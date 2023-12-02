Browse links
"You asked for it and here it is — the most affordable home in town."
@billy_the_realtor
🚨Tiny Homes🚨 $136,900 💥Monthly payment around $1,000💥 Call or message me to go check it out today! 📲 (210) 663-1731 🔥Who wants it🔥 FREE APPLICATION I love referrals and I love helping friends Call me, text me or message me #sanantoniotx #tinyhomes #cheaphome #tinyhomesanantonio #firsttimehomebuyer #isellneehomes #bulverderealestate #homesforsale #texasrealestate #newhome #househunters #MilitaryHomeBuyers #ValueHomes #VALoan #ZeroDownPayment #VeteranHomeBuyers #closingcostscovered #sanantoniotexas #newhome #newhomes #isellnewhomes♬ original sound - Billy The Realtor
You might not want to, but you're going to live here pic.twitter.com/B1MqyQaK0O— 🌴 Josh Lekach 🌴 (@JoshLekach) November 28, 2023
San Antonio would rather its residents live in this dystopian nightmare for $1000/month than build up. pic.twitter.com/CGHW6IdIKV— Hayden Clarkin (@the_transit_guy) November 29, 2023
As usual with the suburbs, this combines most of the worst aspects of urban and rural living:— Alex Z (@AZinCLE) November 29, 2023
All of the space of a 1 BD apartment, almost no outdoor area, all the maintenance costs of a single family home, a boring unwalkable neighborhood. What's not to love? https://t.co/yxz3OXHcfw
american suburbia is like living in a cemetery without all the perks of being dead https://t.co/1FDBJcaZrP pic.twitter.com/ngWseZ140m— THEObr🌞mic (@theobromic_) November 29, 2023