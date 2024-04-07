The Convincing B&As Will Pretty Much Bully You Into Buying These 39 Effective Products

1. A Bissell multipurpose carpet and upholstery cleaner because your living room looks like you're running a doggy daycare out of it. This portable upholstery and carpet cleaner cleans deeply, penetrating household fabrics and even car interiors to erase any sign of your pet's accidents.
Promising review: "I was super skeptical. My dog was not feeling well and started relieving himself on our bedroom rug. I had tried different spray cleaners and techniques but couldn't get the smell out. I was convinced I'd need to get rid of my rug, and this was my last shot. I honestly thought I'd have to return it. Nope!! Easy to assemble. Easy to use and clean. I used it with the pet cleaning solution. My rug is clean and odor-free!!! I'm excited to use this on my couch and in my car now. So happy!" —Brittany
Get it from Amazon for $122.49.
2. A Clorox ToiletWand cleaning kit for powering through tough rust, lime, and calcium streaks you have to explain to your guests are not poop stains — I swear! Give your tired arms a break and let this little guy scrub away discoloration with ease. Each abrasive head has soap built in and is disposable so you can toss it when you're done.
This set includes 1 ToiletWand, 1 storage caddy, and 6 disposable ToiletWand refills.
Promising review: "So, we have a toilet that belongs to the cats. We don't use it, we don't look at it, we like to pretend it does not exist. Even with semi-regular flushing, cat waste is pretty nasty stuff and builds up quickly in the bowl. One of these wands cleaned it up in a single session! Before and after pictures attached (above)." —Whitney
Get it from Amazon for $10.99.
3. A pack of multipurpose dermaplaning razors that'll take care of stray hairs the minute you notice them. Reviewers also say they're great for shaving peach fuzz so makeup applies more evenly.
Promising review: "I used to pay a professional to dermaplane my face once a month to remove the peach fuzz, which makes me look older and makes the makeup application more cumbersome. I searched for years for a home product to use to save money and time. This is the closest I have been able to get to professional dermaplaning in the convenience of my home, on my time/schedule, and at a fraction of the price. Love it!" —SEM1969
Get a three-count from Amazon for $5.94 (also available in a pack of nine).
4. A pack of thin velvet hangers if your silky blouses and work jackets usually end up lost. No, wait! They slipped off the plastic hanger and are on the closet floor. These thin, nonslip hangers will save space and make your closet look b-e-a-utifully organized.
Promising review: "The difference in my closet because of the hangers alone is striking. I can finally shift clothes to the side to actually see what I have. While some may think that saving their money and dealing with a tight closet is worth it, I am completely sold on making the change. So happy I pulled the trigger. I've purchased 100 more just now so that I can do the same for my boyfriend's closet." —ChristineSD
Get a 30-pack from Amazon for $16.50+ (also available in 50- and 100-packs and 10 colors).
5. A Maybelline Dark Circles Treatment Concealer to mask dark circles and reduce under-eye puffiness (because what is sleep?). This may be what feels like the millionth Monday you've woken up wishing it was still the weekend, but at least you'll look fresh, well-rested, and ready to take on the day.
Check out our Maybelline Instant Age Rewind Concealer review for more deets.
Here's an excerpt: "I still don't know how a $7 tube of concealer (I use the Neutralizer shade) beats out the more expensive ones I have stuffed into my vanity, but it does. It's not too creamy or thick, yet it still gives solid coverage without the cakey feeling. When I am done with my entire routine, my eyes look lighter and brighter, but not in a way that's totally obvious — even when photos are taken and the flash is on. Basically, what I am saying here is this is a staple beauty product that, IMHO, deserves a place in every makeup bag!" —Kayla Suazo
Get it from Amazon for $8.80 (available in 18 shades).
6. A bottle of dandruff shampoo so you can banish white flakes from your scalp. It's made with ketoconazole 1%, an antifungal ingredient that'll tell your dandruff it's no longer welcome here.
Read more about ketoconazole shampoo at Cleveland Clinic.
Promising review: "MIRACLE PRODUCT! If you have a flaky scalp from dandruff, BUY THIS. I was about to go to the dermatologist if this stuff didn’t work. Thank goodness I saved myself hundreds of dollars by giving this product a shot. I used it four or five times (over a month), and it cleared my scalp almost completely. One more use, and my scalp will be 120% healed! This stuff blew my mind. Totally worth it." —chris
Get it from Amazon for $15.88.
7. A piercing bump solution because you got a cute new piercing (yay!), but it developed a dreaded keloid (boo!). It's made with a moisturizing blend of jojoba, grape seed, rose, and essential oils, and may help flatten those annoying bumps with consistent use.
This product does not promise to work overnight. Apply this daily 2–3 times a day as long as needed. Be sure to be patient, as the healing process takes time!
Talk to your doctor before attempting to treat your keloid on your own, and learn more about keloids from Cleveland Clinic.
Promising review: "This product is amazing!! Truly a miracle product. I had an AWFUL keloid bump forming near my nose piercing about six weeks after getting it done, and it was just getting bigger and more irritated by the day; nothing was helping. I bought this stuff and started using it, and in less than two weeks, my huge keloid was completely gone! I was definitely skeptical and a little nervous when it didn't seem to be getting noticeably smaller after a week, but then the second week, it started totally disappearing, so make sure to give it some time to work if your bump is on the larger side. If you remain patient and apply it twice a day, it should do the trick! Also smells pretty good, definitely no bothersome or overwhelming scent which is appreciated in a product that I’m applying on the nose area." —Jordan C.
Get it from Amazon for $12.85 (also available in multipacks).
8. A super gentle medicated dog shampoo for managing dandruff, mange, and fungal/bacterial infections. It's designed to treat inflamed, itchy skin and is paraben-, dye-, and soap-free.
Promising review: "Naturally, because of the ingredients, it has a strong smell. However, it does seem to leave my dog's skin feeling dry and provides good relief for her poor itchy skin. My dog Molly is a 9-pound mini dachshund whose little chest makes contact with the grass all the time, so her skin gets itchy and irritated. I've been bathing her regularly with this shampoo, and it is giving her some relief. No more greasy, flaky skin. Her skin and fur are now dry and soft." —Climbyourarms
Get it from Amazon for $8.96 (also available in a larger size).