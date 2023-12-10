This recipe only requires a handful of ingredients: broth, carrots, leeks, dill, salmon, and cream. You basically sauté some carrots, baby potatoes, and leeks in a big pot (I used a Dutch oven) for about 10 minutes.

Once it's all softened, add enough broth so that it's all covered (I eyeballed it, but the more official recipe calls for 5 cups). Cook for 10 minutes (basically until the potatoes are soft) and add your salmon, cream, and dill, with salt and pepper to taste. If I had had some plain Greek yogurt, I would have substituted that for the cream. Let it simmer until the salmon is cooked through.



I was shocked at how quickly this soup came together and how incredibly tasty it was. It was filling like a chowder, with the healing power of a brothy, chicken-based soup. So cozy, like the fuzzy Nordic sweater of soups!



Find the recipe here.

—Peggy Wang