"WHAT IF I'M BALD" — This Woman Went Viral For Calling Out The "What About Me Effect" On Social Media, And It's A Reminder To Think Before You Type

"The What About Me Effect is when someone sees something that doesn't really pertain to them, or they can't fully relate to, and they find a way to make it about them, or try to seek out certain accommodations for their very nuanced personalized situation instead of recognizing that maybe they're just not the target audience for that thing."

Picture this: You're scrolling on social media and you see a post that you like. Pleased, you decide to look at the comments to see what other people are saying about it. And when you do, you're immediately like, "WHOA, I DID NOT EXPECT THE VIBES TO BE THIS HOSTILE."

Have you experienced this? Sarah Lockwood — a 26-year-old content creator and life coach — definitely has, and she recently went viral for calling it out and dubbing this phenomenon the "What About Me Effect."

In Sarah's video, which currently has almost 4 million views, she elaborates on the What About Me Effect, which she says, "Basically combines individualistic culture with being chronically online, and it is rampant on TikTok."

Closeup of Sarah
She continues, "The What About Me Effect is when someone sees something that doesn't really pertain to them, or they can't fully relate to, and they find a way to make it about them, or try to seek out certain accommodations for their very nuanced personalized situation instead of recognizing that maybe they're just not the target audience for that thing."

&quot;I am going to explain what this actually is&quot;
Sarah then gives a perfect example of the What About Me Effect: The "Bean Soup" debacle. "If anyone has seen the Bean Soup video, where this girl, she makes, like, a bean soup that's high in iron to help with your period, and it has, like, a gajillion different beans in it, and it's called BEAN SOUP..."

"...and she got all of these comments being like, 'Well, what should I do if I don't like beans?' 'Well, how do I make this without the beans?' 'Can you substitute the beans?' Instead of just saying, 'Hey, if I don't like beans, maybe I shouldn't watch this BEAN SOUP video.'"

&quot;what if I&#x27;m allergic to beans&quot;
&quot;but i don&#x27;t actually like beans...&quot;
&quot;i dont like beans or soup can i still make this recipe?&quot;
&quot;what if i don&#x27;t like beans?&quot;
Speaking to BuzzFeed, Sarah also cited another example, which she thinks is one of the "worst" she's seen: The Husband/Garden Tweet. If you haven't heard of this, a woman tweeted about spending her mornings drinking coffee and chatting with her husband in their garden.

And people immediately got upset, sending a wave of negative comments (some of which have been deleted, but the internet never forgets).

&quot;You might upset someone.&quot;
&quot;i wake up everyday with chronic pain&quot;
"Tons of people responded with anger, sharing their personal experiences of why they can’t do the same for one reason or another, as if she should feel ashamed for speaking about her own life because not everyone has that same experience," Sarah told BuzzFeed.

Further along in Sarah's video, she mentions how many people simply view this kind of thing as a lack of common sense, but she believes it's deeper than that: "I think it's this individualistic culture that we have created in the United States — and maybe elsewhere, I don't know, I don't live elsewhere, I live in the US, and I see it running rampant here — where we make everything about ourselves and seek out accommodations and validation for everything."

Closeup of Sarah
"And before someone makes this about something it's not, I'm coming to you as a leftist who cares about equity and inclusion, so those are not the things I'm talking about. I'm talking about when I sit down after a long day, and I come into god's internet, and I see videos that are like, 'Here's how to put your hair up into a really cute hairstyle,' and someone comments and is like, 'WHAT IF I'M BALD?!'"

Closeup of Sarah
Sarah concludes her video by saying, "So, when you come onto this app, and you see a video, and you have the urge to comment something like, 'Well, what about my very specific scenario?'...I'm gonna encourage you to stop, use your noggin, and remember that things are nuanced. Not everything can apply to every single person, and there doesn't always need to be a specific accommodation for you."

Closeup of Sarah giving the thumbs up
Thousands of people commented on Sarah's video and agreed that the What About Me nonsense has gotten completely out of control:

Screenshot of TikTok comments
And others even chimed in with their own examples of the What About Me Effect in action:

Screenshot of TikTok comments
Sarah told BuzzFeed that she was inspired to share her thoughts on the What About Me Effect after seeing one too many frustrating comments on social media. "On one end it was a bit of a rant, and on the other end I find it important to have these kinds of conversations about societal trends we see because it helps us as individuals develop more self awareness of any ways we might be partaking in those trends. I think it encourages self reflection."

She also noted that it's important to keep the What About Me Effect in the right context, and not discourage others from sharing their personal experiences. "We want to be careful that we don’t overcorrect the What About Me Effect problem by discouraging people from asking questions, sharing opinions, or giving a personal anecdote. We relate to one another through sharing things like this, so we don’t need to get rid of that altogether. It’s important for community and connection."

&quot;I agree.&quot;
"I also really want to highlight that I am not speaking at all here about real needs for equity and inclusion," She continued, "The frustrating thing is, comments like the ones I’m talking about in the What About Me Effect make a mockery of real arguments for inclusivity, which causes people to not take valid, important points about equity and inclusion seriously. It’s more than annoying comments on TikTok. The ripple effect of those comments is that it prevents marginalized groups with important points to make from being heard. I saw one commenter refer to this as 'weaponizing inclusivity,' and I think that’s a great way of putting it."

When asked if she has any advice for anyone who might be suffering from the What About Me Effect, Sarah responded, "Self reflect. Check your ego. Ask yourself why you feel the need to say, 'Well, what about me?' There are times for a conversation about inclusivity, and there are also times where we as individuals need to recognize that we are responsible for ourselves, and that not every video we see is going to be relatable for us, and it doesn’t need to be."

&quot;Are you checking yourself?&quot;
She concluded, "I think that this is something we will have to work on individually in order to see that progress reflected in the collective. I believe that cultivating more self awareness, self reflection, and checking our egos more often will not only help put a stop to the What About Me Effect, but also help put a stop to many other societal trends and issues that we see today."

I couldn't agree more! To see more of Sarah's content around the What About Me Effect, you can follow her on TikTok. To check out her life coaching content, you can follow her on Instagram.