The United Kingdom Plans To Ban Plastic Straws As Early As Next Year

UK Prime Minister Theresa May on Wednesday announced plans to ban plastic straws as early as next year, which would make her country the first to do so.



The plastic straw ban, which would also include stirrers and cotton swabs, is part of a plan to ban all plastic waste by 2042, which the prime minister announced in January. The UK has already banned microbeads and put fees on plastic bags, which has substantially reduced their use.

Now, May hopes to encourage Commonwealth nations — 53 countries that are mostly former British colonies — at a meeting in London next week to join in on the plastic straw ban.



"Plastic waste is one of the greatest environmental challenges facing the world, which is why protecting the marine environment is central to our agenda at the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting," May said in the announcement.



Britain is planning to spend $87.2 million to develop new ways of eliminating plastic waste and to help Commonwealth countries do the same.

UK Environment Secretary Michael Gove has been tasked with starting a consultation with the hopes of implementing the plastic straw ban in 2019.