Tell Me About The Most Underrated And Overrated Places To Visit In California

Tell me where to go on my next California road trip — and the places I should skip.

Megan Liscomb
by Megan Liscomb

Senior Editor

One of my favorite things about living in California is exploring the many unique and beautiful places that somehow all fit into one state. In just my home county of San Diego, you can visit snowy mountain peaks or cactus-filled deserts and surf on sandy beaches — all in the same day.

Two people standing outdoors holding a large map, face obscured by the map, in a desert-like setting
Jacobs Stock Photography Ltd / Getty Images

Since my partner and I love roadtripping around California, I'd love to hear from you about which destinations in our state you think are underrated and need more love, and which ones are overrated and not really worth our time.

Maybe you think a popular tourist destination is extremely overrated. Take the Hollywood Walk of Fame, for example. In your opinion, it's way too touristy and usually smells like pee.

Aerial view of people walking among Hollywood Walk of Fame stars
Travelview / Getty Images

Or perhaps you love visiting one of California's less-known national parks, like Point Reyes. It's about an hour away from San Francisco, but when you're hiking on the coastal trails, it feels like you're in another world.

Yiming Chen / Getty Images

Or maybe you're obsessed with one of California's quirkier destinations, like the Integratron located near Joshua Tree. We visited this unique structure recently for a sound bath, and I can't stop thinking about when I can go back.

Desert landscape with Joshua trees and large rocks during sunset
Mimi Ditchie Photography / Getty Images

Tell me what you think are California's best hidden gems and the worst tourist traps in the comments below or via this anonymous form, and you could be featured in an upcoming BuzzFeed Community post.