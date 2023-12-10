Skip To Content
    "Everyone Raves About It": 13 Warm And Comforting Soups That BuzzFeed Writers And Editors Love To Make And Eat All Winter Long

    "Recently, I was on day 8 of an intense cold — and I swear this soup knocked it out of me!"

    by Megan Liscomb, Ross Yoder, Peggy Wang, Brittney Trinh, Hannah Marder, Emma McAnaw, Dannica Ramirez, Tasia Bass, Shelby Heinrich, Fabiana Buontempo

    There's nothing like warming up on a cold winter's day with a big, tasty bowl of soup. Since soup season is here again, we asked BuzzFeed writers and editors to share their favorite warm and cozy recipes. Here's what they had to say:

    1. This lentil-and-veggie soup that's filling on a budget:

    Bowl of lentil soup with buttered bread on the side
    Megan Liscomb

    When it starts getting colder, I start craving this lentil soup that my mom made for me countless times when I was growing up. The ingredients are super cheap, it comes together quickly, and it's so incredibly tasty. Spinach is one of my favorite veggies, and I especially love how it melts into this soup. Last year I made it for my book club, and they loved it too!

    These days, Mom prefers this red lentil soup from the New York Times, which is also very delicious. However, for the sake of nostalgia, I have to share her original recipe. Where she got it originally is lost to the sands of time. I've only seen it on this handwritten page stuffed in the back of her favorite cookbook.

    Close-up of a handwritten recipe for lentil soup
    Shannon McFall

    Ingredients:

    1 onion

    2 carrots 

    2 celery stalks

    3 cloves garlic (I usually use 6; sorry, Mom!)

    Olive oil

    4 red potatoes

    1 cup lentils

    3 cups water

    2 cups chicken broth (I use veggie broth and can't recommend Better Than Bouillon enough)

    15-ounce can chopped tomatoes

    Salt and pepper to taste

    2 tablespoons balsamic vinegar

    Bag of spinach


    Instructions:

    1. Sauté chopped onion, carrots, celery, and garlic in 3 tablespoons of olive oil until soft.

    2. Add chopped potatoes, lentils, water, broth, and tomatoes, with salt and pepper to taste.

    3. Bring to a boil, then cover the pot and simmer for an hour.

    4. Add balsamic vinegar and spinach and cook until the spinach is tender.

    Enjoy!

    Megan Liscomb

    2. This Texas-style chili that has a surprising secret ingredient:

    Bowl of chili garnished with shredded cheese fritos and onions
    Ross Yoder

    My own recipe for Texas-style chili (generally very meaty, very chile forward) is low-key kinda wild, but I swear it works. The "secret" ingredient here is strong-brewed coffee, which adds just the tiniest bit of bitterness and depth to round out the sweetness of brown sugar and sweet red onions. 

    Like most soups, this one definitely tastes best on day 2 or 3, but there's something particularly special about leftover chili that's simply incredible. This one is no exception.

    For any vegetarians out there: Someone once DM'd me on Instagram claiming that they made this without the beef and bacon and swapped in veggie broth, diced tomatoes, beans, and lentils to make it totally vegetarian. I haven't tried this myself, but if you do, LMK how it goes!

    Find the recipe here.

    Ross Yoder

    3. This Finnish salmon soup that cured a cold:

    Creamy salmon soup cooking
    Skinny Spatula / Via youtube.com

    Recently, I was on day 8 of an intense cold, and I swear this soup knocked it out of me! I was intrigued by this simple recipe I saw on TikTok for lohikeitto, also known as Finnish salmon soup. The recipe calls for fish stock, which isn't the easiest grocery store item to find, so I ended up using some homemade chicken stock I had made from freezer scraps and a rotisserie chicken carcass. (For anyone out there who is deeply congested, making homemade stock was such a therapeutic activity when I felt like getting out of bed but didn't have the energy to do much else.)

    This recipe only requires a handful of ingredients: broth, carrots, leeks, dill, salmon, and cream. You basically sauté some carrots, baby potatoes, and leeks in a big pot (I used a Dutch oven) for about 10 minutes.

    Once it's all softened, add enough broth so that it's all covered (I eyeballed it, but the more official recipe calls for 5 cups). Cook for 10 minutes (basically until the potatoes are soft) and add your salmon, cream, and dill, with salt and pepper to taste. If I had had some plain Greek yogurt, I would have substituted that for the cream. Let it simmer until the salmon is cooked through.


