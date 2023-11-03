"I Got The Job": 20 Job Search And Interview Tips People Swore By In 2023

8. "You can use ChatGPT to help you prepare for job interviews ."

"Last week, I had an interview and realized that ChatGPT may be able to help. I’m not the best at wording professional responses but I had the barebones bullet points for what I wanted to talk about. I typed in something like:

'Write a job interview response to the question 'tell me about yourself' that uses the following points:'

Then I listed five to 10 things that summed up my recent career experience. It generated some very well-worded responses that I could in turn generate back into bullet points to look at while responding in the interview. And this worked for every typical interview question without a hitch. Give it a try to get ahead of your job applicant competition!"

—u/steezasaurus69

"I did the same and more: ChatGPT can also help you optimize the CV and cover letter (or provide you with a good starting point for both). Give the AI some information about the role you are applying for, so that it can tailor the CV to that role. You could also ask the AI for things the interviewer might ask you and what potential answers can be.

A recommendation: Start with the CV. Once that is well-rounded, continue in the same (!) chat by stating that you also need a cover or motivation letter based on that CV. That way, the AI can incorporate your CV data in the cover letter.

I got the job."

—u/exciter00000