Not only are there fewer recruiters at many companies, but Kourtlynn says they're also being bombarded with résumés. "If you have 300 roles posted, you have 2,000 people applying to each role. How long do you think that takes? Of those thousands of people that apply, maybe more than half of them apply to roles they're not qualified for."

Kourtlynn explains that in the past, it was easier to get hired for jobs where you're not a perfect match to the qualifications. However, now, she says, "Companies are not willing to spend the money or the time to train people."