    I was shocked at how quickly this soup came together and how incredibly tasty it was. It was filling like a chowder, with the healing power of a brothy, chicken-based soup. So cozy, like the fuzzy Nordic sweater of soups!

    Find the recipe here.

    Peggy Wang

    4. This hot-and-sour cabbage soup that's comforting, spicy, and chock-full of veggies:

    Pot of cabbage soup with mushrooms cooking on the stove
    Brittney Trinh

    This hot-and-sour cabbage soup is literally the perfect thing to eat when you're feeling cold or sick or just simply craving a comforting bowl of soup! I love the spicy and tangy flavor of the soup, and it's so nice to eat after a long day. 

    I've enhanced the recipe by incorporating extra cabbage and mushrooms. I usually also customize the level of heat by adjusting the hot red chili pepper flakes based on the spice tolerance of those enjoying the soup.

    If they want more spice, they can easily add more hot red chili pepper flakes to suit their taste. I've gotten so many compliments for making this dish, and I'm excited to make it again!

    Find the recipe here.

    Brittney Trinh

    5. This pumpkin soup is like fall in a bowl:

    Person spooning cream onto the top of a bowl of pumpkin soup
    Recipes by Carina / Via youtube.com

    This is my favorite pumpkin soup recipe that I make all fall long. It's easy and it makes a bunch — I make it for my roommate, and I then still have leftovers for days (it reheats just fine in the microwave). We always get a nice baguette and some Brie to dip in, which I highly recommend, but you could also just eat it plain.

    I love both garlic and onion, so I usually use a whole small onion (or half a large one), and however many cloves of garlic strike my fancy that day. (As a rule, I use probably three times more garlic than recommended in every single recipe; it keeps the vampires away.)

    If you hate anything hot, you can do without the curry powder, but I usually end up using a bit extra because it gives it a nice, subtle kick (and I usually stay away from anything hot or spicy). You can make the soup a bit thicker by slightly reducing the amount of vegetable broth or doing the whole flour step twice. (By the way — I know the flour step seems weird! But you need to do it, trust me.) Also, feel free to season however you like. You can definitely play around with it and customize what you want. 

    One final note: You NEED the canned coconut milk that you find in the cooking section. Do NOT just use regular coconut milk. You're welcome.

    Find the recipe here.

    Hannah Marder

    6. This lentil soup that changed a former lentil hater's mind forever:

    Bowl of lentil soup topped with cheese and parsley
    Emma McAnaw

    I don't know what possessed me to google "lentil soup" one day a few years ago, because up until this recipe, I was convinced that I didn't like lentils. But this soup changed everything! I'm a vegetarian, so it's hard to find a wide variety of protein-friendly meals; discovering that I actually do like lentils has significantly expanded my menu. (One ingredient might seem minor, but when you're already limited, it makes a big difference.) So if you find lentils yucky, as I used to, I highly recommend giving this a shot!

    This soup is so easy to make, and great for leftovers — which is coming from someone who usually avoids meals that have been in my fridge for more than two days. I always add lemon zest, a little lemon juice, fresh parsley, and grated Parmesan cheese to leftover bowls, and it truly tastes the same as when I first cooked it.

    I've also added kale a few times for a bit more substance. It's a great empty-your-fridge recipe because so many things would go well as an addition. It's become one of my go-to recipes when I'm recovering from days of indulgent meals (yes, that includes post-Thanksgiving) for a hearty but healthy meal that will leave me satisfied and full. 

    It's a super-easy soup that home cooks at any level can manage, and a great recipe for anyone trying to get more vegetables in (even if they're under a pile of cheese)! 

    Find the recipe here.

    Emma McAnaw

    7. This Filipino soup that gets its distinctive flavor from tamarind in the broth:

    Person adding green beans to a pot of sinigang on the stove
    Pailin's Kitchen / Via youtube.com

    Sinigang is a Filipino sour soup that warms you up immediately. It's one of my favorite Filipino foods ever, thanks to its sour broth made from tamarind. The soup is typically made with either pork belly or spareribs, but you can also make it with beef, fish, shrimp, or just veggies! My dad puts in eggplant, tomatoes, string beans, and sometimes bok choy.

    If you do make this dish with meat, I recommend really taking the time to ensure the meat is tender, or else it's just going to be really chewy (not cool).

    You can eat the soup by itself, but nothing beats eating it with a bowl of rice!

