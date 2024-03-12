46 Beauty Products With Before-And-After Pictures That’ll Make You An Instant Believer

1. An eye primer to ensure your flawless smokey eye isn't ruined by your chronically oily eyelids on a night out.
Promising review: "I feel so stupid...I'm 65 years old and have always been annoyed by the fact that by mid-afternoon, my upper lids would be oily, shiny and sporting a stripe from my eye liner. I didn't think there was a cure. Then stumbled upon the idea of using a primer/foundation designed for the eyelids. What? How BRILLIANT!! Who would have thought? I dipped my toe into the water and purchased one tube of the Thank Me Later Eye Shadow Primer. I don't use eye shadow on my lids, but I do use it as a liner on my lower lashes. (I add water to compressed eye shadow and put it on my skin with a sponge-end pencil thing). This stuff ROCKS!! At the end of a hot Texas day, my lids are still as fresh and dry as they were at 6 a.m. And it only takes a pinhead-sized drop to cover one entire lid from lashes to eyebrow, with enough left to cover the lower lid area as well. It's creamy, but dries very quickly. Awesome! The only thing that keeps this product from being 100% perfect is that it has a chemical smell when you first put it on...BUT...after a few minutes, the smell is gone and my eye makeup looks impeccable for 12+ hours. Obviously, I highly recommend this product. They've found a lifetime customer with me." —ShortieTX
Get it from Amazon for $13.99.
2. A cruelty-free vitamin C serum that'll give your skin a much-needed pick-me-up. Just listen to the 93,000+ people who gave it a 5-star review: This stuff brightens, softens, and dramatically fades hyperpigmentation.
Promising review: "Works as advertised. I find it makes the dark marks disappear much quicker after a breakout. I bought this for mild under eye wrinkles and have definitely seen the difference. Been using it for two months or so and now it's part of my holy grail products. I also noticed that I have had less breakouts since I started using this product." —M. Russell
Get it from Amazon for $21.97.
3. A nail concealer for subtly hiding yellowing and staining on your nails.
Promising review: "Saw this on BuzzFeed and gave it try — happy I did! This is a great neutral for any length nails. It’s opaque enough that two coats look great, no brush strokes but not dead white. It covers ridges very well and my nails seemed to grow better when I kept the covered in this. It’s worth the $$." —Diablita
Get it from Amazon for $20 (available in five shades).
Check out our Londontown Illuminating Nail Concealer review for more deets!
4. A calming cream if your complexion is often red and splotchy. This soothing formula contains centella asiatica — also called "tiger grass" — which calms redness and irritation.
Promising review: "Absolutely worth every single cent! I have severe rosacea that leaves my nose and cheeks dry, flaky, and breaking out. I’ve had little success with anything topical that will provide relief to my irritated skin. My sister recommended it to me when I was looking for a moisturizer after a severe sunburn that left my nose blistered and raw. I received my order Wednesday and applied it that night after washing my face. By Saturday afternoon my face is almost completely healed. The cream prevented peeling, and helped clear up my rosacea skin irritation! I’m completely amazed! I’ve applied less than a dime size over my face four times! My skin has truly never felt better! It’s got to be witchcraft because not even the different RXs I’ve tried over the years have produced these results. *I will note there was a very mild sting that lasted a couple seconds when initially applying but that was likely due to the raw skin. It was completely bearable." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $19.90+ (available in two sizes).
5. A pack of cold sore healing patches because they create a discreet barrier around the blister that helps protect against bacteria and prevent scabbing. They contain hydrocolloid, which can help speed up the healing process.
Promising review: "No other products would work for me when I get nasty cold sores, but this has been the only thing to noticeably help, and the patch itself, if you catch the cold sore before scabbing period, literally cant even tell its there. I would give it 10 stars if I could" —Cheyenne
Get a pack of 15 from Amazon for $12.99.
6. A color-changing aloe vera lipstick so every time you swipe it on you're wearing *your* perfect shade. It magically adjusts hues depending on your temperature and your lip's pH, and leaves behind a subtle sheen and a hydrating finish.
