31 Beauty Products With Prices Reviewers Say Are A “Steal”

1. A collagen-coating hair treatment because your dry, damaged, and overprocessed strands could use a little TLC. This reparative five-minute hair mask will revive your mane and leave it soft, silky, and smooth.
Promising review: "I absolutely recommend this product. My natural hair color is almost black and at the moment it’s been bleached up to white. Obviously my hair was super dry and damaged after all that, so I found something cheap for a quick fix and I can honestly say I was pleasantly surprised. My hair is so much softer after using this. It’s also way less frizzy. This is a STEAL. If you're thinking about this pleassse get it." —Sydnie Falcon
Get it from Amazon for $9.60.
2. A CeraVe hydrating cleanser for folks with dry skin who don't want to faff around with a million different products.
Promising review: "Excellent cleanser, very moisturizing! Absolutely a steal for the price." —Monica Foster
Get it from Amazon for $15.48+ (available in two sizes).
3. A shea butter–infused cream-to-powder E.l.f. multistick to replace your blush, lipstick, *and* eyeshadow. It'll melt into your skin like an absolute dream, giving you the perfect pop of color.
Promising review: "Whether I'm using it on my eyes, lips, or cheeks, the formula glides on effortlessly, leaving behind a beautiful and natural-looking flush of color. It is incredibly versatile and can be built up for a more intense look or sheered out for a subtle hint of color. I love how it effortlessly enhances my features and gives me a radiant, lit-from-within look. Once applied, it stays put throughout the day, without fading or smudging. I can confidently wear this product all day without worrying about touch-ups. I love how it saves me time and space in my makeup bag, as I can easily create a cohesive look using just one product. It's perfect for on-the-go touch-ups or for those days when I want a quick and effortless makeup look. The quality and performance of this multi stick rival that of much more expensive brands, making it an absolute steal." —Danielle Knox
Get it from Amazon for $5 (available in seven shades).
4. A dry shampoo powder if you're looking for a travel-friendly option (it's a powder, not an aerosol can) to mattify your roots, absorb excess grease, and help extend the life of your hairstyles between washes.
Promising review: "I’m a big fan of dry shampoo and have been through my fair share of product testing and let me tell y’all, this is the holy grail. I was initially a little off put by the price thinking it was slightly more expensive than what I’d usually spend but not only for how well it works but the amount of product it’s actually a steal!! Since it’s just the powder itself rather than the can of spray filled with all that junk you get so much more out of it. I haven’t even finished my first container and it’s been months. To add onto the lasting ability it works so well I don’t have to use as much or often. It takes me from messy old greasy hair to looking like it’s freshly washed in seconds. I suggest putting it on before bed to let it settle on your sleep, but you can also do it right before walking out the door and get amazing results. I just tend to need to clean up the white marks some when I do it like that." —Caroline Wagner
Get it from Amazon for $16.
5. A multi-use skincare oil so you can say bye bye to uneven skin, stretch marks, and acne scars. It helps your body retain moisture (see ya later, dry skin!) and absorbs into the skin fast so you won't feel greasy.
Psst! Bio-Oil contains retinol, which accelerates skin turnover but can make you more sensitive to the sun — so don't forget your sunscreen!
Promising review: "A steal! Where have I been? I love this product for how it smells, makes my skin feel after washing my face, and how it is treating my uneven marks on my face. I use it on other problem areas on my skin as well. Price is right and I will be a repeat buyer." —Wendy Nelson
Get it from Amazon for $9.99.
6. A Neutrogena gel cream made with hyaluronic acid that'll turn your cells into moisture-attracting sponges that slurp up hydration.
Promising review: "This is a steal! After searching and searching and testing out any product I would think would work, I finally tried this out. So glad I gave it a go because there’s no turning back. Improves the look of my acne scars and seals in moisture, making makeup look nearly flawless. Hope this one never goes off the market!" —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $18.44.
7. A smudge-proof lip tint because some days you want to rock a beautiful flush of color on your lips but have absolutely no desire to whip out the lip liner and two different shades of red lipstick only for the color to completely disappear after lunch. This long-lasting stain will give your lips a juicy pop for the whole damn day.
8. Or a creamier long-wear liquid lip for a budge-proof formula that packs a punch when it comes to color payoff and longevity.
Promising review: "This lip stain lasts a long time. When it fades it still has a soft natural color to it that enhances your lips. Definitely worth the money and honestly a steal for the price." —Amber Williams
Get it from Amazon for $9.90 (available in 43 colors).
9. A potent matrixyl 3000 serum (ooooh fancy!) to hydrate, repair damage, boost collagen production, improve skin texture, firm, and even out pigmentation.
Promising review: "I have to say that after only two weeks of using twice a day, it is a great product and is well on it's way of becoming my new fave and replacing my old serum. I love that it firms, reduces wrinkles and sags and has actually has taken care of some other skin conditions I've had for years (underlying acne) that I could never get rid of. You do need a moisturizer after applying this product (I like using a glycolic acid cream) but everyone's skin is different. You can't beat the price and the generous bottle. What a steal. Get this product, you won't be sorry." —C. Watts
Get it from Amazon for $17.99+ (available in four sizes).
10. A hair removal device if you're looking to permanently reduce hair growth at home and skip the $$$ laser hair removal treatments.
It's safe to use on your bikini line, upper lip, chin, face, armpits, back, chest, stomach, arms, and legs. Do not use it on your eyebrows or on tanned or tattooed skin.
Promising review: "Worth so much more than $90! What a steal! I've used it a few times and already see a difference. I shave once a week now. Great product and well worth the money. I had gotten professional laser for thousands of dollars about nine years ago and it all ended up coming back in a year or so. It was a total waste. At least with this even if that happens I'll have the device and can just do touchups as needed! I'm so glad I bought this!" —Erica
Get it from Amazon for $69.99 (clip the $30 off coupon for this price).
11. A color-depositing conditioner so you can skip the hassle and mess of at-home box dyes or the hefty price tag of a salon visit. Each time you wash your hair using this conditioner, the color will become more vibrant.
Promising review: "I work at a hair salon and that makes it surprisingly hard to find time to get my hair done. My mentor gave me highlights with a red glaze on top. Anyone who colors their hair red knows how fast it fades (VERY). Got this to revamp my red in between glazes. It went above and beyond expectations. Firstly, the red was sooo vibrant and brighter than a glaze. It also lasts only a little less time than a normal glaze for me. I used to box dye my hair for almost 10 years and this is easier to apply than that. I got SO many compliments in and out of work. I got about four applications out of it. For $23 that is a steal. It’s less mess than box dye because it is thicker. I have been beyond impressed and am about to buy another bottle." —Emily M.
Get it from Amazon for $22+ (available in 11 colors).
12. A skin spatula that'll help remove blackheads and de-gunk pores using high frequency vibrations. This can also help your skincare absorb better since your pores won't be blocked with debris.
Promising review: "Great results! Washed my face, kept my face damp/moist, and used the cleaning setting. I was able to get into my pores, especially around my nose creases, along with between my forehead and chin! Love this product! Can’t wait to see how much better my pores will get with continuous usage. Plus the cost is a steal!" —coco
Get it from Amazon for $19.99 (available in three colors).