    Find the recipe here.

    Dannica Ramirez

    8. This creamy Greek soup that's like chicken noodle soup's luxurious older sibling:

    A bowl of creamy soup garnished with fresh dill
    Ross Yoder

    The fact that I only recently discovered the wonders of Greek avgolemono — a "creamy" chicken soup made with tempered egg for body and lots of lemon juice for zing — is very 2017 Instagram of me, but whatever. 

    Avgolemono is essentially the Greek equivalent of Italian pastina in that everyone has their unique version of it: Some pile in the veggies, some use rice, and the customizations go on. My favorite version, however, is super simple: shredded rotisserie chicken, orzo (the superior pasta shape, IMO), and lots of dill.

    This soup is traditionally served with chicken, but it's also easy to turn into a vegetarian dish. Roasted, spiced chickpeas make a great protein-packed addition in place of chicken, or you can keep things simple and load it up with carrots, celery, and onion.

    Find the recipe here.

    Ross Yoder

    9. This cream of spinach soup that makes eating your greens easy and delicious:

    Spoon of cream of spinach soup above a bowl of it
    Your Food Lab / Via youtube.com

    The first time I had cream of spinach soup, it was an experience. I'm a huge spinach lover — it's always stocked in my house — so any recipe that lets me add more spinach is a winner in my eyes. It's a very easy and quick soup to make, taking only about 30 minutes, which is great on those days when I work late and don't really have the energy to make a big dinner. It's also pretty versatile, letting you add or subtract what you need, without ruining the taste. On days when I don't have rotisserie chicken, I will add in cooked shrimp or Impossible "meat" instead. You can also use frozen veggies, if that's easier.

    The thing I love most about my recipe is that there's a ton of flavor in every bite. Some cream of spinach soups can be bland because spinach has a high water content. My recipe balances it out with seasonings and peppers. It's definitely the perfect cozy soup that will take you back to the days of your mom handing you a hot bowl of soup after you had a long day of playing in the snow.

    Recipe card for cream of spinach soup
    Tasia Bass

    Ingredients: 

    1 tablespoon olive oil

    2 tablespoons butter 

    Garlic, diced (I just dump a ton in, and that's the right measurement)

    1 onion, diced

    2 tablespoons flour

    1 to 2 pounds spinach (fresh or frozen will work)

    2 cups heavy cream

    1 poblano pepper, diced

    2 cups chicken broth  

    1 teaspoon cayenne pepper (add more if you like heat)

    1 teaspoon chili pepper (add more if you like heat)

    Salt and pepper to taste

    1 cup Parmesan cheese (optional)

    1 cup Gouda cheese (optional)

    1 pound diced-up rotisserie chicken (optional)

    Diced green onions (optional) 


    Instructions:

    1. Heat up the oil, butter, garlic, and onion in a large pot (I use my Made In Dutch oven). Sauté until soft.

    2. Stir in the flour and keep stirring until all the raw flour is completely mixed in.

    3. Add in the spinach, heavy cream, poblano, broth, and seasonings. Cook until thickened. 

    4. Mix in cheeses and chicken.

    5. Top with green onions.

    Notes: 

    Add in as much garlic and seasoning as you want. There's never too much.

    I also sometimes will throw in corn, kale, carrots, or any other vegetables I have that need to be used up.

    Sometimes I will pour it over leftover rice and pop it in the oven for 20 minutes at 350˚F, and it makes a creamy cheese casserole. 

    Tasia Bass

    10. This Ina Garten chicken orzo soup recipe that's easy enough for meal prep and fancy enough for company:

    Chicken orzo soup cooking in a pot
    Ross Yoder

    Bold take, but this more-stuff-than-broth take on a classic chicken noodle soup is the best chicken noodle soup out there. It's simple enough to meal-prep on a Sunday for a week's worth of comforting lunches, and elegant enough to serve company, TBH.

    Simmering a whole chicken in broth creates an ultra-concentrated and ultra-flavorful base for this dish, but if the idea of cooking with a whole chicken stresses you out, you could swap in around 2 pounds of bone-in, skin-on chicken thighs instead.

    Find the recipe here. 

