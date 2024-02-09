Skip To Content
    This Urbanist's Breakdown Of Why Suburbs Are So Dangerous Is Going Viral, And It's So Important

    "Suburbs are a luxury, and we shouldn't be forcing society to subsidize this luxury."

    Megan Liscomb
    by Megan Liscomb

    Senior Editor

    As a child of the late 20th century, I grew up on a vision of the American dream that always included a house in the suburbs (2.5 kids and golden retriever sold separately). But as an adult in the 2020s, that dream has never looked further away.

    Dad and two young kids riding bikes past a house with a white picket fence
    Pm Images / Getty Images

    A shortage of available homes is one factor that's driven home prices way up since the Great Recession of 2008. 

    However, after learning more about the problems that suburbs cause for both urban and rural areas, I think it might be time to retire the old American dream and get to work on building a new one. Recently, urbanist Jon Jon Wesolowski (aka @jonjon.mp4 on TikTok) shared a video breaking down why suburban developments are actually incredibly problematic, and it's eye-opening.

    Jon Jon Wesolowski standing on the street in a neighborhood
    @jonjon.mp4 / Via tiktok.com

    Wesolowski is a 35-year-old based out of Chattanooga, Tennessee, who uses his platform to talk about how urban planning in America is making us all lonelier — and what we could change to build better, walkable cities that foster community. 

    He told BuzzFeed, "There is such a hunger for a better public realm. Some people feel this without being able to articulate it. They long for community and connection and assume the reason they don't have a strong community is a personal deficit. I want to show people that the design of our environment influences people and their behavior."

    In his video, Wesolowski makes a strong case that urban and rural areas support each other, while suburbs create a drain on both. He explains, "Cities are the driver of economic development, technology and innovation, culture and the arts. And as such, they pay for and subsidize the infrastructure for rural areas. But that's okay, 'cause rural areas are where we get our agricultural surplus, which allow for cities in the first place."

    Wesolowski talking into his earbud microphone
    @jonjon.mp4 / Via tiktok.com

    In summary, he says, "You could say that cities and rural areas have a symbiotic relationship." The density in cities makes room for farming on rural lands, and rural areas produce food for the folks living in cities. "But then you have the suburbs, which does neither of these things," he adds.

    Wesolowski goes on to argue that the infrastructure needed to support suburban developments (think: roads, streetlights, utilities, etc.) is heavily subsidized by both urban and rural residents because the suburbs don't produce enough tax revenue to foot their bills.

    Wesolowski showing a map of Chattanooga
    @jonjon.mp4 / Via tiktok.com

    Wesolowski explains, "This is a map of my city: Chattanooga, Tennessee. The areas in green are tax-flow positive. They can afford the infrastructure that surrounds them. And you can see the downtown is very green. The areas in the red and yellow cannot. And you'll notice it's the suburbs that cannot afford the infrastructure that's around them."

    In many American cities, exclusionary zoning laws that favor single-family homes dictate what kinds of housing can be built. Wesolowski argues that these laws cause "cities to sprawl out and to grow, which means a typical American city like Nashville — although a similar population to Barcelona — is 13 times the size. Think 13 times the length of roads, power lines, sewer lines, and without agricultural output to go along with it."

    He says that all this suburban infrastructure is "bankrupting cities." In fact, in 2015, Vox reported that suburban sprawl was costing the US $1 trillion every year.

    Even worse, struggling cities continue to build more new suburban developments for quick hits of cash, a habit Wesolowski likens to a Ponzi scheme

    In the cities, the financial drain of footing the bill for suburban sprawl can lead to ever-worsening infrastructure problems. For example, Wesolowski says, "In my city of Chattanooga, we have 2,400 lane miles of road. We only can afford to replace 60 a year, and that's with federal grants."

    Puddles in potholes in a road
    Javier Zayas Photography / Getty Images

    He adds, "That means it takes 35 to 40 years for us to replace all the roads in our city — roads that are only meant to last 20 to 25 years at most."

    Suburban developments also make it harder for small, independent farms to gain a foothold. "All this encroaching on the farmland increases the price of farmland for farmers, meaning it's a lot harder to be a hobby farmer or a mom-and-pop operation."

    According to a report from AgAmerica, farmland prices have risen 40% over the last 10 years. 

    Essentially, Wesolowski says, "All suburbs cost the same as gated communities. The difference between a suburb and a gated community is that you're forcing other people to foot the bill."

    suburban gated community
    Slobo / Getty Images

    Homes in gated communities are typically more expensive to buy and own than the average suburban neighborhood. These homes sell for an average of $30,000 more. Plus, they typically come with higher HOA fees, as the homeowners association in a gated community often owns and maintains the community's roads in addition to other amenities.

    He explains, "I'm not saying single-family housing should be outlawed. I'm saying we should loosen the laws to allow for other dense forms of housing and mixed-use development. This is good for farmers, as our cities would take up less space. This is good for people who can afford to and want to live in rural areas. It makes it more affordable."

    He says this would also help cities "because the reason it's so expensive to live downtown is that downtown is synthetically being held back by exclusionary zoning laws. More places like downtown would develop if we just allowed it."

    He sums it up by saying, "In short: As a farmer, you should appreciate cities. As a city dweller, you should appreciate rural areas. But single-family homes and suburbs are a luxury, and we shouldn't be forcing society to subsidize this luxury."

    In the comments, people are sharing how they've seen these dynamics play out in their own experience.

    &quot;I live in a rural area and it&#x27;s devastating to see farmland get bought up for expensive copy and paste single family homes&quot;
    @jonjon.mp4 / Via tiktok.com

    And debating the merits of the suburbs in general. Who knew suburbs could be so polarizing?

    Comment: &quot;Suburbia has all the downsides of urban and rural living with the upsides of neither&quot;; reply: &quot;Literally the opposite: plenty of land for my son to play in, privacy, and a big house; can drive to the city if I need for amenities; best of both&quot;
    @jonjon.mp4 / Via tiktok.com

    Wesolowski told BuzzFeed that he's not surprised people are so divided when it comes to the value of suburbs. "The suburbs are, for most cities, the only legal housing option; it's the only thing people know!" he explained. "The people who enjoy them, knowing nothing else, think they're great. But those who feel the adverse effects feel especially negative because there are no other options."

    Aerial view of a suburb
    Alan Crosthwaite / Getty Images/500px

    He continued: "Most of the time when people are questioning single-family housing and the suburbs, they are questioning the artificial supremacy of the suburbs by way of zoning. I've never advocated for outlawing single-family houses. But in merely questioning the authoritarian laws which prop them up, people feel attacked."


    Housing is an especially frustrating political issue because it's so local, and many of us tend to be less engaged in our local politics than we are in national issues. If you're interested in advocating for more affordable housing in your area, Wesolowski advises, "The first and most important thing is to show up. Going to city council meetings will feel meaningless and boring at first, but showing up will acquaint you with the problems and potential problem solvers."

    "Secondly, meet your officials! Email, call, arrange a one-on-one. Lastly, join an organization like Strong Towns to connect with other like-minded members."  

    Finally, he says, "The housing and transit problem isn't unique to a particular state or political party. The way we talk about these things will look different from state to state, city to city, and even neighborhood to neighborhood. While you might not be a political expert or a city planner, you know what your street needs! Don't be afraid to speak, because there is no one who knows your lived experience and neighborhood better than you."

    Protesters marching with a banner saying &quot;Affordable Housing Now!&quot;
    Medianews Group / MediaNews Group via Getty Images

    Follow Wesolowski on TikTok or Instagram.