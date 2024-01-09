Skip To Content
BuzzFeed Homepage
Sign In
Search BuzzFeed

    The Internet Has Spoken: "Loud Budgeting" Is Now In And "Quiet Luxury" Is Officially Out

    "Loud budgeting is a new concept I'm introducing for 2024. It's the opposite of quiet luxury."

    Megan Liscomb
    by Megan Liscomb

    Senior Editor

    It's 2024, and according to TikTok, quiet luxury is out and something called "loud budgeting" is now officially in.

    Personal finance nerds (me) are rejoicing.

    It all started with TikToker Lukas Battle's (@lukasbattle) video highlighting his 2024 ins and outs. In the video, which has been viewed over a million times, Lukas proclaims, "Out: quiet luxury. In: loud budgeting. Sorry, can't go out to dinner. I've got $7 a day to live on."

    Lukas sharing his ins and outs
    @lukasbattle / Via tiktok.com

    In case you missed it, quiet luxury is a fashion trend that's all about luxurious and well-fitted basics with not a logo in sight. Think: the kids on Succession or Gwyneth Paltrow's courtroom looks

    And people in the comments had such a strong response to his pithy prediction that Lukas made a second video (also viewed over a million times so far) digging deep into the concept of loud budgeting.

    comment saying loud budgeting in all caps with over 23,000 likes
    @lukasbattle / Via tiktok.com

    In the follow-up video, Lukas explains, "Loud budgeting is a new concept I'm introducing for 2024. It's the opposite of quiet luxury. But if you know any rich people, you know that they hate spending money so it's almost more chic, more stylish, more of a flex."

    Lukas responding to a comment that says quiet luxury vs loud budgeting is so fucking genius
    @lukasbattle / Via tiktok.com

    He goes on, saying, "Loud budgeting has the same feeling as sneaking candy into a movie theater. You feel like you got away with something. You feel like you're on an adventure; you feel like you're coming out of the situation winning. It's not 'I don't have enough,' it's, 'I don't want to spend.'"

    I love this distinction. It makes loud budgeting less about deprivation and more about deciding what's actually important to you when it comes to your spending. 

    He also suggests that loud budgeting could have an impact that's bigger than your individual bank account. "Let's send a message to corporations about the national inflation level. Let's take a stand."

    Speaking of inflation: In the US, inflation peaked in 2022 at an average rate of 9%. As of November, it's down to a closer-to-normal 3.1%. The Fed hopes to bring this number even lower, to 2%.

    However, prices on many everyday goods remain high (and don't even get me started on housing), so the average person is likely still feeling the painful effects of a few years of rising prices.

    Finally, he says that while quiet luxury was all about idolizing celebrities and the lifestyles of the 1%, loud budgeting is about lifting up regular people. He says, "Celebrities or entertainers, they're here to entertain us. They're clowns really. And think about it, medieval peasants didn't ask the jester with a bum knee for a photo after their courtroom fart."

    It definitely makes more sense to shape your lifestyle around people with similar means to yourself, rather than constantly trying to keep up with the Kardashians (sorry). 

    Watch the full video here:

    @lukasbattle

    Replying to @operelly LOUD BUDGETING IS THE NEW 2024 trend

    ♬ original sound - Lukas Battle
    @lukasbattle / Via tiktok.com

    And in the comments, people chimed in with their own takes on what loud budgeting means to them:

    loud budgeting is buying the travel size conditioner
    @lukasbattle / Via tiktok.com

    Shout those deals from the rooftops!!

    I just started thrifting and loud budgeting is a great description of how I feel bragging about my finds to my friend group
    @lukasbattle / Via tiktok.com

    Is spending money an ick now? Please discuss.

    someone said that spending money is an ick in 2024 and now I&#x27;m living by that
    @lukasbattle / Via tiktok.com

    And some of us have been loud budgeting for years without knowing what to call it:

    not me loud budgeting for the past 3 years and didn&#x27;t have a name for it
    @lukasbattle / Via tiktok.com

    Lukas told BuzzFeed that for him, loud budgeting is about holding financial boundaries in a shame-free way. "The idea started as a response to quiet luxury, which I felt was a trend designed to push people to want to appear wealthy. When in reality, it should be totally acceptable to have financial boundaries. It was meant to be a funny idea that allows people to be financially transparent without feeling embarrassed."

    He also shared a few more things that he considers loud budgeting adjacent, such as participating in dry January, going on coffee shop dates, and throwing dinner parties instead of dining out.

    Finally, he says, "In no way am I saying 'skip the daily coffee and you'll be rich.' It's really just about not feeling pressured to spend money to appear a certain way. With inflation, high housing prices, and student loan payments restarting, I think being honest and realistic about money should be considered stylish and cool."

    Now I'm curious: What do you think about loud budgeting? Will you be jumping on the trend, or have you been doing it since before it was cool? Let's talk about it in the comments!