    Ross Yoder

    11. This Olive Garden soup dupe that's only missing the never-ending bread sticks:

    A spoon in a bowl of creamy soup with potatoes
    Ashley the Recipe Rebel / Via youtube.com

    I first came across this soup recipe in 2020, and since then, it has become my go-to every soup season. I don't eat chicken, beef, or pork, so I've never been able to experience the Olive Garden Zuppa Toscana it's based on, but with a few vegetarian swaps, I'm able to experience it in all its glory! And let me tell you: It is COMFORTING, it is DECADENT, it is POTATO-Y, it is EVERYTHING. The last time I made this soup, I consumed the entire batch in 48 hours all on my own. I love it that much.

    To make it vegetarian, I use Beyond Sausage in Hot Italian style, and replace the chicken broth with vegetable broth. I also like to use slightly fewer potatoes than the recipe calls for, add way more Parmesan than necessary, and (as with every recipe I make) follow my heart in terms of how much garlic to use.

    To finish everything off, I shred even more Parmesan and sprinkle some red pepper flakes on top, and enjoy with artisan bread. Perfection!

    Find the recipe here. 

    Shelby Heinrich

    12. This butternut squash soup that's a warm and cozy crowd-pleaser:

    Hand holding a plastic container of butternut soup
    Fabiana Buontempo

    My family make this butternut squash soup multiple times a winter, and it is the yummiest, coziest soup for the cold weather (or any time of year). They make a big batch of this soup and freeze — which I think is such a smart idea, especially when you want something quick and easy for dinner. It's a filling soup that is loaded with veggies, and the apples add just the right amount of sweetness to it.

    My Italian mother has sent friends and significant others home with a plastic container of this soup, and everyone raves about it. I can't wait to defrost my soup and eat it on a cold night this winter!

    Ingredients:

    2 tablespoons olive oil

    3 pounds precut (cubed) butternut squash* (many grocery stores sell packages of this, so it's easy to find!)

    2 red onions, cubed* (my parents' addition)

    Minced garlic (Note: Add as much or as little as you like.)

    3 to 4 carrots, peeled and cubed*

    2 teaspoons salt

    4 apples, cubed* (my parents' addition)

    3 to 4 cups chicken stock or broth (Note: Use veggie broth for a vegetarian option.)

    ½ cup half-and-half (or heavy cream)

    *Tip: Try to cut all your veggies and apples the same size so everything roasts evenly. 

    Instructions:

    1. Preheat oven to 400˚F.

    2. In a bowl toss the oil, squash, onions, minced garlic, carrots, salt, and apples, and place everything onto a greased baking pan.

    3. Roast until everything is brown and caramelized (about 50 to 55 minutes); toss everything halfway through.

    4. Put roasted veggies into a big pot.

    5. Add 1½ cups of chicken broth (or broth of choice) to the pot.

    6. Blend with an immersion blender (if you don't have this, put roasted veggies and liquid into a blender in batches and blend) until everything is smooth and to your preferred consistency.

    7. Add more stock as needed while blending.

    8. Once you reach the consistency you like, add half-and-half (or heavy cream) to make it as thick as you like.

    9. Serve immediately.

    My parents make homemade cinnamon croutons to add on top of the soup when serving.

    Ingredients:

    ½ stick butter

    2 to 3 tablespoons brown sugar 

    1 teaspoon cinnamon

    ½ loaf of bread of your choice (cubed, crouton size)

    Instructions: 

    1. Melt butter and combine with brown sugar and cinnamon.

    2. Toss the butter mixture to coat the cubed bread.

    3. Put in a preheated 375˚F oven for 15 to 20 minutes or until golden brown.

    4. Top a bowl of soup with the croutons.

    Fabiana Buontempo

    13. This salmon-and-corn chowder that will transport you to New England from the very first bite:

    Bowl of salmon and corn chowder
    Ross Yoder

    I first made this chowder last summer for a BuzzFeed post — people of the internet were dishing on Martha Stewart for calling this soup "kid-friendly," but I digress — and in a surprise twist of fate, it's become a regular part of my soup rotation. It is ridiculously simple, only requires a handful of ingredients, and genuinely tastes like something I'd order at a fancy New England beachside restaurant on a hot summer day. And even if it's not a hot New England summer day, like now, it'll make you feel all those same vibes.

    Tiny tweak for ease (no shade, Martha): I like to cut the corn off the cobs before simmering everything together.

    Then simmer the corn cobs in your chowder while everything else cooks, and fish 'em out before serving. The corn cobs add lots of vibrant flavor and body to the broth, so don't skip this step!

    Find the recipe here.

    Ross Yoder

