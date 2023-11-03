"I Got The Job": 20 Job Search And Interview Tips People Swore By In 2023

1. "Three important tasks to do before applying for a job:"
2. "When asked for your expected salary in an interview never give a number. Instead, give a range."
"If asked your salary expectations don't say 'I was thinking of X dollars.'
Instead say, 'For this role, I expect the salary to be in range of X to Y.' The starting point of that range should always be the salary that you would like to get."
"Never give your lowest number either."
3. "Even if you are happily employed, spend 30–45 minutes job searching a few times per year."
4. "If you're barely under meeting the job requirements, apply anyway. You may be able to land the interview and progress from there. Let them decide if you're good enough, don't do their job for them."
"It's incredibly common for hiring managers to 'shoot for the moon' on the job description, listing the skills of their ideal candidate but not necessarily a realistic one. Always apply if you truly believe you can do the job. I have seen countless times where candidates who were under-qualified on paper were hired over more-qualified candidates thanks for their interview, attitude, etc."
"Also, you don't need to beat the requirements, you simply need to beat the next best person."
5. "If you work in an office, dress up every once in a while. You’ll stand out less if/when you’re interviewing for other jobs."
6. "Let your interviewers know you have/had multiple interviews."
"Had a fair few job interviews this week. After each interview, I've been asked about other roles I've applied for. I've always responded with, 'I've had a few interviews already this week, just waiting to hear from the outcome.' If they're interested in you, you'll get a much quicker turn around."
"That's a great pro-tip! It helps an employer know that you have other options and that you take your job search seriously. I've definitely found this to be helpful in the past. It also shows that you're not desperate and have the confidence to negotiate if need be."
7. "Tips for landing on your feet after a layoff."
8. "You can use ChatGPT to help you prepare for job interviews."
"Last week, I had an interview and realized that ChatGPT may be able to help. I’m not the best at wording professional responses but I had the barebones bullet points for what I wanted to talk about. I typed in something like:
'Write a job interview response to the question 'tell me about yourself' that uses the following points:'
Then I listed five to 10 things that summed up my recent career experience. It generated some very well-worded responses that I could in turn generate back into bullet points to look at while responding in the interview. And this worked for every typical interview question without a hitch. Give it a try to get ahead of your job applicant competition!"
"I did the same and more: ChatGPT can also help you optimize the CV and cover letter (or provide you with a good starting point for both). Give the AI some information about the role you are applying for, so that it can tailor the CV to that role. You could also ask the AI for things the interviewer might ask you and what potential answers can be.
A recommendation: Start with the CV. Once that is well-rounded, continue in the same (!) chat by stating that you also need a cover or motivation letter based on that CV. That way, the AI can incorporate your CV data in the cover letter.
I got the job."
9. "Questions you could ask at the end of job interview:"
10. "Google who you're interviewing with."
"Not many people think to do it. A few years ago, I Googled the boss I was working for and found out he was on the sex offender registry. I do it regularly now and just came across the person I interviewed with this week in the news for her sheriff husband being part of January 6th. Boy howdy, how I would have hated to work for her."
"I'd say look at them on LinkedIn, so they can see you've done your research."
11. "Save the description of the job you apply to. If you get it, you can use it to update your résumé."
12. "Any time you complete a significant project or accomplishment at your job, immediately add it to your résumé. It's far easier to trim it down in the future than it is to remember forgotten successes."
"Not just what you did, but what skills you used to do it, and the business objective it contributed to."
"I have a folder in Outlook where I save things like this or kudos from my boss/other execs for annual reviews as well."
13. "You don't need to find a job you love. You simply need to find a job you don't hate."
14. "Use a Boolean expression to help find jobs."
"I use a Boolean expression to help me find jobs in my industry. Most people just do a regular search like 'job title in state/country' and may get positions that are relevant but not quite to your skillset.
Here is a Boolean expression anyone can use if they are not code savvy or techy:
("job title" OR "job title" OR "job title") AND ("State" OR "State Abbreviated") AND ("entry-level" OR "junior" OR "trainee") AND (hiring OR job OR vacancy OR position OR employment) AND (company OR organization OR firm)
Here is an output example of it filled out:
("data analyst" OR "business intelligence analyst" OR "BI analyst") AND ("California" OR "CA") AND ("entry-level" OR "junior" OR "trainee") AND (hiring OR job OR vacancy OR position OR employment) AND (company OR organization OR firm)
You can remove/add the additional OR statements for your search criteria.
Once you finished your Boolean expression, copy and paste into Google, and you should be all set."
15. "Consider more than salary when switching jobs."
16. "If you're job hunting, leverage ChatGPT to generate custom cover letters to each job you apply for."
"I've been throwing my application at anyone who would listen. I was using a generic cover letter that I would just tune to each job I was applying for. This was time consuming and slowed down my applications/ hour metric.
Enter ChatGPT. Now I take the job listing requirements, prompt ChatGPT to write me a cover letter, and bam. Perfect custom cover letter detailing why I'm a great fit for everywhere I'm applying for.
I went from getting nothing back to getting interviews and offers in about two weeks.
Don't just take this cover letter and paste it as-is. Read it, and reword things as you need."
17. "Stay ahead of AI's impact on jobs by learning new skills and staying informed."
18. "If a prospective employer asks why you’re leaving your current employer..."
"Give a reason that involves something the new employer has that the old employer doesn’t. If this new job is a smaller company, 'I’m looking to work for a smaller company.' If the new job is more hands on, 'I’m looking for a job where I can be more hands on.' Etc.
That way you are already complimenting something this prospective employer has while refraining from negativity regarding your current employer."
19. "Watch out for recruiters who message you directly with the full job description without a link to actually view the full job description. Often there isn't actually a job posting with the company described at all and it is a scam."
20. "Your interviewer is just as anxious as you are."
"As part of my job, I have interviewed what feels like hundreds of people, and I realized that many candidates don't think about how the interviewer feels.
The best way to make an excellent impression is to think about how to make the interview pleasant for the interviewer:
1. Be friendly. Make small talk at the start. Engage, chuckle. By doing so, you set the tone for the interview as, 'thank god, I won't be pulling teeth with this one.'
2. Don't monologue. If you're asked a question like 'tell me about yourself' or 'tell me about your experience with X,' keep the answers to under two minutes. Monologuing, unless it's for a very technical answer, shows you can't get to the point, and it's tiring to listen to a story you don't care about. All the questions we ask can be answered in 1-2 minutes, so if you take more, you're rambling.
3. Follow the S.T.A.R. pattern of answering when asked questions like 'tell me about a time you had X problem.' This is the best way to form answers and the gold standard we're taught to look for.
4. Have at least two questions for the interviewer. There's nothing more awkward than sitting through 20 minutes of me asking you question after question, then you say you have nothing to ask in return."