12. "This might go a bit beyond typical 'petty drama,' but basically, here’s the situation: A coworker of mine had not showered or used deodorant recently, and it was very much apparent. You could smell her from a mile away. Our boss became a bit concerned about her financial situation, but he looked at her social media and learned that she’s basically living in a mansion, so clearly she wasn’t showering because she couldn’t. He had a discussion with her, trying to respectfully ask her to shower or take care of her odor in some way."

"She was furious and told him that showering was a white supremacist construct and she was suing him for racial harassment. And she did! She represented herself in court. She lost, obviously. The really unbelievable thing is that he's Black and SHE is white.

"She was fired, but then she started lurking around in our store’s parking lot. Soon, she would come inside and just sort of look at the employees. Then she began leaving bad reviews of us on Yelp. Her reviews negatively reference specific employees, especially the boss. Our boss is attempting to file a restraining order, but until then, she's ominously walking around our store and criticizing us on Yelp."



—Erica