"The What About Me Effect is when someone sees something that doesn't really pertain to them, or they can't fully relate to, and they find a way to make it about them, or try to seek out certain accommodations for their very nuanced personalized situation instead of recognizing that maybe they're just not the target audience for that thing."
@vibingranolamom
All my anemic girlies this one is for you 💀 #soup #period #highiron #plantiron #vegan #veganrecipes #periodpositivity #momsoftiktok #womenshealth #anemia♬ Little Things - Adrian Berenguer
my husband and i wake up every morning and bring our coffee out to our garden and sit and talk for hours. every morning. it never gets old & we never run out of things to talk to. love him so much.— daisey🌼 (@lilplantmami) October 21, 2022
Who has time to sit and talk for hours everyday ? Must be nice— Emily (@eekymom) October 22, 2022