled on our own, and it was very easy to follow the instructions. It is well worth the investment and monthly fee. If you’re considering whether it’s worth the money, IT IS!!!" —CathybCPA

    Price: $2,100 (originally $2,495 — and the original Peloton bike is $195 off!)

    9. 26% off a lightweight Dyson V8 cordless vacuum engineered to pick up ground-in dirt and fine dust from hard floors and carpets.

    Woman uses a lightweight vacuum cleaner in various positions in a living room with a dog
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "So far I am happy with this vac. Its strong suction made my area rugs look like they had been professionally cleaned. It is quiet and basically lightweight, but heavier than some small vacs on the market. It runs smooth, handles well, and one charge is all I need to thoroughly clean my apartment. I haven't tried all the attachments yet, but I love the soft floor brush for hardwood floors. They looked like they had been polished after I vacuumed." —J. Ellen Fisher

    Price: $349+ (originally $469.99; available in two styles)

    10. 41% off the Holy Grail CeraVe's Skin Renewing night cream, which delivers on hydration and softness and protects your skin's natural barrier. There's a reason reviewers' derms recommend it, and people can't stop talking about CeraVe on TikTok!

    BuzzFeed / Maitland Quitmeyer, amazon.com

    BuzzFeed editor Maitland Quitmeyer says, "It has new packaging just FYI if it looks different when you order it! This is my all time fave, never-be-without night cream, and I'm wondering WHY did I just stock up for full price?!?!"

    Promising review: "I’ve been using the same cream for over 7 years. Every other cream would break me out, not moisturize my skin enough, or just make me too oily. I got this because I’ve been breaking out and I’ve been trying to find something to calm my skin down. The first night I used this my skin improved!! Redness/bumps reduced, my skin was soft. I have very sensitive, oily, acne prone skin and this did not irritate my face at all. I wake up and my skin is soooo soft. My skin texture has drastically changed in just a week. My makeup applies so smooth and my pores even look better. My new go-to!" —Melody

    Price: $15.38 (originally $21.99)

    The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.