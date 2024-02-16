Next, Ben scrolls through some all-inclusive resorts in Mexico, noting one that's priced at $4,500 for the month of April. "Yes, that's $500 more than what I normally spend on rent, but bear in mind, I'm not paying the most expensive rent out there compared to, like, what other people in Seattle might be paying, for example. Also, is that $500 worth me never having to do a single ounce of laundry or any of my cleaning or whatever?"

He also looks into a resort that costs $3,100 a month in the Dominican Republic and notes that a double room in a higher-end resort would absolutely be cheaper than his current expenses if he split it with a roommate.



He concludes the video saying, "I just thought it was really interesting that there's a chance I could truly go live an all-inclusive lifestyle somewhere for approximately the same cost as all of my monthly expenses."