"I also really want to highlight that I am not speaking at all here about real needs for equity and inclusion," She continued, "The frustrating thing is, comments like the ones I’m talking about in the What About Me Effect make a mockery of real arguments for inclusivity, which causes people to not take valid, important points about equity and inclusion seriously. It’s more than annoying comments on TikTok. The ripple effect of those comments is that it prevents marginalized groups with important points to make from being heard. I saw one commenter refer to this as 'weaponizing inclusivity,' and I think that’s a great way of putting it."