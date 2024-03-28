22 Appallingly Inappropriate Things People Have Had To Deal With At Work

5. "A couple of months after I started working with my (significantly) younger boss, he decided to ask me out on a date. I was mortified!! In a panic, I said yes, but then when I got home, all I could think about was, I DON'T wanna go on a date with him. So I sent him a message saying that I thought it would be better if we didn't go and that we could maintain our professional relationship the way it was. Well, months went by, I started dating someone, and after the company Christmas dinner (where I went with my new boyfriend), things just escalated."

"I started receiving the cold shoulder from my boss. A few weeks after the dinner, I found out that I was pregnant, so I decided to tell him because I would probably need to leave work several times to go to the doctor. Let me tell you that IT WAS HELL. I was stressed out of my mind; everything I did from that point on was always wrong, and everything that happened was somehow my fault.

"The last few weeks have been better, but only because I believe someone from our accountant's office told him that at this point in my pregnancy, I was able to just ask for medical leave, and if I do that now, he would have no one to replace me at my functions, because no one else does what I do.

"Oh, and I also found out that he's actively interviewing people to replace me, BUT he does this completely behind my back and without my knowledge (I'm from HR, so I think it's part of my job to know these things). In conclusion, he got mad that I dumped him, and he is probably jealous of my boyfriend. The news of the pregnancy just put the icing on the cake for him. With all this, I think that I will be let go from my job as soon as my contract ends, and it just goes to show how pregnant women (and women in general!) are treated by male bosses who don't know how to deal with rejection."

—goldencomet71

