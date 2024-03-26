15.

"Hubby surprised me with a quick trip with a few days in Sausalito. We stayed at Inn Over Tides and our balcony hung over the water. Muir Woods walk early in the a.m. Vodka tasting at the Hanson Gallery. Great dining. Safe. Not too crowded in the spring. Great views right on the Bay. Then a few days in Carmel by the Sea. Had never even heard of it before but it was incredible. Lunch at Pebble Beach — impressive. Then the cute little town of Carmel. Cool shops, great dining. Beach is stellar. Carmel has a sense of calm. And no addresses. Check it out; it's only by street names!!!"