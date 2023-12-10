There's nothing like warming up on a cold winter's day with a big, tasty bowl of soup. Since soup season is here again, we asked BuzzFeed writers and editors to share their favorite warm and cozy recipes. Here's what they had to say:
1. This lentil-and-veggie soup that's filling on a budget:
These days, Mom prefers this red lentil soup from the New York Times, which is also very delicious. However, for the sake of nostalgia, I have to share her original recipe. Where she got it originally is lost to the sands of time. I've only seen it on this handwritten page stuffed in the back of her favorite cookbook.
2. This Texas-style chili that has a surprising secret ingredient:
Like most soups, this one definitely tastes best on day 2 or 3, but there's something particularly special about leftover chili that's simply incredible. This one is no exception.
For any vegetarians out there: Someone once DM'd me on Instagram claiming that they made this without the beef and bacon and swapped in veggie broth, diced tomatoes, beans, and lentils to make it totally vegetarian. I haven't tried this myself, but if you do, LMK how it goes!
3. This Finnish salmon soup that cured a cold:
This recipe only requires a handful of ingredients: broth, carrots, leeks, dill, salmon, and cream. You basically sauté some carrots, baby potatoes, and leeks in a big pot (I used a Dutch oven) for about 10 minutes.
Once it's all softened, add enough broth so that it's all covered (I eyeballed it, but the more official recipe calls for 5 cups). Cook for 10 minutes (basically until the potatoes are soft) and add your salmon, cream, and dill, with salt and pepper to taste. If I had had some plain Greek yogurt, I would have substituted that for the cream. Let it simmer until the salmon is cooked through.
I was shocked at how quickly this soup came together and how incredibly tasty it was. It was filling like a chowder, with the healing power of a brothy, chicken-based soup. So cozy, like the fuzzy Nordic sweater of soups!
4. This hot-and-sour cabbage soup that's comforting, spicy, and chock-full of veggies:
I've enhanced the recipe by incorporating extra cabbage and mushrooms. I usually also customize the level of heat by adjusting the hot red chili pepper flakes based on the spice tolerance of those enjoying the soup.
If they want more spice, they can easily add more hot red chili pepper flakes to suit their taste. I've gotten so many compliments for making this dish, and I'm excited to make it again!
5. This pumpkin soup is like fall in a bowl:
I love both garlic and onion, so I usually use a whole small onion (or half a large one), and however many cloves of garlic strike my fancy that day. (As a rule, I use probably three times more garlic than recommended in every single recipe; it keeps the vampires away.)
If you hate anything hot, you can do without the curry powder, but I usually end up using a bit extra because it gives it a nice, subtle kick (and I usually stay away from anything hot or spicy). You can make the soup a bit thicker by slightly reducing the amount of vegetable broth or doing the whole flour step twice. (By the way — I know the flour step seems weird! But you need to do it, trust me.) Also, feel free to season however you like. You can definitely play around with it and customize what you want.
One final note: You NEED the canned coconut milk that you find in the cooking section. Do NOT just use regular coconut milk. You're welcome.
6. This lentil soup that changed a former lentil hater's mind forever:
This soup is so easy to make, and great for leftovers — which is coming from someone who usually avoids meals that have been in my fridge for more than two days. I always add lemon zest, a little lemon juice, fresh parsley, and grated Parmesan cheese to leftover bowls, and it truly tastes the same as when I first cooked it.
I've also added kale a few times for a bit more substance. It's a great empty-your-fridge recipe because so many things would go well as an addition. It's become one of my go-to recipes when I'm recovering from days of indulgent meals (yes, that includes post-Thanksgiving) for a hearty but healthy meal that will leave me satisfied and full.
It's a super-easy soup that home cooks at any level can manage, and a great recipe for anyone trying to get more vegetables in (even if they're under a pile of cheese)!
7. This Filipino soup that gets its distinctive flavor from tamarind in the broth:
If you do make this dish with meat, I recommend really taking the time to ensure the meat is tender, or else it's just going to be really chewy (not cool).
You can eat the soup by itself, but nothing beats eating it with a bowl of rice!
