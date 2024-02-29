Tell Me About The Most Underrated And Overrated Places To Visit In California

One of my favorite things about living in California is exploring the many unique and beautiful places that somehow all fit into one state. In just my home county of San Diego, you can visit snowy mountain peaks or cactus-filled deserts and surf on sandy beaches — all in the same day.
Since my partner and I love roadtripping around California, I'd love to hear from you about which destinations in our state you think are underrated and need more love, and which ones are overrated and not really worth our time.
Maybe you think a popular tourist destination is extremely overrated. Take the Hollywood Walk of Fame, for example. In your opinion, it's way too touristy and usually smells like pee.
Or perhaps you love visiting one of California's less-known national parks, like Point Reyes. It's about an hour away from San Francisco, but when you're hiking on the coastal trails, it feels like you're in another world.
Or maybe you're obsessed with one of California's quirkier destinations, like the Integratron located near Joshua Tree. We visited this unique structure recently for a sound bath, and I can't stop thinking about when I can go back.