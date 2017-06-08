Sections

In Pictures: The Most WTF Moments From The General Election

Smell my spaniel?

Posted on
Matthew Tucker
Matthew Tucker
BuzzFeed Picture Editor, UK

It's been a busy few weeks for photographers across the UK. Here are some of the surreal, alarming, confusing, and WTF moments caught on camera.

When this child was not a Liberal Democrat supporter.

Dan Kitwood / Getty Images

When Nicola Sturgeon had her eye on the prize in Turriff, northwest Scotland.

Michal Wachucik / AFP / Getty Images

When Theresa May ate some chips in Cornwall.

Dylan Martinez/PA

And Ed Miliband knew her pain.

.@theresa_may we should talk... https://t.co/rQolJH2mPl
Ed Miliband @Ed_Miliband

.@theresa_may we should talk... https://t.co/rQolJH2mPl

Reply Retweet Favorite

When a UKIP member (left) scuffled on the floor with an EU supporter outside a pub in Hartlepool, County Durham.

Ian Forsyth / Getty Images

When Jeremy Corbyn hit the playground.

Carl Court / Getty Images

When this campaigning chicken was spoken to by police.

Carl Court / Getty Images

When Philip Hammond collided awkwardly with a Conservative poster.

Bloomberg / Getty Images

When Tim Farron nearly took off in Burnham-on-Sea, Somerset.

Matt Cardy / Getty Images

When Willie Rennie, MSP and leader of the Scottish Liberal Democrats, tackled a 1-year-old ram in Kelty, Fife.

Deadline News/REX/Shutterstock

And got existential with a cow.

Deadline News/REX/Shutterstock

Just for good measure, he also posed with some cheese in Fife.

Deadline News/REX/Shutterstock

And with a DeLorean car in South Queensferry near Edinburgh.

When this woman kept a mini Corbyn close to her heart.

Justin Tallis / AFP / Getty Images

When Ruth Davidson kneaded shortbread with intent at a factory in Edinburgh.

Andy Buchanan / AFP / Getty Images

When this man appeared to stroke Corbyn's face in Manchester.

Anthony Devlin / Getty Images

When Corbyn had a Home Alone moment in Leeds.

Danny Lawson - Pa Images / Getty Images

When everyone said that Tom Cruise was in the car with Corbyn.

Neil P. Mockford / Getty Images

When Farron confused everyone by asking someone to "smell my spaniel" in Cambridge.

Before enjoying a walk with his actual spaniel, Jasper, in Cumbria.

When Sturgeon made music in Leven, Fife.

Ken Jack - Corbis / Getty Images

When Corbyn played an erhu (a Chinese violin) in Liverpool.

Matt Cardy / Getty Images

This beautiful moment...

Dan Kitwood / Getty Images

When May appeared to zone out at the Balmoral Show in Northern Ireland.

Justin Tallis / AFP / Getty Images

When she met this child in Lisburn, Northern Ireland.

Wpa Pool / Getty Images

And tried to make friends with these children.

Wpa Pool / Getty Images

When it was story time for Corbyn and these kids in Bristol.

Steve Parsons / PA Wire/PA Images

And the internet loved it.

Steve Parsons / PA Wire/PA Images

When Sturgeon multitasked on the campaign trail in Leith, Edinburgh.

Jane Barlow / PA Wire/PA Images

When Farron played with bottle tops in a factory in Kirkintilloch, near Glasgow.

Yui Mok / PA Wire/PA Images

And pulled this face in Cornwall.

Yui Mok / PA Wire/PA Images

When Sturgeon admired a rolling pin in Kirkintilloch.

Andrew Milligan / PA Wire/PA Images

When former Halifax MP Alice Mahon, 79, lunged at Hebden Bridge Town Hall in West Yorkshire.

Peter Byrne / PA Wire/PA Images

When John Prescott resurrected Basil Brush in East Yorkshire.

Chris Radburn / PA Wire/PA Images

When Sturgeon was grabbing life by the balls in Anstruther, Fife.

And channeled her inner music maestro (again) in Paisley, Renfrewshire.

Andrew Milligan / PA Wire/PA Images

And was lost in thought at a bubbles factory in Carluke, South Lanarkshire.

Andrew Milligan / PA Wire/PA Images

And, finally, when we all wanted to know what the joke was on the last day of the campaign trail.

Stefan Rousseau / PA Wire/PA Images



Matt Tucker is the UK picture editor for BuzzFeed and is based in London.

Contact Matthew Tucker at matthew.tucker@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