8. This creamy Greek soup that's like chicken noodle soup's luxurious older sibling:
Avgolemono is essentially the Greek equivalent of Italian pastina in that everyone has their unique version of it: Some pile in the veggies, some use rice, and the customizations go on. My favorite version, however, is super simple: shredded rotisserie chicken, orzo (the superior pasta shape, IMO), and lots of dill.
This soup is traditionally served with chicken, but it's also easy to turn into a vegetarian dish. Roasted, spiced chickpeas make a great protein-packed addition in place of chicken, or you can keep things simple and load it up with carrots, celery, and onion.
9. This cream of spinach soup that makes eating your greens easy and delicious:
The thing I love most about my recipe is that there's a ton of flavor in every bite. Some cream of spinach soups can be bland because spinach has a high water content. My recipe balances it out with seasonings and peppers. It's definitely the perfect cozy soup that will take you back to the days of your mom handing you a hot bowl of soup after you had a long day of playing in the snow.
10. This Ina Garten chicken orzo soup recipe that's easy enough for meal prep and fancy enough for company:
Simmering a whole chicken in broth creates an ultra-concentrated and ultra-flavorful base for this dish, but if the idea of cooking with a whole chicken stresses you out, you could swap in around 2 pounds of bone-in, skin-on chicken thighs instead.
11. This Olive Garden soup dupe that's only missing the never-ending bread sticks:
To make it vegetarian, I use Beyond Sausage in Hot Italian style, and replace the chicken broth with vegetable broth. I also like to use slightly fewer potatoes than the recipe calls for, add way more Parmesan than necessary, and (as with every recipe I make) follow my heart in terms of how much garlic to use.
To finish everything off, I shred even more Parmesan and sprinkle some red pepper flakes on top, and enjoy with artisan bread. Perfection!
12. This butternut squash soup that's a warm and cozy crowd-pleaser:
My Italian mother has sent friends and significant others home with a plastic container of this soup, and everyone raves about it. I can't wait to defrost my soup and eat it on a cold night this winter!
Ingredients:
2 tablespoons olive oil
3 pounds precut (cubed) butternut squash* (many grocery stores sell packages of this, so it's easy to find!)
2 red onions, cubed* (my parents' addition)
Minced garlic (Note: Add as much or as little as you like.)
3 to 4 carrots, peeled and cubed*
2 teaspoons salt
4 apples, cubed* (my parents' addition)
3 to 4 cups chicken stock or broth (Note: Use veggie broth for a vegetarian option.)
½ cup half-and-half (or heavy cream)
*Tip: Try to cut all your veggies and apples the same size so everything roasts evenly.
Instructions:
1. Preheat oven to 400˚F.
2. In a bowl toss the oil, squash, onions, minced garlic, carrots, salt, and apples, and place everything onto a greased baking pan.
3. Roast until everything is brown and caramelized (about 50 to 55 minutes); toss everything halfway through.
4. Put roasted veggies into a big pot.
5. Add 1½ cups of chicken broth (or broth of choice) to the pot.
6. Blend with an immersion blender (if you don't have this, put roasted veggies and liquid into a blender in batches and blend) until everything is smooth and to your preferred consistency.
7. Add more stock as needed while blending.
8. Once you reach the consistency you like, add half-and-half (or heavy cream) to make it as thick as you like.
9. Serve immediately.
My parents make homemade cinnamon croutons to add on top of the soup when serving.
Ingredients:
½ stick butter
2 to 3 tablespoons brown sugar
1 teaspoon cinnamon
½ loaf of bread of your choice (cubed, crouton size)
Instructions:
1. Melt butter and combine with brown sugar and cinnamon.
2. Toss the butter mixture to coat the cubed bread.
3. Put in a preheated 375˚F oven for 15 to 20 minutes or until golden brown.
4. Top a bowl of soup with the croutons.
13. This salmon-and-corn chowder that will transport you to New England from the very first bite:
Tiny tweak for ease (no shade, Martha): I like to cut the corn off the cobs before simmering everything together.
Then simmer the corn cobs in your chowder while everything else cooks, and fish 'em out before serving. The corn cobs add lots of vibrant flavor and body to the broth, so don't skip this step!