"It Doesn't Save Me Any Money": People Are Sharing The Frugal Lifestyle Tweaks That Simply Don't Work For Them

26.

"Honestly? Traditional budgeting. I hate it. There’s always some need I don’t account for, or I forget to keep track of spending and overspend in some area, etc., etc. I ultimately just started operating on a system where every time I get a paycheck, I immediately buy all the things I absolutely need — groceries — put some money into a separate account to save for rent, etc., and then I decide on an amount of money I want to have remaining in my account by my next paycheck (usually I like to have a $400–$500 cushion in my checking account). Then I just make sure that whatever I buy until then doesn’t cut into that decided-upon amount of money, and if it does, I don’t buy it until my next paycheck. After all, if all my actual basic needs were paid for when I got the paycheck, anything that cuts into the cushion would be a luxury that can wait. It’s worked for me so far, way better than keeping a spreadsheet or using an app has."