Promising review: "I’m so happy with these! They smell SUPER nice and clean. It goes on clear and smooth, is decently moisturizing, and it’s not overly greasy. It gave me a nice pinkish reddish tone like my lips are two shades darker, and I love it! It looks very natural and perfect! PLEASE keep these in stock, I want to keep these forever! I applied once hours ago, and also applied a different clear lip balm over it later on, and I still have color even. It seems to last so long even through eating and drinking. It doesn’t smudge off and looks so cute! I’m so happy with these! I love the smell and the color so much! Much better and longer lasting than a lipgloss I had!" —Lin
Get it from Amazon for $3.99.
7. A hair removal device designed to permanently reduce hair growth at home so you can skip the $$$ laser hair removal treatments.
It's safe to use on your bikini line, upper lip, chin, face, armpits, back, chest, stomach, arms, and legs. Do not use it on your eyebrows or on tanned or tattooed skin.
Promising reviews: "7 out of 5 stars. After two months of using it as directed, I am impressed with the results. My face has post-menopausal coarse hair growth. In the past, I have spent thousands of dollars to have the hair on my legs and bikini area professionally removed. Rather than risking possible COVID-19 exposure due to multiple office visits at a professional salon, I chose to purchase this device to remove my facial hair. Even the medium and fine black facial hairs have disappeared." —Prague
Get it from Amazon for $62.99.
8. The cutest stinkin' polar bear hydrating eye stick that'll help hydrate and cool your puffy, tired eyes. A very big-brained reviewer recommends sticking it in the freezer before you use it so it's extra chilly.
Promising review: "I have eczema around my eyes and they are always red, dry, flaky, and puffy. This is the first product that I have tried that has healed my eyes! In less than one week my eyes were completely transformed! I would give this more than 5 stars if I could!!!!" —amy
Get it from Amazon for $9.99.
9. Or a CeraVe eye cream for helping reduce under-eye puffiness and dark circles, as well as helping hydrate and calm tired skin.
Promising review: "I think out of the hundreds of products I've bought, I've written maybe five reviews. Most of those were bad reviews. 😅 THIS review is like the 10 gold stars of reviews. I LOVE THIS EYE CREAM! I have a pretty nasty bag under only one of my eyes. Within four days, that bag is GONE! I don't know how, but it is. The area around my eyes is softer than it's ever been. Even makeup looks amazing now. It no longer settles in those pesky fine lines. I wish I could find a cream that made my entire face this soft. I microneedle, I've done TCA peels, I'm obsessed with Korean skincare, but NOTHING has ever given me such results as this eye cream. The area around my eyes feels like silk. BUY THIS EYE CREAM! You won't be disappointed." —Emily Hunter
Get it from Amazon for $11.78.
10. A splurge-worthy tube of Stila mascara if you're dreaming of a formula that doesn't flake, fade, or streak again.
Promising review: "I don't think I ever knew the true meaning of wide-awake eyes until I armed myself with this mascara from Stila. Let's just start with the look and feel of it: It comes in a weighty gold tube — so you already know you're about to experience something special — and the applicator is curved in the center with just the right amount of product on it. Clearly from my experience, you can tell the obvious difference between the with and without — and, TBH, the 'without' has been my general M.O. during these recent times. But that has all changed thanks to this lash extension in a tube! Not only do my eyelashes appear thicker, but the length is just truly phenomenal. I feel like a brand-new, less-tired-looking woman any time I apply a lick of this!" —Jasmin Sandal
Get it from Amazon for $26.
11. Or a cruelty-free lengthening mascara because it's only $5. This one won't let you down — I promise! It's lightweight, won't transfer, doesn't smudge, and lasts all day. Consider your expectations exceeded!
Promising review: "After using Lights, Camera, Lashes by Tarte for the past year, I got tired of breaking the bank over mascara. My sister suggested Essence Lash Princess False Lash Effect and I IMMEDIATELY fell in love. It provides dramatic length and great volume. I can honestly say I can’t stop looking at my eyelashes in the mirror every single day because of how awesome they look. Also, it is very long wearing. I go from an eight-hour work day right to the gym and sweat...and this stuff doesn’t budge! I love it!!" —Carrie E Weikert
Get it from Amazon for $4.99.